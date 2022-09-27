AP High School Football Rankings (Updated 9/26)

(Exira) Exira-EHK hosts CAM Friday night. The Spartans are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the district. CAM is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in district play. Exira-EHK coach Tom Petersen is impressed with CAM. “They look pretty good all the way across. I think they are kind of finding their stride right now. They put multiple people back there at quarterback. They’ll line up (Austin) Williams and he’s extremely fast and runs hard. They’ll put (Chase) Spieker back there who can throw and run. On the receiving end Sam Foreman is having a tremendous year along with Jack Follmann. They have guys up front with experience and they are big. Obviously well coached. Barry (Bower) does a fantastic job down there. We know that we are going to have our hands full.”

ANITA, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO