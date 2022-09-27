Read full article on original website
Local snowbirds ride out Hurricane Ian in their Florida homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine being told you were safe from a hurricane, then just a few days later being trapped in your home when it veered your way. And it was too late to go anywhere or do anything about it. That is what Harlen Ulrich...
Lt. Gov. Rhoden announced ‘Governor’s Cup’ 2023 rodeo has $1 Million payout
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Cinch Playoffs will play a bigger role than ever before in deciding who makes it to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, with a payout of more than $1 million on the final weekend of the 2023 season. On Monday afternoon,...
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Parts of South Dakota are now the driest they’ve been since almost a decade ago. Some counties in the state are now experiencing the strongest drought stages on the scale. Hello Larsons Coffee Roastery and Drive-Thru, located nine miles west of Brookings in Volga, is a family-owned business that opened up in early August.
Aberdeen family honored as ‘Angels in Adoption’
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily and Dan Richardt have been fostering children for five years. Recently, they traveled to Washington, D.C., to be honored by U.S. Congress as Angels in Adoption. Each year, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute recognizes families from each state who advocate for foster...
What to consider while heating your house this season
Longtime South Dakota broadcaster puts out latest book
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Henriksen’s latest book, First Person: Legendary South Dakota Sports Stories Volume 2, is now available. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about it.
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
Clearing clouds and cooler
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the region today. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s east of I-29 to the upper 70s in central South Dakota. It won’t be as breezy as it was yesterday, but we could still see 25 mph wind gusts, especially in eastern parts of the region. Overnight, we’ll cool off into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan. The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night. The first deer ran across...
Grain storage funds will help SD farmers harmed by derecho
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it would provide $20 million in cost-share disaster assistance to help South Dakota, Minnesota, and Kentucky farmers rebuild storage facilities battered by severe storms in recent months. South Dakota Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl of...
Noem proposes cutting tax on groceries
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In March, Gov. Noem was against the idea, however, Wednesday Noem said she would support a proposal to cut taxes on groceries in South Dakota. This comes two days ahead of the debate. On March 7, 2022, legislatures voted on the proposal SB...
Noem celebrates South Dakota’s continued AAA credit rating
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota received a positive AAA credit rating via the Fitch Ratings in a recent release. “This rating again demonstrates that our conservative fiscal policies are working,” said Noem. “Our administration has made it a priority to not raise taxes. We’ve paid off bonds and debt, balanced our budget, and grown our economy, which has resulted in this good news.”
Matters of the State: Officer-involved shootings, recreational marijuana, gubernatorial debate preview
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, incoming South Dakota Attorney general Marty Jackley weighs in on public safety after the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead voiced their opposition to...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become...
Jeff Barth claims opponent’s campaign signs are ‘illegal,’ Nelson disagrees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth wrote a letter to the Secretary of State Steve Barnett, claiming that the campaign signs displayed by Barth’s opponent, PUC Chairman Chris Nelson, are illegal. Commissioner Barth sent the letter around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming the...
