Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Cooler afternoon highs ahead, but still running above average for this time of year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies with a light breeze out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s. On Thursday, bright and sunny with slightly cooler temperatures with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Cool mornings and warm afternoons expected for the upcoming workweek
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow for prime radiational cooling. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s with temperatures in the low 50s for areas along I-40. Grab at least a light jacket for the morning commute. On Monday, bright and sunny...
Power outage affects area around Memorial Stadium
The power to the area of town around Memorial Stadium was shut off for a short period of time Monday afternoon due to a contractor error.
kswo.com
Lawton officials hope smoke test ends sewer smell at Old Central fire station
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has started the process of getting rid of the strong sewer odor at the old Central Fire Station, by using smoke tests. Obviously, odors aren’t something you can see, which makes it more difficult to find sewer leaks which are causing the smell. City Officials said smoke testing will help solve this issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
kswo.com
City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
Pickup flipped in Wichita Falls pin-in crash
We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates.
kswo.com
City of Lawton continues to add sidewalks around town
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today Lawton City council approved the next three locations on the city’s sidewalk project. Sheridan road from Cache Road to Smith Avenue was the first project of the year and is almost complete. Now, they’re working on Gore boulevard from 53rd street to N.W. 67th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Oktoberfest
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend!. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all the festivities at Oktoberfest and other fun events on post. The Patriot Club will host their first Oklahoma BBQ Buffet tomorrow from 11:30...
kswo.com
CoL conducting sewer system smoke tests downtown on Tuesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be conducting smoke tests in the sewer system at the Central Fire Station downtown on Tuesday. Crews will be performing the tests in an effort to locate possible sewer leaks. City officials say businesses in the area may see smoke leaking...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls 23-year-old reported missing since June
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22. Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing man located, Silver Alert canceled
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a man out of Jefferson County. Larry Carfield is 84-years-old. He was last seen Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at JW’s Truck Stop on OK-70 and US 81. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple agencies respond to a fire on Navajo Trail
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita County deputies blocked the area while firefighters from several local fire departments battle a house fire. Around 3:30 Sunday, September 25, several fire units including Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita West Volunteer Firefighters, and Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Navajo Trail. The first on scene […]
kswo.com
80s-themed Adult Prom happening in Lawton this weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend. It will be this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The theme for this year’s prom is “80′s Glow Party.”. The dance doubles as...
kswo.com
The City of Lawton is asking people to complete the customer service survey
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is asking people to complete the customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments. The city’s Finance Director Joe Don Dunham wants to hear from the citizens. Joe Don Dunham said since he started working for the...
kswo.com
Parks Jones Realty Report 09/27/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors are back with another update on the Real Estate Market by the numbers, to give potential home-buyers an upper hand when it comes to making that big move. There are currently 275 homes for sale on the Lawton Board of Realtors. Sellers are...
Meet the Stars of ‘Prey’ at Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, OK. This Friday!
'Prey' is one of the most viewed and highly rated action/sci-fi movies of 2022 since its release on Hulu earlier this summer. It's an amazing film and easily one of the best 'Predator' movies in the entire franchise. The main actress and actor from the movie, Amber Midthunder and Dakota...
kswo.com
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, to honor the short life of Ely Newsom. They shared memories of Ely, like his love for glow sticks, being outside, and how energetic he was. The night...
kswo.com
Medwatch: World Heart Day is later this week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - World Heart Day is right around the corner, and medical professionals want you to look at ways you can improve your heart health. According to the latest data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Oklahoma, accounting for 1 in 4 deaths.
kswo.com
Substance Abuse Recovery Event taking place in Duncan
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - If you or someone you know deals with substance abuse, services for recovery will be free and available at “Recovery is Possible” in Duncan. The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network and Marie Detty Youth & Family Services are partnering to host the substance abuse recovery event and provide hope for those struggling. It will take place from 6 to 8 in the evening on Thursday, September 29, at Fuqua Park in Duncan.
Comments / 0