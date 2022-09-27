Gundy Talks Big 12 Opener vs. Baylor

Oklahoma State’s football team kicks off Big 12 play this Saturday in Waco when they visit Baylor for a 2:30 start.

The last time these two teams met, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders threw four interceptions in a 21-16 loss in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game.

The Bears are the preseason pick to repeat as Big 12 champions.

