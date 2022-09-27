ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both coaches talk about the Key to the City game, Stig says the Jacks are glad to be back home against Western Illinois. Cooper Seamer has the Plays of the Week, Tom Krueger talks about the new Tomas Tennis Complex, a 12 year old makes an ace and Dordt sweeps in GPAC volleyball.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

September 28th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls Christian was a well-oiled machine against Dakota Valley, as Sidney Oostra makes the tough dig and Peyton Poppema finishes it off the attack with a kill. Augustana’s Ben Kamp got into the backfield against Northern State for the strip sack, and Grayson...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fire crews extinguished flames at a Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a Sioux Falls business reportedly caught fire. According to a report from the City of Sioux Falls, initial fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the southeast Sioux Falls business at approximately 6:30 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, discovering no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire units had to stretch a hose across 26th street to connect to the closest hydrant resulting in 26th street being shut down for approximately one hour.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily

Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SF Christian and Harrisburg defend home courts Tuesday night in HS Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It went down to the 5th set which is only fitting when SF Christian and Western Christian play in HS Volleyball. The top-ranked Chargers in Class “A” came up with the big plays to win the tie-breaker (15-13) and the match 3-2. Payton Poppema and Sydney Oostra each had 13 kills to lead the way. Poppema also had 16 blocks for Darci Wassenaar’s team that is now 18-3.
HARRISBURG, SD
agupdate.com

Andover man’s hobby leads to world records, inspiration

Kory Anderson was five days old when he went to his first steam tractor show, so maybe it’s no surprise he took it on as a hobby. “Hobby,” is perhaps too loose of a term. The Andover, South Dakota man, who had been fascinated with steam tractors since...
ANDOVER, SD
KELOLAND TV

$1 million rodeo purse largest in South Dakota history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than $1 million will be paid out at one of the biggest rodeos ever to come to South Dakota. Next year on the last day of the rodeo season, the best of the best from all across the country will be competing in Sioux Falls for a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jacks glad to be home after great road win at Missouri State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Jackrabbits picked up an impressive road win last Saturday in Springfield, Missouri where they doubled up 6th-ranked Missouri State 28-14. And this was a team that had hung tough with 10th-ranked Arkansas the previous week. The Jacks opened the season with...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City of Sioux Falls holds second round of aquatic center meetings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tonight, was the second round of public meetings to address the vision for the future of aquatics in Sioux Falls. These meetings are intended to engage the public in ideas for the aging pools around the city. The first round of meetings included a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

National Women’s Health & Fitness Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is National Women’s Health and Fitness Day which focuses on getting active and taking a proactive approach to health. Jill Fries with Sanford Wellness Center explained a few simple exercises you can do at home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up

Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to gyrocopter crash in Yankton County

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a crash scene in Yankton County Tuesday morning. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an area east of Napa Junction township, northwest of Yankton. WNAX in Yankton is reporting one person died in a small gyrocopter...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Who Says Sioux Falls Bars Are Horrible? We Found The 10 Best

There has been a consistent trend occurring in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. New businesses are moving into town, specifically new bars. There is always something different to try when you visit a bar or a local brewery in town. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls

Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

