Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Lawton officials hope smoke test ends sewer smell at Old Central fire station

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has started the process of getting rid of the strong sewer odor at the old Central Fire Station, by using smoke tests. Obviously, odors aren’t something you can see, which makes it more difficult to find sewer leaks which are causing the smell. City Officials said smoke testing will help solve this issue.
LAWTON, OK
City
Lawton, OK
kswo.com

Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton continues to add sidewalks around town

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today Lawton City council approved the next three locations on the city’s sidewalk project. Sheridan road from Cache Road to Smith Avenue was the first project of the year and is almost complete. Now, they’re working on Gore boulevard from 53rd street to N.W. 67th...
LAWTON, OK
#First Alert#Talk Of The Town
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Oktoberfest

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend!. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all the festivities at Oktoberfest and other fun events on post. The Patriot Club will host their first Oklahoma BBQ Buffet tomorrow from 11:30...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

CoL conducting sewer system smoke tests downtown on Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be conducting smoke tests in the sewer system at the Central Fire Station downtown on Tuesday. Crews will be performing the tests in an effort to locate possible sewer leaks. City officials say businesses in the area may see smoke leaking...
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls 23-year-old reported missing since June

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22. Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Missing man located, Silver Alert canceled

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a man out of Jefferson County. Larry Carfield is 84-years-old. He was last seen Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at JW’s Truck Stop on OK-70 and US 81. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Texoma's Homepage

Multiple agencies respond to a fire on Navajo Trail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita County deputies blocked the area while firefighters from several local fire departments battle a house fire. Around 3:30 Sunday, September 25, several fire units including Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita West Volunteer Firefighters, and Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Navajo Trail. The first on scene […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

80s-themed Adult Prom happening in Lawton this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend. It will be this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The theme for this year’s prom is “80′s Glow Party.”. The dance doubles as...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Parks Jones Realty Report 09/27/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors are back with another update on the Real Estate Market by the numbers, to give potential home-buyers an upper hand when it comes to making that big move. There are currently 275 homes for sale on the Lawton Board of Realtors. Sellers are...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, to honor the short life of Ely Newsom. They shared memories of Ely, like his love for glow sticks, being outside, and how energetic he was. The night...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Medwatch: World Heart Day is later this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - World Heart Day is right around the corner, and medical professionals want you to look at ways you can improve your heart health. According to the latest data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Oklahoma, accounting for 1 in 4 deaths.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Substance Abuse Recovery Event taking place in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - If you or someone you know deals with substance abuse, services for recovery will be free and available at “Recovery is Possible” in Duncan. The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network and Marie Detty Youth & Family Services are partnering to host the substance abuse recovery event and provide hope for those struggling. It will take place from 6 to 8 in the evening on Thursday, September 29, at Fuqua Park in Duncan.
DUNCAN, OK

