Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
youngstownlive.com
The Best of the Best: Youngstown Coffee Shops
The Youngstown area is home to some fantastic spots when it comes to great coffee (from experienced roasters to long-standing, locally owned favorites). So, rather than visit the typical corporate-chain-type coffee shop, why not try something truly unique?!. Coffee Roastery Options for the Win!. If you’re in search of some...
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
‘He loved Youngstown’: A look back at Tom Holden’s exceptional career as a WKBN anchor
Wednesday night is the induction ceremony for the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame. One of WKBN's most legendary broadcasters is being honored.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Four being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame
Four journalists are being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame. Two of the journalists are being honored posthumously, two we interviewed to find out the history of the Mahoning Valley they covered, the changes and challenges they face, and their advice for new and aspiring journalists. Andrea...
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
WFMJ.com
Locals who moved to Florida weathering Hurricane Ian
21 News reached out to some folks who grew up and lived in the Valley for decades but are now in Florida, waiting out Hurricane Ian. Although the winds are no longer 150 miles per hour Orlando and other areas in its path will face flooding, power outages, and trees falling down as winds hover at around 96 to 100 miles per hour.
JobsNOW: Citywide hiring event scheduled
There's a big hiring event next week in Youngstown hosted by the city. It's put together by Youngstown Works, which wants to help job seekers find an opportunity.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida. Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida as a menacing major hurricane, and many residents have heeded orders to flee from its path. Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry. Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine...
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
WYTV.com
3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school
WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list. Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.
27 First News
Locals in Florida flee Hurricane Ian
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Hurricane Ian was heading toward a landfall near Fort Myers, Florida, Jenna O’Hara of Hubbard and her mother realized it was no longer safe to wait out the storm at the family’s condo in Cape Coral. Jenna is a student at Gulf...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family remembers slain Youngstown man 1 year later
Brandon Leonelli's family gathered Tuesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery where he is buried.
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
According to a press release, the checkpoint was on the 1500 block of Mahoning Avenue from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
New market open in Southern Park Mall
According to a press release, 32GO Self-Pay market is digitally managed and will not have associates at the store full-time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Gas prices rise nearly .20¢ in Ohio since September 19
Gas prices in Ohio have risen nearly .20¢ since Sept. 19, while Pennsylvania prices have stayed nearly the same. As of Monday, September 26 the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio is $3.58. According to Triple-A, the current average is .17¢ more than the reported cost last week.
WFMJ.com
New self-pay market at Southern Park Mall is 'one of a kind'
There's a new innovative way to shop for snacks and essentials at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. It's called 32GO and it's a 24-hour self-pay market with an interactive kiosk. The company said this is one of only 13 stores of theirs like this in the United States and...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County firefighter unions holding coat drives at local football games
Fall is here, which means temperatures are dropping throughout the Valley. That's why firefighters across Trumbull County are looking to help kids keep warm this fall. Firefighter unions from Warren, Bazetta Township, Cortland, Girard and Howland will be conducting a joint "Fill the Boot" Campaign at area football games over the next few weeks.
Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren
Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken.
Comments / 0