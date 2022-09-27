Thunder Host Media Day on Eve of Training Camp Opening

The Oklahoma City Thunder hosted Media Day on Monday, with training camp set to start Tuesday.

OKC will be without top draft pick Chet Holmgren, who is out for the entire season with a broken foot.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will also miss some time to start the season after suffering a knee injury last week.

Josh Giddey is back for his second season after missing the final two months of last season with a hip injury.

