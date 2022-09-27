Read full article on original website
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in crash involving school bus
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
WSAZ
ATV crash closes road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of an ATV crash early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say someone driving an ATV along Cabin Creek Rd. near Wet Branch Rd. rolled the four wheeler on its side. The call came in around 12:45 a.m....
Man charged after standoff with police in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself at a Huntington home on Tuesday has been charged. Huntington PD says 50-year-old Dwayne Howard was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and was also arrested on a warrant for violating home confinement. On Tuesday, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and […]
WSAZ
Sheriff | Man throws narcotics at police; officers administered Narcan
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from North Carolina was arrested in West Virginia on Tuesday after throwing narcotics at police during a traffic stop, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, an Oak Hill Police officer pulled a driver over along Main...
2 Oak Hill police officers had to be given Narcan after suspect threw substance at them
UPDATE (SEPTEMBER 28, 10:13 A.M.) OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following update about the incident that hospitalized two Oak Hill Police Officers last night. Around 6 P.M. on September 27, 2022, an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department stopped a car near C. Adam Toney Tires. When […]
Man arrested for making terroristic threats, assaulting EMS in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making terroristic threats toward EMS workers. According to a criminal complaint, a Huntington Police officer contacted 911 dispatch to transport a man requesting to be transported to the VA hospital for health problems. The officer pat searched the man for weapons while waiting for EMS […]
WSAZ
Man facing new charges following standoff with police after home confinement escape
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of cutting off his home confinement bracelet is behind bars Wednesday following an hours-long standoff with police and deputies Tuesday. According to court documents, around 10:45 a.m. Huntington Police officers were called to assist Cabell County Home Confinement officials who had spotted an...
WSAZ
Man arrested after meth, heroin, cash found inside home
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is facing drug charges after Kentucky State Police says meth and heroin was found inside a home in the Pikeville community. According to Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit, and Pikeville City Police, a search warrant executed at a home on Redale Road uncovered quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and cash.
WSAZ
Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dwayne Howard, the armed man barricaded beneath a home in Huntington for more than five hours, was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon, our crew at the scene reports. Howard, 49, had been barricaded since just after 11 a.m. after a Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Home...
lootpress.com
K-9 Unit deployed on man attempting to break in, steal from homes
CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested earlier this month in Kanawha County after attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man later identified as Jacob Harrison, 33 of Cross Lanes, had attempted to enter a Sun Valley residence through an outside crawl space.
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill
UPDATE: (Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10 am) – OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A North Carolina man is currently in custody for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill. Just before 6:00 pm on September 27, 2022, an Oak Hill Police Department Officer conducted a...
Scarbro Road reopens after car accident in Fayette County
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 27, 2022, Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Scarbro Road was re-opened for normal traffic after clearing the scene of a car accident that left the road closed for sometime earlier today. Around 11a.m., Fayette County deputies were dispatched to Scarbro Road for a single car rollover accident. When deputies arrived […]
West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
WSAZ
Woman shot in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday evening in Charleston. The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue. According to Charleston Police, the woman was shot in the shoulder, and her condition is stable. Firefighters at the...
WSAZ
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Wayne County pursuit ends in crash
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after a brief police chase ended in a crash in a Wayne County field. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the incident began when deputies were called to the scene of an alleged domestic disturbance. Thompson says when deputies arrived on scene, they […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ investigation in May revealed an intersection in Logan County is where at least 10 people have died in car crashes according to investigators. That intersection is at Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. The intersection marks a time and place for each of...
Two emergency responders hospitalized after incident in Fayette County
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two emergency responders are hospitalized after an incident in Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley tells LOOTPRESS that a pursuit occurred, then a fight between a suspect and first responders. The suspect through a bag of unknown substances in the officer’s face. Two officers were administered multiple doses of Narcan and then transported to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.
1 injured after vehicle crashes into Huntington gas station
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a gas station this evening. Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Speedway in the 4300 block of Route 60. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, a vehicle driven […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Man charged after crystal meth, fentanyl found in vehicle's engine compartment
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne County’s sheriff said a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man after a pound and a half of crystal methamphetamine was found in the engine compartment of the vehicle along with fentanyl and Ecstasy. Anthony Garrett, 29, of Lexington was...
