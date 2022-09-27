ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

AP High School Football Rankings (Updated 9/26)

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
8-Player

  1. St. Mary’s, Remsen
  2. WACO
  3. Don Bosco
  4. Newell-Fonda
  5. Easton Valley
  6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  7. Lenox
  8. West Harrison
  9. Baxter
  10. GTRA

Others Receiving Votes: Fremont-Mills, Tripoli, CAM, Moravia, SE Warren, Iowa Valley, Central City

Class A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Hancock
  3. Woodbury Central
  4. Lynnville-Sully
  5. AHSTW
  6. North Linn
  7. Columbus Junction
  8. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
  9. East Buchanan
  10. Gehlen Catholic

Others Receiving Votes: Wapsie Valley, Alburnett, Mount Ayr, SW Valley, Newman Catholic, Nashua-Plainfield

Class 1A

  1. West Branch
  2. Van Meter
  3. Underwood
  4. T-3. Durant
  5. West Sioux
  6. Aplington-Parkersburg
  7. Kuemper Catholic
  8. Dike-New Hartford
  9. Beckman Catholic
  10. Pella Christian

Others Receiving Votes: Mediapolis, Sigourney-Keota, Western Christian, ACGC, Iowa City Regina, South Hamilton

Class 2A

  1. Williamsburg
  2. Central Lyon-GLR
  3. Spirit Lake
  4. West Marshall
  5. OABCIG
  6. New Hampton
  7. Wahlert Catholic
  8. West Lyon
  9. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  1. T-9. Mid-Prairie

Others Receiving Votes: Greene County, Red Oak, Crestwood, Osage, Clarke, Monticello, Waukon

Class 3A

  1. Humboldt
  2. ADM
  3. T-2. Harlan
  4. Mount Vernon
  5. North Polk
  6. Creston
  7. Nevada
  8. Independence
  9. Solon
  10. Hampton-Dumont

Others Receiving Votes: Carroll, Assumption, Central DeWitt, Algona, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Class 4A

  1. Lewis Central
  2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
  3. Waverly-Shell Rock
  4. Iowa City Liberty
  5. T-4. Indianola
  6. Carlisle
  7. Newton
  8. Bondurant-Farrar
  9. Norwalk
  10. Fort Madison

Others Receiving Votes: North Scott, Spencer, Webster City, Western Dubuque, LeMars

Class 5A

  1. Pleasant Valley
  2. Dowling Catholic
  3. Ankeny
  4. CR Kennedy
  5. SE Polk
  6. Urbandale
  7. CR Prairie
  8. Davenport West
  9. Ames
  1. T-9. Valley

Others Receiving Votes: Ankeny Centennial, SC East, Iowa City High, Linn-Mar, DM North, Cedar Falls

WOWT

Shenandoah High School cancels rest of football season

SHENANDOAH, IOWA (WOWT) - The remainder of the football season has been canceled for the Shenandoah High School varsity team. In a statement, activities director Jon Weinrich said, “The decision comes after many difficult decisions. Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety, and well-being of our football players. Due to numerous season ending injuries by some of our most experienced players, we cannot adequately or safely field a varsity team for the rest of the season.”
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stout defense and solid ground game guides SW Valley to 4-1 mark

(Corning) An important Class A, District 7 matchup this week has SW Valley hosting Earlham. The Timberwolves are 4-1 overall and have posted shutout wins in three of their last four games. “Coach Allen Naugle year in and year out has a fantastic defense.” Coach Anthony Donahoo says, “The players play simple and play fast. Really a downhill kind of defense that focuses on the defensive linemen doing their jobs and allowing the linebackers to play free. When you’re able to do that it forces the opponents into a lot of 3rd and long.”
EARLHAM, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Cannon Falls Football Still #1 in Class 3A

The Minnesota Associated Press updated their high school football rankings today with no radio stations participating in the voting. A Television station, website and handful of newspapers are the "panel of media voters." A total of 11 people do the Associated Press rankings. Many radio stations across the state including...
CANNON FALLS, MN
