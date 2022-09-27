Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Battle of NSU: Northwestern State prepares for Nicholls
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - This weekend is the Battle of NSU: Northwestern State vs Nicholls State University. The Demons are coming off a much-needed win against Lamar University and Nicholls is still searching for its first win. Demons’ Head Coach Brad Laird said there are a few key components that...
kalb.com
Gridiron goes ‘NUTS’ for the annual Buckeye Squirrel Bowl!
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If there is one tradition in Central Louisiana that just seems to make sense, it is Buckeye’s annual Thursday night Squirrel Bowl. “This is what high school football is all about,” said Buckeye Head Football Coach Ben McLaughlin. On the eve of squirrel hunting...
kalb.com
Tioga put up 60 points Friday, the most in school’s history since 2008
BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians put up 60 points last Friday in their homecoming game against Marksville. That was the most that they have ever put up in a game since 2008. The 4-0 Indians have not really struggled getting points this year, averaging 42 points per game...
kalb.com
Vote for your Week 5 MedExpress Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is almost the halfway point of the regular season for high school football. For most of our local teams, it is the final week before district play officially starts. With crucial non-district rivalries being renewed this week, it’s time to reveal the Week 5 MedExpress Game of the Week.
westcentralsbest.com
Bassmasters Returns to Toledo Bend
Vernon Parish, La – Louisiana Office of Tourism along with the Sabine River Authority, Sabine Parish Tourist Commission, DeSoto Parish Tourist Commission, Vernon Parish Tourist Commission, and Cypress Bend Resort are excited to welcome St. Croix Bassmaster Opens back to Toledo Bend Lake. The Bassmaster Opens Tournament will return to Toledo Bend April 13-15, 2023 at Cypress Bend Park.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Pinnacle brings customer focus to Natchitoches store
It’s all about the location and the people for Anita Martin, the lead customer care representative for Pinnacle Propane in the state. Anita moved to Natchitoches from Southern Mississippi 12 years ago and fell in love. “It’s a really nice place to live and work,” she said. “There’s always...
kalb.com
Pineville looking to construct new municipal complex
kalb.com
BPCC Natchitoches campus to hold open house Oct 6
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Bossier Parish Community College’s Natchitoches Campus invites the community to its Open House on Thursday, October 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event caters to students of all ages as BPCC offers a wide array of programs designed to offer students an accelerated career path through a two-year technical diploma or an associate degree.
klax-tv.com
Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Regains Ownership of Ancestral Lands
Marksville, La. – Sept 27, 2022 – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and the City of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. The park is the location of sacred Native American burial grounds containing ancestral remains from Tunica-Biloxi citizens that once inhabited the area. The Tribe plans to update and restore the property while maintaining the grounds and educating the public on the cultural significance of the park.
KNOE TV8
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A new bike trail is coming to four parishes in northeast Louisiana. The legislation passed by State Rep. C. Travis Johnson in August 2022 created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which will include Concordia, Tensas, East Carroll, and Madison parishes. The commission’s goal is to help...
kalb.com
APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning. APD investigated the scene and determined it to be a hoax. Students were evacuated as a precaution but have now returned to their classes. The building was searched for any possible dangers and none were found.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 09/23/2022-09/25/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Mary B. Duet Chauvin, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond was set at $ 6561.00. Chauvin remains in the VPSO jail. September 24, 2022. Sabrina Nichole Stephens, age 25,...
westcentralsbest.com
Discrimination Charges Filed Against Rapides Parish School Board
RAPIDES PARISH - On Monday, Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Rapides Parish School Board and the Louisiana Department of Education. The two charges stem from complaints made by two white teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, claiming they have been...
kalb.com
New public safety, municipal complex coming to Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A new public safety and judicial complex is coming to Pineville. It will be the new home of the Pineville Police Department and the Pineville City Court. “It really is an investment on a corridor that is so important to downtown Pineville and downtown Alexandria,” explained...
westcentralsbest.com
Beware of Poisonous Weed
Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall Gives State of the City Address
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave his monthly state of the city address today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has this report. Mayor Jeff Hall held his state of the community address today at Bolton High School. The students submitted questions on a broad variety of topics. The mayor addressed...
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Police Investigating Homicide
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park. On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
KSLA
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead from a single vehicle accident on University Parkway. On Sept. 24 around 6:10 a.m., officers of the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the 4000 block of University Parkway. When officers arrived, they discovered that...
UPDATE: Ville Platte mother and her children found safe
Ville Platte Police are attempting to locate a mother and her children
