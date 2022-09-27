ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather

Parts of South Dakota are now the driest they’ve been since almost a decade ago. Some counties in the state are now experiencing the strongest drought stages on the scale. Hello Larsons Coffee Roastery and Drive-Thru, located nine miles west of Brookings in Volga, is a family-owned business that opened up in early August.
ENVIRONMENT
dakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen family honored as ‘Angels in Adoption’

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily and Dan Richardt have been fostering children for five years. Recently, they traveled to Washington, D.C., to be honored by U.S. Congress as Angels in Adoption. Each year, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute recognizes families from each state who advocate for foster...
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

What to consider while heating your house this season

LIFESTYLE
dakotanewsnow.com

Clearing clouds and cooler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the region today. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s east of I-29 to the upper 70s in central South Dakota. It won’t be as breezy as it was yesterday, but we could still see 25 mph wind gusts, especially in eastern parts of the region. Overnight, we’ll cool off into the upper 30s and low 40s.
WEATHER
dakotanewsnow.com

Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan. The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night. The first deer ran across...
MICHIGAN STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Grain storage funds will help SD farmers harmed by derecho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it would provide $20 million in cost-share disaster assistance to help South Dakota, Minnesota, and Kentucky farmers rebuild storage facilities battered by severe storms in recent months. South Dakota Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl of...
KENTUCKY STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem proposes cutting tax on groceries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In March, Gov. Noem was against the idea, however, Wednesday Noem said she would support a proposal to cut taxes on groceries in South Dakota. This comes two days ahead of the debate. On March 7, 2022, legislatures voted on the proposal SB...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem celebrates South Dakota’s continued AAA credit rating

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota received a positive AAA credit rating via the Fitch Ratings in a recent release. “This rating again demonstrates that our conservative fiscal policies are working,” said Noem. “Our administration has made it a priority to not raise taxes. We’ve paid off bonds and debt, balanced our budget, and grown our economy, which has resulted in this good news.”
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become...
FLORIDA STATE

