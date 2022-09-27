ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Jacks glad to be home after great road win at Missouri State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Jackrabbits picked up an impressive road win last Saturday in Springfield, Missouri where they doubled up 6th-ranked Missouri State 28-14. And this was a team that had hung tough with 10th-ranked Arkansas the previous week. The Jacks opened the season with...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

September 28th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls Christian was a well-oiled machine against Dakota Valley, as Sidney Oostra makes the tough dig and Peyton Poppema finishes it off the attack with a kill. Augustana’s Ben Kamp got into the backfield against Northern State for the strip sack, and Grayson...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both coaches talk about the Key to the City game, Stig says the Jacks are glad to be back home against Western Illinois. Cooper Seamer has the Plays of the Week, Tom Krueger talks about the new Tomas Tennis Complex, a 12 year old makes an ace and Dordt sweeps in GPAC volleyball.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermillion, SD
Sports
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
City
Vermillion, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

14th-ranked Dordt sweeps Briar Cliff in GPAC Volleyball in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defender volleyball team secured a 3-0 GPAC win over the Briar Cliff Chargers on Wednesday night, September 28 in Sioux City. Dordt used fast starts in sets one and two and then fought off a comeback attempt by the hosts in set three for its ninth win of the season.The Defenders took a 4-0 lead in set one and led 12-2 after a pair of Isabella Cumana kills to control set one. Dordt was never really challenged in the set and won 25-13 with Avey Amelse knocking down a pair of kills to finish the set.Set two was more of the same with Megan Raszler serving for eight straight points and the senior registered two ace serves in the stretch. With the score 12-4, Amelse served seven straight points and had two ace serves and Mia Gamet finished the match with six unanswered for a 25-5 win in set two.Briar Cliff led briefly in set three and was up 5-2 when Cumana broke their serve with a kill and Sophie Johnson served for eight straight points and a 11-5 lead. Briar Cliff did score six in a row after getting down 22-11, but the comeback was too little too late and Dordt finished the set with a kill each by Raszler, Brenna Krommendyk and Amelse.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

$1 million rodeo purse largest in South Dakota history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than $1 million will be paid out at one of the biggest rodeos ever to come to South Dakota. Next year on the last day of the rodeo season, the best of the best from all across the country will be competing in Sioux Falls for a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Summit League#Ncaa Tournament
dakotanewsnow.com

12 Year Old Max Vincelli gets his first hole-in-one at Brandon GC

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When Max Vincelli was 4, he was out playing golf with his older brother and his mother Emily at Hidden Valley in Brandon. I happened to be there that day in pursuit of my first hole-in-one that still hadn’t happened yet! When I saw him hit a ball, I told his mom he had a great swing for a 4-year-old!
BRANDON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

O’Gorman sweeps Aberdeen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After tumbling from the ranks of the unbeaten last week with three losses and falling to #2 in the prep volleyball rankings the O’Gorman volleyball team started the new week on a high note, sweeping away Aberdeen on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up

Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Patchy frost tonight; Warmer trend later this week

While the weather remains quiet here in KELOLAND, all eyes are on the weather coming into Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The latest trends this morning take this storm into the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane tomorrow. Sea surface temperatures are in the upper 80s. Here at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Who Says Sioux Falls Bars Are Horrible? We Found The 10 Best

There has been a consistent trend occurring in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. New businesses are moving into town, specifically new bars. There is always something different to try when you visit a bar or a local brewery in town. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

National Women’s Health & Fitness Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is National Women’s Health and Fitness Day which focuses on getting active and taking a proactive approach to health. Jill Fries with Sanford Wellness Center explained a few simple exercises you can do at home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy