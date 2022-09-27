ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New TE

The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
Axios

"Sky's the limit" for the Detroit Pistons

With the 2022 NBA season set to tip next month, the Detroit Pistons have their most exciting homegrown roster in years — and fans across the country are taking notice. Driving the news: Monday was Pistons media day, a back-to-school-type event with players taking photos, talking with media members and reflecting on their off-season growth.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MLive.com

Detroit Lions honor St. Joseph coach Andrew Pratley

The Detroit Lions honored St. Joseph’s Andrew Pratley as the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week for Week 5 of the Michigan high school football season. Pratley led St. Joseph to a 13-12 win over Portage Central to improve to 4-1 during the season, heading into Friday’s homecoming game against Portage Northern.
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Are Good, Relax

It seemed like everyone and their mother jumped off of the Minnesota Vikings bandwagon after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in week two. There were plenty of reasons for that to happen, Minnesota looked terrible on Monday night, but the Vikings are still going to be good. This is the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts. The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins. The Cincinnati Bengals who made the Super Bowl are 1-2. There is so much parity in the NFL. The saying “any given Sunday” rings true every single fall Sunday.
KROC News

What Big Changes Are the Twins Planning for 2023?

The Minnesota Twins are planning some BIG changes for 2023-- both on AND off the field. Okay, I don't actually *know* that the Twins front office is planning on some big changes when it comes to the players on the team next year, but after this season's epic September collapse that knocked them out of playoff contention, I'm guessing hoping there are some changes coming.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 5

ESPN’s SP+ has predicted every game for Week 5, and the model compiled by Bill Connelly has produced some interesting results for every game in the B1G. For the weekend, there are 3 crossover games in the conference: Michigan at Iowa, Northwestern at Penn State and Indiana at Nebraska. In particular, the B1G Championship rematch between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines is a game to watch.
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Minnesota is closer to Michigan than pollsters think

Michigan and Minnesota were joined at the hip in this year’s non-conference schedule. If NCAA Football ’22 existed as a video game, the first 3 games for both teams would have been played on the Junior Varsity setting. Minnesota rolled New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado by a combined margin of 149-17. Michigan drubbed Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn by a collective 166-17.
