Fairview Park City Schools superintendent pleased with district’s Ohio School Report Card
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Fairview Park City Schools Superintendent Keith Ahearn said the district’s showing in the recently released Ohio Department of Education’s Ohio School Report Card mirrors expectations. “We’re very pleased with the results of the report card, even though there is no overall rating this year,”...
North Olmsted City School District creates single-parent support group
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A recent study revealed that nearly 24 million children -- about one in every three kids across America -- live in a single-parent family. That figure has been on the rise for roughly half a century. Born out of a need to better help families during...
Lakewood City Schools superintendent ‘pleased’ with new Ohio School Report Card
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lakewood City Schools Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki said expectations were high for the district regarding the recently released Ohio Department of Education’s Ohio School Report Card. “Going into this year’s report card, we wanted to see growth with our achievement scores and growth with our value added...
Brooklyn City Schools superintendent sees growth in Ohio School Report Card data
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Coming out of the pandemic, Brooklyn City Schools Superintendent/CEO Theodore Caleris said he’s happy to see student growth on the district’s recently released Ohio Department of Education’s Ohio School Report Card. “I’m thrilled on the top end with our progress and graduation rate,” Caleris...
Almira’s students are heard, not judged in conflict resolution program: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fourth-graders Marshall and Ashley are sitting across from Ms. Latonya Coats in Almira Elementary School’s media center. Ms. Coats sits behind her long desk, not exuding power, but composed in a way that commands respect and attention. Water sounds play in the background, creating a mellow vibe that’s needed for the upcoming conversation.
Lakewood High School restarts peer mediation program
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Students helping fellow students deal with conflict is at the heart of Lakewood High School’s peer mediation program. Inactive for the better part of a decade, the unique initiative -- which was started in 1990 by English teacher Gail Meinke -- was recently restarted at the Franklin Boulevard school.
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
Chagrin Falls students will Walk to School and Walk to Town Oct. 13
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- There will be more foot traffic than usual in Chagrin Falls Oct. 13, as Safe Routes Chagrin hosts its 12th annual “Walk to School, Walk to Town Day.”. Approximately 600 students from the village’s intermediate and middle schools will walk to school from their homes...
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address
Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
Akron’s new School Superintendent Mayor Answers 3 Questions from I Promise School Students
It's another season of “3 Questions for the I Promise School”. Students find out what it takes to be school superintendent from Christine Fowler-Mack.
Medina County students hard at work and play in college
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Department of Performing Arts at the University of Mount Union will present “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” Oct. 6-9 in the Gallaher Black Box Theatre in the Giese Center for the Performing Arts. Written by Tom Stoppard, the tragicomedy expands the story of two...
Lakewood releases Community Health Needs Assessment Report
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The community is taking a holistic approach in order to determine a path to healthy living in Lakewood. This includes the city partnering with the Healthy Lakewood Foundation, Three Arches Foundation and the Center for Community Solutions. Their efforts include the Lakewood Community Health Needs Assessment Report,...
Parma seniors overcoming the digital divide at Donna Smallwood Activities Center
PARMA, Ohio -- The digital divide often affects people in the margins. That includes the senior population, which is why the Donna Smallwood Senior Center in Parma is teaming up with its next-door neighbor, the Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Powers Boulevard Branch, to help its clients enter the digital age.
One Parma high school means less opportunity for students
I read with interest the article on the new Parma Senior High School to replace the existing three high schools. As a non-resident of the city of Parma and a graduate of Parma Senior High, I am not apprised of all the negotiations and public hearings that were held to discuss the issue with the parents and present and future students.
Strongsville schools commit substitute teachers to one year of service exclusively in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville schools, due to the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, are committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville district in 2022-2023. Last month, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Strongsville Education Association, the union representing teachers, clarifying that yearlong...
Possible accord reached between Cleveland Heights mayor, council on sharing information, department heads
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the growing pains experienced in the early going of a new form of city government, some ground rules have been laid down in the sometimes stormy relationship between the mayor and council. After an unsuccessful attempt in August to get a charter amendment on the...
After years of ‘chaos,’ South Euclid seeks municipal court merger
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is searching for a “dance partner” for its municipal court. During a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Tuesday (Sept. 27), council heard from State Rep. Kent Smith, D-8, who shared the steps that must be taken if South Euclid Municipal Court (SEMC) is to merge with another court.
Parma Heights expected to ink new deal with Cassidy Theatre
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council is expected to approve a new one-year agreement with Cassidy Theatre Inc. regarding operation of the city-owned Greenbrier Commons venue. Mayor Marie Gallo said the previous contract between the city and the nonprofit company expired a while ago. “We’re very proud to have the...
Lake Erie Food Festival debuts at Lakeland Community College on Saturday (10/1/2022)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2017, Jason Lamtman started making mild and mango habanero salsa at home with ingredients from his home garden in Windham, Ohio. That evolved into making, packing and selling salsa at markets and trade shows under the brand name Windham Kitchen. Eventually, he worked through the process to distribute through grocers.
Cuyahoga County raising social worker pay to $26 per hour - among highest in state - to help address DCFS issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County social workers will now be one of the highest paid in the state, making good on one of Executive Armond Budish’s promises to increase wages to help fix problems at the Division of Children and Family Services office. The county will now be...
