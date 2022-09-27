Read full article on original website
Thursday’s Headlines: The MTA Blows Its Congestion Pricing Analysis Edition
How did the MTA turn the flexible; visionary; time-, money-, and environment-saving, congestion-pricing plan into a “dog” that everyone is kicking — erroneously — as “a money grab that will cut traffic only in Manhattan”?. Streetsblog contributor Charles Komanoff laid out the many deficiencies...
Council Speaker Makes Her Choice: Car Storage over Diners and Restauranteurs
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams appeared to throw the entire open restaurant program under the bus on Wednesday morning, suggesting that the revolutionary de Blasio-era repurposing of roadway space from storage of privately owned cars to outdoor dining was a mistake, despite how few parking spaces it actually took and how many jobs the city estimated it saved.
Wednesday’s Headlines: Power Play Edition
The day started with a press release from the Biden administration telling us that New York State had (finally) qualified for our share of $1.5 billion to help build electric vehicle chargers across the country. (We were the last state to qualify.) The White House statement mentioned New York’s “Electric...
Tuesday’s Headlines: Mayoral Mercy Mission Edition
It is a longstanding tradition that New York City mayors head to the Caribbean in times of great disasters. And as New Yorkers, we support such efforts to help our neighbors, both here and overseas. So we were pleased that Mayor Adams rushed to Puerto Rico to help the frequently...
Department of Education Kicks Streetsblog out of Media Event Instead of Answering Question on School Street Safety
The city Department of Education’s months of silence on the dangers children face walking to and from school continued on Thursday, with the department going so far as to escort a Streetsblog reporter from a DOE media event after he tried to ask the schools chancellor a question on the issue.
NYCHA To Pilot ‘Clean Curbs for All’ — With Hopes of Full Containerization of Trash
New York City’s infamous 5 o’clock shadow may finally be getting its shave!. The New York City Housing Authority — the nation’s largest, home to 400,000 New Yorkers — is set to launch a containerization pilot, “Clean Curbs for All,” which could change the way it collects and stores waste from its 162,143 apartments.
CM Bottcher: City Must Publicly Report on Plate-Covering Perps
Big Brother is watching … but not squealing. A Manhattan Council member wants to require the Department of Transportation to issue monthly reports detailing how many times a city speed or red-light camera was foiled because a driver had defaced or covered his or her plate. Council Member Erik...
AM Carroll: ‘I’m Willing to Take the Heat’ to Support Congestion Pricing
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, traffic in Manhattan was already unsustainable, eating up time and harming our economy and the environment not to mention our mental health. In response, the New York State legislature voted to approve congestion pricing in 2019, but it has not yet been implemented. Now car ownership is up, transit use is down, and for-hire vehicles and delivery trucks clog our streets like never before.
Sponsored Post: How Keeping Bus Lanes Clear Makes Transportation More Equitable.
(This is the second in a series of posts by Hayden AI, our newest advertising sponsor. Hayden AI is a global leader in smart enforcement technologies powered by artificial intelligence. Find out more about how their digital traffic enforcement platform increases safety, efficiency, and sustainability at Hayden.ai. Red their first post in the series, here.)
