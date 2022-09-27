Read full article on original website
Tierrasanta residents return home, gas line secured
Two dozen homes in Tierrasanta were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a gas line break, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
kusi.com
208 residences without power in outer SD County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are 208 residences without power in the communities of Jamacha, Jamul, Indian Springs and Lyons Valley due to damaged equipment, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. Power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.
Streets open and residents allowed back in the homes after gas leak disrupts Tierrasanta
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire Department crews along with SDG&E crews have fixed a gas line break in the Tierrasanta neighborhood in San Diego near Tierrasanta Blvd. The break happened on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. According to SDFD, the break was in a 2 inch pipe and...
NBC San Diego
‘Sexy Streets?' San Diego Families Frustrated Over Lack of Repairs on Their Street
A basketball hoop is pretty much unused at a cul de sac found at the end of Hermes Street in southwest San Diego. The reason? The street conditions could also be dangerous, according to the families who live here. "He was walking to my house and he was about right...
The plan to repair Lake Hodges Dam faces another setback as more cracks were found in the 104-year-old dam
SAN DIEGO — For months, we've been following the City of San Diego's effort to repair the Lake Hodges Dam. Part of that process includes lowering the water level on Lake Hodges to do the repair. Last week, the city said it found more cracks in the 104-year-old dam, which pushed out the timeline for repairs. The plan was to have the job done before the start of the rainy season.
kusi.com
Heat wave continues to bear down on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Uncomfortably hot conditions are expected to hit valley and coastal regions in San Diego County today continuing the dangerous. triple-digit heat wave that has descended on the region. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego...
Semi-truck trailer filled with trash destroyed in fire
A semi-truck trailer hauling trash caught fire Tuesday, prompting road closures as crews worked to put out the flames, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.
Why are there still no improvements to Granger Music Hall in National City?
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — An historic music hall in National City has been deteriorating for years, Granger Music Hall on fourth street has been trashed by people breaking into the property and using it as a place to sleep. 20 years ago Granger Music Hall used to be a...
1 Dead, 1 Uninjured in Valley Center Crash
A man died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pickup and guardrail in Valley Center, authorities report Wednesday. A 67-year-old man from Oceanside, for reasons unknown, veered his red Hyundai Tuscon across the center line of Valley Center Road, near Vesper Road, and collided with the guardrail and a Chevrolet pickup around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Investigation underway after apartment fire in La Mesa leaves 30 displaced
About 30 people were displaced in a non-injury fire at the Spring Hill Apartments, fire officials said Tuesday.
USS Nimitz Remains Docked at North Island Due to Jet Fuel Contamination of Drinking Water
The Bremerton, WA-based USS Nimitz is docked at Naval Air Station North Island due to contamination of the aircraft carrier’s drinking water by jet fuel, the U.S. Naval Institute reported Tuesday. The warship has been connected to San Diego’s water system since Sept. 17, a day after the crew...
parkerliveonline.com
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead
A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
Water bacteria advisory issued for beach at Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory Sept. 27 for bacteria in the water at the beach at Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla.
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
northcountydailystar.com
North County Water Agencies Offers Low‐Cost Rain Barrels to Help Customers Save Water
Ncinitas, Calif. — To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this fall. Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water and money, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.
kusi.com
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley: CA Democrats can’t be bothered to suspend the state gas tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since March 9 Tuesday, rising 11.6 cents to $5.90, its highest amount since July 16. The average price has risen 11 consecutive days and 24 of the...
sanelijolife.com
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families
With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
Another suspect in Bonhomme Richard fire searched the internet about fire moments before smoke was detected on board
SAN DIEGO — On September 27, more than a week into the court martial of Seaman Recruit Ryan Mays, the man charged with purposely setting fire to the USS Bonhomme Richard, the military judge presiding over the case heard what has been the most explosive testimony to date. That...
Two missing girls in Santee area found safe
The two missing girls who went missing Sunday in the Santee area have been found safe, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Expert Explains What's Behind San Diego's Skyrocketing Gas Prices
Gas prices are surging yet again in San Diego, squeezing the pockets of drivers who were just beginning to feel some relief. “The number one reason is that we are seeing several planned and unplanned maintenance issues at some refineries,” said Anlleyn Venegas, a spokesperson for AAA. Venegas says...
