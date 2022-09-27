Read full article on original website
Jacks glad to be home after great road win at Missouri State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Jackrabbits picked up an impressive road win last Saturday in Springfield, Missouri where they doubled up 6th-ranked Missouri State 28-14. And this was a team that had hung tough with 10th-ranked Arkansas the previous week. The Jacks opened the season with...
September 28th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls Christian was a well-oiled machine against Dakota Valley, as Sidney Oostra makes the tough dig and Peyton Poppema finishes it off the attack with a kill. Augustana’s Ben Kamp got into the backfield against Northern State for the strip sack, and Grayson...
“Key to the City” is a special game for both Augie and USF players, coaches and fans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We have back to back weekends of huge rivalry games in college football... Next Saturday it’s USD at SDSU. And this Saturday it’s the Key to the City game on the campus of Augustana. That’s where the unbeaten Vikings will host their...
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 28th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both coaches talk about the Key to the City game, Stig says the Jacks are glad to be back home against Western Illinois. Cooper Seamer has the Plays of the Week, Tom Krueger talks about the new Tomas Tennis Complex, a 12 year old makes an ace and Dordt sweeps in GPAC volleyball.
14th-ranked Dordt sweeps Briar Cliff in GPAC Volleyball in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defender volleyball team secured a 3-0 GPAC win over the Briar Cliff Chargers on Wednesday night, September 28 in Sioux City. Dordt used fast starts in sets one and two and then fought off a comeback attempt by the hosts in set three for its ninth win of the season.The Defenders took a 4-0 lead in set one and led 12-2 after a pair of Isabella Cumana kills to control set one. Dordt was never really challenged in the set and won 25-13 with Avey Amelse knocking down a pair of kills to finish the set.Set two was more of the same with Megan Raszler serving for eight straight points and the senior registered two ace serves in the stretch. With the score 12-4, Amelse served seven straight points and had two ace serves and Mia Gamet finished the match with six unanswered for a 25-5 win in set two.Briar Cliff led briefly in set three and was up 5-2 when Cumana broke their serve with a kill and Sophie Johnson served for eight straight points and a 11-5 lead. Briar Cliff did score six in a row after getting down 22-11, but the comeback was too little too late and Dordt finished the set with a kill each by Raszler, Brenna Krommendyk and Amelse.
Lincoln’s Tom Krueger talks about importance of new Tomar Tennis Complex
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first matches were played Tuesday in the Sioux Falls Showcase at the brand new Tomar Tennis Complex in Sioux Falls. All 4 city schools played 2 matches against each other. These courts will host state tournaments starting in the spring. Lincoln Tennis Coach...
A meaningful new tradition started last Friday in HS Football between Castlewood and Hamlin
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Seperated by just 21 miles, Hamlin and Castlewood High School are natural rivals in all sports except football, where differences in classification kept them apart until last year. “So we both submitted to the state that we’d like to play each other and it’s kind...
$1 million rodeo purse largest in South Dakota history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than $1 million will be paid out at one of the biggest rodeos ever to come to South Dakota. Next year on the last day of the rodeo season, the best of the best from all across the country will be competing in Sioux Falls for a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
Local snowbirds ride out Hurricane Ian in their Florida homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine being told you were safe from a hurricane, then just a few days later being trapped in your home when it veered your way. And it was too late to go anywhere or do anything about it. That is what Harlen Ulrich...
12 Year Old Max Vincelli gets his first hole-in-one at Brandon GC
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When Max Vincelli was 4, he was out playing golf with his older brother and his mother Emily at Hidden Valley in Brandon. I happened to be there that day in pursuit of my first hole-in-one that still hadn’t happened yet! When I saw him hit a ball, I told his mom he had a great swing for a 4-year-old!
O’Gorman sweeps Aberdeen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After tumbling from the ranks of the unbeaten last week with three losses and falling to #2 in the prep volleyball rankings the O’Gorman volleyball team started the new week on a high note, sweeping away Aberdeen on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Lt. Gov. Rhoden announced ‘Governor’s Cup’ 2023 rodeo has $1 Million payout
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Cinch Playoffs will play a bigger role than ever before in deciding who makes it to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, with a payout of more than $1 million on the final weekend of the 2023 season. On Monday afternoon,...
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
NEWS 9.27.22: Yankton Helicopter Crash, Iowa Budget Surplus, WW 2 Veteran Honored, and More
One person has died after the crash of a small helicopter southeast of Yankton, South Dakota. First responders say it happened just before 10 a.m. today. A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged after a pursuit with authorities after a shooting in Morningside early this morning. Click here for the story from Siouxland News CBS 14-FOX 44.
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
Patchy frost tonight; Warmer trend later this week
While the weather remains quiet here in KELOLAND, all eyes are on the weather coming into Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The latest trends this morning take this storm into the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane tomorrow. Sea surface temperatures are in the upper 80s. Here at...
Who Says Sioux Falls Bars Are Horrible? We Found The 10 Best
There has been a consistent trend occurring in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. New businesses are moving into town, specifically new bars. There is always something different to try when you visit a bar or a local brewery in town. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
SDSU president receives prestigious Harold W. McGraw Jr. Higher Education Prize
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn was announced as the recipient of the Harold W. McGraw Jr. Higher Education Prize for his work with the Wokini Initiative. The Wokini Initiative was launched in 2016 during Dunn’s inaugural address with the purpose of better...
National Women’s Health & Fitness Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is National Women’s Health and Fitness Day which focuses on getting active and taking a proactive approach to health. Jill Fries with Sanford Wellness Center explained a few simple exercises you can do at home.
