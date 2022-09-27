Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Winston. Winston is a male Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler and Beagle mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Winston loves to play with squeaky toys. For more information on him, or...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Winners of Jefferson County History Center’s Annual Family Bicycle Ride & Poker Run Announced
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A total of 65 adult bicyclists and 24 children participated in the 4th annual Jefferson County History Center 2022 Family Bicycle Ride & Poker Run on Sunday, September 18. The ride was held along along the picturesque Redbank Creek, starting in Brookville and concluding...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Get Your Fall Screen-Printing, Embroidery and Engraving at BGM Custom Wear
Whether you are looking for custom fall weather gear, or you’re looking for a fall fundraiser, BGM Custom Wear can help you out. Trust the team at BGM to get you a reasonable price and a great package deal on the gear you need. BGM has access to a...
Visit One of the Best Fall Festivals in Pennsylvania this Weekend
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Pennsylvania sure knows how to throw one. For 69 years the Keystone State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the northeast, keep reading to learn more.
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Scattered showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight – Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Pair Pick Up First Place Finishes in Sinnemahone Gravel Race
Cameron County hosted the Sinnemahone Gravel Race Saturday. Nearly 80 competitors started and finished the races. Participants came from New York, Ohio, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Riders had their choice of a 14 mile course, 26 or 55 miles. The first place male finisher in the 14 mile course Ian Pavelek...
explorejeffersonpa.com
2022 Back to School Photo Winners Announced
ExploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com announced the winners of the 2022 “Back to School” photo contest. Mom was away for work, so Dad was in charge of this year’s back-to-school pictures! These girls started back to 3rd and 6th grade at Brookville. Their photos were submitted by Ben and Mollie Nixon.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
WJAC TV
Jury convicts Johnstown man accused of stabbing woman during Facebook Marketplace sale
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County
Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes into Boulder
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An area teen crashed her vehicle earlier this week when she swerved to miss a deer while traveling in Farmington Township. On September 26 around 9:23 p.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. A...
Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten
BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
fox8tv.com
Punxsutawney House Fire
Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to escape the blaze unharmed and the...
WJAC TV
Coney Island no longer operating concession stand at War Memorial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Coney Island restaurant in Johnstown announced Monday that it has decided NOT to renew its contract with the 1st Summit Arena. This means that the historic Johnstown eatery will no longer be operating a concession stand at the War Memorial during Tomahawks games and other events.
Coffee to-go. Creamer spills in Philipsburg, closing part of Route 322 for 2 hours
The road opened back up a little after 1 p.m.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Tractor-Trailers Collide on Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Dubois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. On September 22 around 12:07 p.m., police responded to mile marker 79.4 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling in the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash That Left One Injured
WARSAW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Police release details on a two-vehicle crash that left one driver injured. On September 19 around 10:04 a.m., Dubois-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. According to reports, a 2018 Kia Optima was traveling on...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside...
State police locate missing Indiana County woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing Indiana County woman.Police had previously reported that Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.An update was provided by police, saying that she had been found.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Derry Township road closure, Route 22 lane restrictions to begin Wednesday
Motorists will encounter a detour in Derry Township and a lane restriction in the New Alexandria area this week, according to PennDOT officials. Single-lane, nighttime restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on Route 22 in New Alexandria and Salem Township. The nightly restrictions are to be in place between 8...
