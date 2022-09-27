BITS & BYTES: Close Encounters With Music opens 31st season; local writers to read; Berkshire Natural History Conference; LAB Biennial at The Fisher Center; OLLI annual art exhibit; Housatonic Party in the Park

Shakespeare and Company, renowned for their productions of 16th century plays, has put on a thirty-year-old play by Charles Smith and created a world premiere production of that author’s total rewrite of his original play. Treating himself as he would a student, he tutored and tortured the “author” in re-envisioning the original work until he had developed this new version. In a week of plays about difficult relationships with handicaps, Smith’s play gives us a new look at the professional side of relationships and how the difficulties in work, as the workers begin to age, affect the work itself. Pompey, played by Glenn Barrett, is forced into time alone with Jet, played by Logan Slater, and the two men have to find a way to communicate and to relate to one another’s intrinsic problems. They do this on one of the greatest, messiest sets ever created.

