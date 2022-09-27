Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Vikings improved in one area and it made all the difference
Minnesota did something they didn’t do last year, though. They delivered with two minutes to go in each half. Zone Coverage examines what made the difference for the Vikings in a big comeback win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Vikings Sign New TE
The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde 'someone losing their job' over unique NHL coaching ranks
Derek Lalonde saw a text congratulating him, but didn't have time to read the body of the message. When he found out, he had a good laugh. A press release...
"Sky's the limit" for the Detroit Pistons
With the 2022 NBA season set to tip next month, the Detroit Pistons have their most exciting homegrown roster in years — and fans across the country are taking notice. Driving the news: Monday was Pistons media day, a back-to-school-type event with players taking photos, talking with media members and reflecting on their off-season growth.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt jumps on bandwagon for one B1G program to potentially run the table to Indy
Joel Klatt tweeted about a B1G school that he thinks can easily can into the B1G title game with how the rest of their schedule is. He thinks they could get to Indianapolis undefeated or with one loss. Minnesota is the team that Klatt thinks will be representing the B1G...
Detroit Red Wings lose to Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2, in preseason: Game thread replay
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Little Caesars Arena. ...
Detroit Pistons media day: Watch livestream with Troy Weaver, players
The Detroit Pistons open training camp Monday with media day, beginning at 1:30 p.m. from the practice facility in Detroit. General manager Troy Weaver, four days after trading for Utah Jazz veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic, kicks off the news conferences at 1:30 p.m., with head coach Dwane Casey set for 1:45 p.m. and...
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
First look: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints odds and lines
The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) take on the New Orleans Saints (1-2) Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Saints odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Minnesota defeated...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions honor St. Joseph coach Andrew Pratley
The Detroit Lions honored St. Joseph’s Andrew Pratley as the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week for Week 5 of the Michigan high school football season. Pratley led St. Joseph to a 13-12 win over Portage Central to improve to 4-1 during the season, heading into Friday’s homecoming game against Portage Northern.
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Are Good, Relax
It seemed like everyone and their mother jumped off of the Minnesota Vikings bandwagon after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in week two. There were plenty of reasons for that to happen, Minnesota looked terrible on Monday night, but the Vikings are still going to be good. This is the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts. The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins. The Cincinnati Bengals who made the Super Bowl are 1-2. There is so much parity in the NFL. The saying “any given Sunday” rings true every single fall Sunday.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
What Big Changes Are the Twins Planning for 2023?
The Minnesota Twins are planning some BIG changes for 2023-- both on AND off the field. Okay, I don't actually *know* that the Twins front office is planning on some big changes when it comes to the players on the team next year, but after this season's epic September collapse that knocked them out of playoff contention, I'm guessing hoping there are some changes coming.
Minnesota Timberwolves Reveal Final Roster For Training Camp
On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves revealed their full training camp roster.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 5
ESPN’s SP+ has predicted every game for Week 5, and the model compiled by Bill Connelly has produced some interesting results for every game in the B1G. For the weekend, there are 3 crossover games in the conference: Michigan at Iowa, Northwestern at Penn State and Indiana at Nebraska. In particular, the B1G Championship rematch between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines is a game to watch.
Purdue at Minnesota odds, picks, and predictions
The Purdue Boilermakers (2-2) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) Saturday at noon ET. (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Purdue vs. Minnesota odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Minnesota comes into this game after dismantling Michigan State 34-7. That was a...
Port Huron Northern football's Dylan Bloink named SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. Dylan Bloink, Port Huron Northern The senior quarterback was critical in a Port Huron Northern win over Sterling Heights, 43-8. Bloink ...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Minnesota is closer to Michigan than pollsters think
Michigan and Minnesota were joined at the hip in this year’s non-conference schedule. If NCAA Football ’22 existed as a video game, the first 3 games for both teams would have been played on the Junior Varsity setting. Minnesota rolled New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado by a combined margin of 149-17. Michigan drubbed Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn by a collective 166-17.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde still laughing about handsome ranking
Derek Lalonde is still laughing about the ranking that placed his looks near the top among NHL coaches. There's a lot for Lalonde to do in his role as first-year head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, and it's nice to have something lighthearted to break up the workload. Lalonde finished his Wednesday...
