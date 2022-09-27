ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Winston

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Winston. Winston is a male Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler and Beagle mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Winston loves to play with squeaky toys. For more information on him, or...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County, PA
Jefferson County, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Scattered showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight – Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Pair Pick Up First Place Finishes in Sinnemahone Gravel Race

Cameron County hosted the Sinnemahone Gravel Race Saturday. Nearly 80 competitors started and finished the races. Participants came from New York, Ohio, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Riders had their choice of a 14 mile course, 26 or 55 miles. The first place male finisher in the 14 mile course Ian Pavelek...
EMPORIUM, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

2022 Back to School Photo Winners Announced

ExploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com announced the winners of the 2022 “Back to School” photo contest. Mom was away for work, so Dad was in charge of this year’s back-to-school pictures! These girls started back to 3rd and 6th grade at Brookville. Their photos were submitted by Ben and Mollie Nixon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County

Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes into Boulder

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An area teen crashed her vehicle earlier this week when she swerved to miss a deer while traveling in Farmington Township. On September 26 around 9:23 p.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. A...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten

BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Punxsutawney House Fire

Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to escape the blaze unharmed and the...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WJAC TV

Coney Island no longer operating concession stand at War Memorial

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Coney Island restaurant in Johnstown announced Monday that it has decided NOT to renew its contract with the 1st Summit Arena. This means that the historic Johnstown eatery will no longer be operating a concession stand at the War Memorial during Tomahawks games and other events.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash That Left One Injured

WARSAW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Police release details on a two-vehicle crash that left one driver injured. On September 19 around 10:04 a.m., Dubois-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. According to reports, a 2018 Kia Optima was traveling on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police locate missing Indiana County woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing Indiana County woman.Police had previously reported that Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.An update was provided by police, saying that she had been found. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Derry Township road closure, Route 22 lane restrictions to begin Wednesday

Motorists will encounter a detour in Derry Township and a lane restriction in the New Alexandria area this week, according to PennDOT officials. Single-lane, nighttime restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on Route 22 in New Alexandria and Salem Township. The nightly restrictions are to be in place between 8...
NEW ALEXANDRIA, PA

Community Policy