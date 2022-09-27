Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
monvalleyindependent.com
Bucs dominate Cougars
A lopsided affair ended with Chartiers-Houston earning a regular season sweep of Charleroi on Wednesday night. After winning the first matchup by a 4-2 score on Aug. 31, the Buccaneers netted five first-half goals, including four from senior Lexi Durkacs, en route to securing a 9-3 victory over the host Cougars in Section 2-1A action at Myron Pottios Stadium.
monvalleyindependent.com
Leps set to start 3A conference play
After running the gauntlet of four top opponents in non-conference play, Belle Vernon Area is set to get into Class 3A Interstate Conference play. When South Allegheny comes calling on “The Beach” Friday, it will be the Leopards’ first game in the 3A ranks since 2015. To...
Pittsburgh natives in Florida give update on hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center says only two category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. in the past 30 years. Fort Myers is at the highest risk.
Pitt Loses Rashad Battle, Nate Temple for Remainder of Season
The Pitt Panthers suffer two season-ending injuries.
monvalleyindependent.com
Local EMS providers respond to hurricane
Local EMS agencies have sent crews to Florida to aid in disaster relief efforts as Hurricane Ian lashes the state’s western coast. Rostraver West Newton EMS sent one team with an ambulance, which drove down late Monday night in preparation for the storm’s landfall. To read the rest...
Pittsburgh Panrs
Pitt’s Fall Rise Showing in National Polls
PITTSBURGH – Pitt Athletics continues to experience unprecedented success during the fall season with the football, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball teams each ranking in the Top-25 of their respective national polls. Pitt is one of two athletic departments in the country with all four programs – football, men's soccer, women's soccer, and volleyball – ranked in the national polls this week.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Bartender: Lara Borasso
Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
monvalleyindependent.com
Bernard Joseph Garland – Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon
Bernard Joseph Garland, 79, of Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away Sept. 11, 2022. He was born in Westmoreland County, Pa., on April 19, 1943, son of the late Helen Sandusky Garland Paulish and Joseph Garland. He retired from Walsh Group and enjoyed his career in the construction field. When not working, he enjoyed his spare time golfing, fishing, woodworking, studying genealogy and spending time with his cat, Murf. Bernard is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Garland; two children, Cristin Garland and Joseph Garland; four grandchildren, Alysha Garland, Claire Garland, Alexandra Garland and Wyatt Black; one great-grandchild, Jaxson Ryan; two stepsons, Robert Mathews and Aaron Mathews; two stepdaughters, Tracey Aaron and Vicki Prokopovitch; three siblings, Ronnie (Kris) Demillion, Donnie (Joanne) Garland and Judith (Melivin) Garland Strang; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and the mother of children, Glenda Garland; and three siblings, Ken (Marsha) Garland, Victor Sandusky and Sandy Garland Keith.
Spotted lanternfly sightings increase throughout Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — The spotted lanternfly, or SLF, has made its way to Western Pennsylvania. In fact, there are more SLFs than can be counted on the North Shore. A tree only feet away from Acrisure Stadium is covered with them. When they spread their wings, you can see they...
Deer Falls Into Hole in the Middle of the Road, Pittsburgh Locals Witness the Unusual Rescue
Oh, deer! Pittsburgh residents witnessed an unusual rescue after a deer barreled into a construction zone. Finding itself trapped after falling down a large hole in the middle of the road. The unusual event happened in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood on East End Avenue. And word spread quickly about the...
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Sees Misunderstood Player in Dior Johnson
Dior Johnsons' long, winding road to becoming a Pitt Panther made him 'misunderstood' according to Jeff Capel.
wtae.com
This week marks one year since Kodiak's escape from National Aviary
He was the talk of the town this time last year. Kodiak, the Steller's sea eagle, escaped in 2021 from the National Aviary on Pittsburgh’s North Side. After a week away, he was found in Pine Township and brought back home. Since then, the National Aviary renovated his usual...
monvalleyindependent.com
David W. Mason – Monongahela
David W. Mason, 75, of Monongahela, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in his home. He was born Aug. 13, 1947, in North Charle- roi, son of the late Wayne and Vincie Vigliotti Mason. David was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monongahela, where he served as an elder and deacon. He was retired from SE Technologies in Bridgeville, where he worked as a draftsman. During his retirement, he drove buses for Ringgold School District and Pennsylvania Coach Lines. He was a member of the Rostraver Sportsman’s Club and was a former firefighter for New Eagle VFD and a former coach for New Eagle Soccer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his friends and family. He also loved watching and supporting his grandchildren in numerous activities. He is survived by his wife, Diana Henry Mason, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage; daughter, Dawn Mason of Donora; son, David and his wife Ann Mason of Falling Waters, W.Va.; daughter, Dana and her husband Philip Hadsell of Charleroi; five grandchildren, Abby and Paige Mason and Ethan, Alex and Emily Hadsell; and a brother, Daniel Mason of Emporium, Pa. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, with the Rev. Mark Woomer officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of AHN Hospice for the care given to David. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park a perfect place to live
Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
Concrete pouring for deck of new Fern Hollow Bridge expected to get underway tomorrow
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tomorrow will bring another major step in the return of the Fern Hollow Bridge.For thousands of East End drivers in Squirrel Hill, Point Breeze, Regent Square, and on the Parkway East, the bridge can't open soon enough. As soon as the massive concrete beams settled into place, the work started, all aimed at tomorrow."They'll start pouring the deck on the Fern Hollow Bridge," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District Executive.It's a lot of concrete that will take 3-4 weeks to pour."They'll start at the end where they put the first beams obviously by the gatehouse and they start in...
monvalleyindependent.com
Geraldine Marie Yarnall
Geraldine Marie Yarnall passed peacefully at age 91 in her home after a long bout with Alzheimer’s, with her children at her bedside. She was born June 2, 1931, in the Philipsburg section of California, Pa. Geraldine graduated from the first class of the consolidated East Pike and California High School and Penn Commercial Business School. Geraldine, or “Gin” as her family nicknamed her, was preceded in death by her parents, William Stanick I and Mary Sepesy Stanick; two sisters, Ann and Bertha; three brothers, William II, Stephen and George; and her husband, Tom R. Yarnall Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her oldest son, Tom Jr. of Oakdale; son, Joseph of Pittsburgh; daughter, Nancy of San Antonio; son, Eric of Pittsburgh; and her youngest sister, Mary Elaine Rossell. Geraldine, or “Gerry” as she was known at California University of Pennsylvania, was secretary to the president in her early years, and later an administrator with her team to keep all academic records in order and ensure student registrations went smoothly. She adored young children. They seemed to gravitate to her. More than once or twice, at the mall, a young child would walk up to her alone or come and sit next to her on the bench. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful people at Gallagher Home Hospice; and a sincere thank you as well to Father Ed Yuhas of St. Katherine Drexel Parish for being with our family at critical times during our mother’s illness. Her children will miss her terribly. Her oldest son said of his mother, “She was the most unselfish and decent person I’ve ever known.” Many were the times when she forewent purchases for herself of an item she would love to have, deferring to something for her children. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or say a Mass in Geraldine’s name. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, PA 15419.
monvalleyindependent.com
Robert J. DeCecco McKeesport
Robert J. DeCecco, age 83, of McKeesport, died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. He was born in McKeesport on Dec. 17, 1938 and is the son of the late John and Josephine Tarorick DeCecco. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1960-66 in Europe. He was employed at Pram Laboratories for 11 years, Westinghouse Transportation Division for three years and Versa Fabricating, where he retired, for approximately 15 years. He is survived by siblings, Richard (Rita) Balogh of West Newton, Arthur (Gina) DeCecco of Buhl, Idaho, and Carol (Larry) Kropp of Woodland Hills, Calif., and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, Bernard DeCecco, John DeCecco and Geraldine Davis. Family and friends will gather from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
