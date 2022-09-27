ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Host Media Day on Eve of Training Camp Opening

KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFbuF_0iBXsd4q00

The Oklahoma City Thunder hosted Media Day on Monday, with training camp set to start Tuesday.

OKC will be without top draft pick Chet Holmgren, who is out for the entire season with a broken foot.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will also miss some time to start the season after suffering a knee injury last week.

Josh Giddey is back for his second season after missing the final two months of last season with a hip injury.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Chet Holmgren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
KFOR

Large crash shuts down I-35 traffic in Noble County, 1 dead

Update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports one person has died but no other details are being released at this time. I-35 northbound at mile marker 203 is open to one lane. The closure is estimated to last into late evening while crews and responders continue to clear the lanes. Southbound...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
The Spun

Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade

With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy