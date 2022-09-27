BITS & BYTES: Close Encounters With Music opens 31st season; local writers to read; Berkshire Natural History Conference; LAB Biennial at The Fisher Center; OLLI annual art exhibit; Housatonic Party in the Park

Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Literary Event; BCC Information Sessions; Clark Institute First Sundays Free; Guild of Berkshire Artists exhibit; Williams College Museum of Art Symposium; Free Poetry and Fiction Readings
New Marlborough Meeting House Hosts Literary Event With Simon Winchester. New Marlborough — The New Marlborough Meeting House presents its annual literary event hosted by Simon Winchester on October 1 at 4:30 p.m. Simon will talk with art historian Alice Sedgwick Wohl about her new book As It Turns Out: Thinking about Edie and Andy.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Play Reading Series; Central Berkshire Record Show; Westfield Legends Open House; Christmas Concert Rehearsal Schedule; Shakespeare & Co Online Workshop; North Adams Foliage Parade
West Stockbridge — The Berkshire Voices presents four new plays in a Play Reading Series beginning October 3 at 7 p.m. The readings will be on Monday evenings in October and November at The Foundry, 2 Harris St. West Stockbridge. Tickets are free but capacity is limited. To reserve...
theberkshireedge.com
Award-winning author Suzi Banks Baum to showcase her work at inaugural open studio on October 9
Great Barrington — Growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the mid-1970s, Suzi Banks Baum recalls a single instance of “mutual recognition that [she] had a body that was doing something.” Baum was in middle school when she got her first period; not wanting to miss a field trip, to go swimming at a pool with friends, her mother suggested she go to the corner store and buy some tampons. There, Baum was dismayed to find them on a shelf too high to reach; as asking for help from the only employee, a teenage boy, was entirely out of the question, she left empty handed. It was her father who ultimately returned to purchase the box of tampons and congratulate his daughter upon delivering them. The end.
theberkshireedge.com
CONCERT PREVIEW: The Brentano String Quartet brings Béla Bartók back home to South Mountain
Pittsfield — On Sunday, October 2, the Brentano String Quartet will bring Béla Bartók’s Quartet No. 5 back to its home at South Mountain Concert Hall when the group fills in for the St. Lawrence String Quartet, which has withdrawn because of illness. Home? Didn’t Bartók...
theberkshireedge.com
Sheffield group looking for artists to ‘Draw the Hall’
Sheffield — The local group that operates Dewey Memorial Hall has announced its “Draw the Hall” contest. According to its website, the hall was built in 1887 and, over the years, has been used for numerous community events including dances, concerts, and community discussions. According to Dewey...
A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th
On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
theberkshireedge.com
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Golden Leaf Ragtime Blues’ plays at Shakespeare and Company through October 30
Shakespeare and Company, renowned for their productions of 16th century plays, has put on a thirty-year-old play by Charles Smith and created a world premiere production of that author’s total rewrite of his original play. Treating himself as he would a student, he tutored and tortured the “author” in re-envisioning the original work until he had developed this new version. In a week of plays about difficult relationships with handicaps, Smith’s play gives us a new look at the professional side of relationships and how the difficulties in work, as the workers begin to age, affect the work itself. Pompey, played by Glenn Barrett, is forced into time alone with Jet, played by Logan Slater, and the two men have to find a way to communicate and to relate to one another’s intrinsic problems. They do this on one of the greatest, messiest sets ever created.
See inside the $2.25M former bank for sale in Northampton (photos)
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here from Maple and Main Realty.
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
theberkshireedge.com
Kathleen George, 75, of Boston
Kathleen George, 75, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Jane Dziordz of New Bedford, Mass. She is survived by her husband Brian Richer and brother, Fr. Walter M. Dziordz, MIC, of the Congregation of Marians in Stockbridge.
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: Benham’s Lunch in Great Barrington
During the first half of the 20th century, Benham’s Lunch was a popular stop on State Road in Great Barrington. The trolley photograph shown above was taken in front of the eatery circa 1915. The Water Street Cemetery is shown in the background, left. In the background, right, is an Atlantic gas station which eventually became The Little Store Antiques in the 1980s. It is now the site of Berkshire Bike & Board.
iBerkshires.com
Purgatory Road Returns, Funds Bring Kevin Hines to Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — "Purgatory Road," a long-standing spooky event that raises money for suicide prevention, is back this year. Attendees will be taken through a "cursed haunted mansion" themed trail in the woods behind the Dalton CRA. The event will run on Oct. 14, 15, and 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. and all proceeds support the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: “griffin”—Great Barrington’s “shop around the corner”
“You’ve always wanted a store,” friends told Connie Griffin when she finally decided to set up her own shop. Looking back, it seems they were right. Whether you’re on the prowl for a vintage mohair sweater, one-of–a-kind brooch, organic cannabis body wash, or of-the-moment coffee table book, “griffin” offers it all.
Murphy’s Nutrition opens in East Longmeadow to offer options beyond coffee
A new business in East Longmeadow is helping customers break their coffee habit without getting rid of the caffeine. Instead, they’re offering energy bombs, also known as teas, with multiple different energy levels — such as “boosted,” “littt” and “double littt.”. “A boosted...
theberkshireedge.com
Birth announcements
Great Barrington — Fairview Hospital announces several recent births at its Family Birthplace: on August 5, 2022, to Samantha and Jordan Kaye of Monterey, a daughter, Scarlett; on September 8, 2022, to Jenn and Adam Paquette of Becket, a son, Cayde; on September 9, 2022, to Jessica Besaw and Tom Soules of Housatonic, a daughter, Fianna; on September 12, 2022, to Pierre and Souzane Kareh of Adams, a daughter, Heaven; and on September 16, 2022, to Catherine Mardula and Jen Nykiel of Tyringham, a daughter, Nellie.
Live 95.9
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Princess
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Princess and she desperately needs a new castle. She’s...
theberkshireedge.com
Festival Latino celebrates Hispanic heritage
Great Barrington — For over 25 years, the nonprofit organization Festival Latino has celebrated Hispanic heritage in Berkshire County. As part of its mission, and to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month, the organization held its annual festival at the Town Hall Green on Saturday, September 24. The event included...
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
iBerkshires.com
Road Closings, Times for 66th Fall Foliage Parade
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade" and the 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have brought good cheer and a festive spirit to the city of North Adams for decades.
WNYT
Biker hit by car in Pittsfield dies
A bicyclist hit by a car last week in Pittsfield has died. That’s according to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The paper reports a car hit 40-year-old Richard Daly while he was riding his bike on Dalton Avenue at the intersection with Hubbard Avenue.
