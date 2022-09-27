It seemed like everyone and their mother jumped off of the Minnesota Vikings bandwagon after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in week two. There were plenty of reasons for that to happen, Minnesota looked terrible on Monday night, but the Vikings are still going to be good. This is the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts. The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins. The Cincinnati Bengals who made the Super Bowl are 1-2. There is so much parity in the NFL. The saying “any given Sunday” rings true every single fall Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO