Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Click2Houston.com
Convenience store worker shot, killed during carjacking in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot during a carjacking in southeast Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting on Weston and Kelso around 11:50 p.m. Authorities...
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston
A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
fox26houston.com
Man killed in shooting on Rockhill Street in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A deadly shooting in southeast Houston reportedly resulted from a drug deal that turned into a robbery, according to police. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Rockhill Street. Houston police officers responded to the scene and found a man, believed to...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Road rage shooting caught on camera, abandoned baby in state custody
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A wild road rage incident, caught on video, showing a man firing several shots at another driver. This happened Sunday, on Eldridge Parkway near Bellaire. The victim says he was simply driving...
Video shows robbery suspects struggling to steal generators from SW Houston hardware store
Several employees noticed and tried stopping the robbery, but one of the suspects threatened them by stating they had a gun, police said.
Houston Police Arrest Suspect In Killing Of Rapper Lotta Cash Desto
24-year-old Christian Isaiah Williams is facing murder charges following a shooting along Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock Road in Houston on Saturday (September 24).
HPD: Deadly altercation under investigation in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the southeast side. The shooting happened late Monday night on Rockhill Street near Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. When police arrived, they discovered one person dead. Investigators said the incident started as...
fox26houston.com
Houston hit-and-run crash: Bicycle taxi leaving Astros game hit by car, injuring 3 on Capitol St
HOUSTON - Three people were thrown from a bicycle taxi during a hit-and-run crash in downtown Houston on Tuesday night, police say. According to authorities, the crash was reported around 9:40 p.m. as the passengers on the bicycle taxi were leaving a Houston Astros game. Police say a woman was...
fox26houston.com
1 person dead after car attempts to avoid a crash in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - One person is dead following a crash near southeast Houston on Sunday. Police reported that around 2:30 p.m., a man, 37, was driving a gray Kia Sportage going westbound on Fuqua Street towards the 9900 block intersection of Galveston Road. He was not aware that the traffic signal was out and went through the intersection.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
fox26houston.com
Bartender arrested in Galveston drunk driver golf cart crash that killed 4 people
GALVESTON, Texas - A new arrest has been made in the deadly drunk driving crash in Galveston that killed four people in August. Gil Garcia, 58, was charged by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) for allegedly selling alcohol to an already intoxicated customer, 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza, on Aug. 6.
fox26houston.com
Suspect wanted in Houston shooting that left man dead, 2 women injured
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured over the weekend. Reginald Torres, 20, is charged with murder and is not in custody as of Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Bandana-wearing suspect calmly walks into cellphone store in SE Houston, robs clerk at gunpoint
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a cellphone store in southeast Houston. The incident was caught on camera and released to the public. On Sept. 20, a man entered the business...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
2006 TACO CABANA HOMICIDE TO BE FEATURED WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY CHANNEL
Wednesday, September 28th @ 8Pm on Investigation Discovery Channel. The Conroe case involves Glen Holmes Jr., who allegedly shot and killed Conroe resident Barry Thomas on May 1, 2006, at the Taco Cabana drive-through on South Loop 336 after stealing his Cadillac. Before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, Holmes allegedly held up the drive-through demanding tacos to go. Holmes was able to escape authorities for nearly three weeks through Montgomery, Harris, and Walker counties before Conroe police received information Holmes was near an apartment complex in Houston. Houston police assisted in Holmes’ apprehension. Holmes was taken before a magistrate in Harris County and then released into the custody of Conroe officers, who transferred him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on a capital murder charge. Holmes was able to make bail for his $50,000 bond and was released on Aug. 7, 2006. Holmes was again arrested in late 2006, possibly for violating his parole, but was able to post his $75,000 bond and be released. After his second arrest, Holmes did not show up for his court trial in May 2008, which resulted in a charge of bond forfeiture and a manhunt to locate the fugitive. Anyone with information about Holmes can call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP.
fox26houston.com
Keith Brazier, 28, facing new charges in Galveston crash that killed 2 teens
HOUSTON - A suspected drunk driver is facing new charges following the deaths of two teenagers in a Galveston crash earlier this month, authorities announced Tuesday. The Galveston Police Department says Keith Brazier, 28, is now charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of intoxication assault. According...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Houston man admits his role in transporting cocaine to Pennsylvania
TEXAS — Forty-seven people could now face prison time after a nine-month wiretap investigation confirmed six kilograms of cocaine was moved from Houston to Philadelphia in and around Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties, according to U.S. attorney’s office of Pennsylvania. Jesus Gonzalez, 36, of Houston, confessed in court...
fox26houston.com
Surveillance video of a missing Alvin ISD teacher has surfaced
ALVIN, Texas - Surveillance video has been recovered of a missing teacher from Alvin ISD after her car was found in New Orleans. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds is a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin. She was reported missing Thursday. Her car was since discovered there in Louisiana and now surveillance video of her in New Orleans on Friday has surfaced.
fox26houston.com
Houston Murder: Lil Uzi Vert rapper Lotta Cash Desto, real name Destinee Govan, killed on Richmond Ave.
HOUSTON - Lil Uzi artist, Lotta Cash Desto, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Richmond Ave. in Houston early Saturday morning. She was shot to death at a traffic light and a passenger in her vehicle was also injured. According to Houston police, Christian Isaiah Williams,...
fox26houston.com
Hurricane Ian: Several Houston-area nonprofits in Florida assisting victims
HOUSTON - "Driving conditions are impossible if you were to go out there right now. There's debris falling from buildings, trees are coming down," said Paul Middendorf, Director of Crowdsource Rescue, a non-profit that came into existence after Hurricane Harvey. Middendorf is in Sarasota with his team hunkered down in...
fox26houston.com
Sister of victim killed in hit-and-run crash talks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Shaye Thomas, sister to 36-year-old Evelina McKenzie, known by her family, friends and loved ones as Lina, spoke with FOX 26 hours after learning her sister was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston. "I don’t know too much. All I know is that I was leaving...
