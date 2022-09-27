AP High School Football Rankings (Updated 9/26)
8-Player
- St. Mary’s, Remsen
- WACO
- Don Bosco
- Newell-Fonda
- Easton Valley
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Lenox
- West Harrison
- Baxter
- GTRA
Others Receiving Votes: Fremont-Mills, Tripoli, CAM, Moravia, SE Warren, Iowa Valley, Central City
Class A
- Grundy Center
- West Hancock
- Woodbury Central
- Lynnville-Sully
- AHSTW
- North Linn
- Columbus Junction
- Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
- East Buchanan
- Gehlen Catholic
Others Receiving Votes: Wapsie Valley, Alburnett, Mount Ayr, SW Valley, Newman Catholic, Nashua-Plainfield
Class 1A
- West Branch
- Van Meter
- Underwood
- T-3. Durant
- West Sioux
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Kuemper Catholic
- Dike-New Hartford
- Beckman Catholic
- Pella Christian
Others Receiving Votes: Mediapolis, Sigourney-Keota, Western Christian, ACGC, Iowa City Regina, South Hamilton
Class 2A
- Williamsburg
- Central Lyon-GLR
- Spirit Lake
- West Marshall
- OABCIG
- New Hampton
- Wahlert Catholic
- West Lyon
- Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- T-9. Mid-Prairie
Others Receiving Votes: Greene County, Red Oak, Crestwood, Osage, Clarke, Monticello, Waukon
Class 3A
- Humboldt
- ADM
- T-2. Harlan
- Mount Vernon
- North Polk
- Creston
- Nevada
- Independence
- Solon
- Hampton-Dumont
Others Receiving Votes: Carroll, Assumption, Central DeWitt, Algona, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Class 4A
- Lewis Central
- Xavier, Cedar Rapids
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Iowa City Liberty
- T-4. Indianola
- Carlisle
- Newton
- Bondurant-Farrar
- Norwalk
- Fort Madison
Others Receiving Votes: North Scott, Spencer, Webster City, Western Dubuque, LeMars
Class 5A
- Pleasant Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- Ankeny
- CR Kennedy
- SE Polk
- Urbandale
- CR Prairie
- Davenport West
- Ames
- T-9. Valley
Others Receiving Votes: Ankeny Centennial, SC East, Iowa City High, Linn-Mar, DM North, Cedar Falls
