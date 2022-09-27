ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience

Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas water crisis averted with new treatment system

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas’s water supply has been improving following months of a water crisis. The city began facing the crisis in August when officials announced that there were 40 days of clean drinking water left. After the largest fire in the state’s history, intense monsoon rains caused debris and […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico prisons facing low staff, increased inmate drug use

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across the state, correctional facilities are experiencing staff shortages, with some facilities seeing over 100 officer vacancies, according to a recent report by a legislative committee. On top of that, the report shows an increase in drug use among inmates. In New Mexico, there are 10 correctional facilities located throughout the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Local
California Business
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Business
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

New Mexico state park opens new glamping experience

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s camping in the woods but with more comfort and warmth. You can soon reserve a yurt in a New Mexico state park. It’s the ultimate camping experience. An opportunity to enjoy a nice space indoors while enjoying the great outdoors. “They’re warmer than a tent and more secure than a tent, but you feel like you’re still camping,” said Hyde Memorial State Park Superintendent Mark Komadina.
TRAVEL
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners

*Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
KRQE News 13

California governor signs laws to boost housing production

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Halloween enrichment night at the ABQ BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is holding its Halloween Enrichment Night October 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The night gives attendees a chance to make Halloween-themed enrichment items for animals at the zoo. The event is open to all ages, but anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult. Staff at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe hosting e-waste collection event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a free, drive-through e-waste collection event Saturday, October 1. The event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you need to do is drive up with your e-waste and staff from the city […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Plant#Business Industry#Linus Business#Krqe#Unmh#Data Report
KRQE News 13

People trapped, hospital damaged after Ian swamps SW Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast. One of the strongest hurricanes to...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy