Youngstown, OH

youngstownlive.com

The Best of the Best: Youngstown Coffee Shops

The Youngstown area is home to some fantastic spots when it comes to great coffee (from experienced roasters to long-standing, locally owned favorites). So, rather than visit the typical corporate-chain-type coffee shop, why not try something truly unique?!. Coffee Roastery Options for the Win!. If you’re in search of some...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Four being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame

Four journalists are being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame. Two of the journalists are being honored posthumously, two we interviewed to find out the history of the Mahoning Valley they covered, the changes and challenges they face, and their advice for new and aspiring journalists. Andrea...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Locals who moved to Florida weathering Hurricane Ian

21 News reached out to some folks who grew up and lived in the Valley for decades but are now in Florida, waiting out Hurricane Ian. Although the winds are no longer 150 miles per hour Orlando and other areas in its path will face flooding, power outages, and trees falling down as winds hover at around 96 to 100 miles per hour.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida. Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida as a menacing major hurricane, and many residents have heeded orders to flee from its path. Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry. Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school

WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list. Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Locals in Florida flee Hurricane Ian

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Hurricane Ian was heading toward a landfall near Fort Myers, Florida, Jenna O’Hara of Hubbard and her mother realized it was no longer safe to wait out the storm at the family’s condo in Cape Coral. Jenna is a student at Gulf...
FORT MYERS, FL
Politics
WFMJ.com

Gas prices rise nearly .20¢ in Ohio since September 19

Gas prices in Ohio have risen nearly .20¢ since Sept. 19, while Pennsylvania prices have stayed nearly the same. As of Monday, September 26 the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio is $3.58. According to Triple-A, the current average is .17¢ more than the reported cost last week.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

New self-pay market at Southern Park Mall is 'one of a kind'

There's a new innovative way to shop for snacks and essentials at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. It's called 32GO and it's a 24-hour self-pay market with an interactive kiosk. The company said this is one of only 13 stores of theirs like this in the United States and...
BOARDMAN, OH

