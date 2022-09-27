SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the region today. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s east of I-29 to the upper 70s in central South Dakota. It won’t be as breezy as it was yesterday, but we could still see 25 mph wind gusts, especially in eastern parts of the region. Overnight, we’ll cool off into the upper 30s and low 40s.

