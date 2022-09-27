ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
208 residences without power in outer SD County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are 208 residences without power in the communities of Jamacha, Jamul, Indian Springs and Lyons Valley due to damaged equipment, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. Power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.
The plan to repair Lake Hodges Dam faces another setback as more cracks were found in the 104-year-old dam

SAN DIEGO — For months, we've been following the City of San Diego's effort to repair the Lake Hodges Dam. Part of that process includes lowering the water level on Lake Hodges to do the repair. Last week, the city said it found more cracks in the 104-year-old dam, which pushed out the timeline for repairs. The plan was to have the job done before the start of the rainy season.
Heat wave continues to bear down on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Uncomfortably hot conditions are expected to hit valley and coastal regions in San Diego County today continuing the dangerous. triple-digit heat wave that has descended on the region. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego...
1 Dead, 1 Uninjured in Valley Center Crash

A man died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pickup and guardrail in Valley Center, authorities report Wednesday. A 67-year-old man from Oceanside, for reasons unknown, veered his red Hyundai Tuscon across the center line of Valley Center Road, near Vesper Road, and collided with the guardrail and a Chevrolet pickup around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
North County Water Agencies Offers Low‐Cost Rain Barrels to Help Customers Save Water

Ncinitas, Calif. — To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this fall. Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water and money, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families

With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
Expert Explains What's Behind San Diego's Skyrocketing Gas Prices

Gas prices are surging yet again in San Diego, squeezing the pockets of drivers who were just beginning to feel some relief. “The number one reason is that we are seeing several planned and unplanned maintenance issues at some refineries,” said Anlleyn Venegas, a spokesperson for AAA. Venegas says...
