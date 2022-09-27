ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Gundy Talks Big 12 Opener vs. Baylor

KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKqzA_0iBXs3a300

Oklahoma State’s football team kicks off Big 12 play this Saturday in Waco when they visit Baylor for a 2:30 start.

The last time these two teams met, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders threw four interceptions in a 21-16 loss in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game.

The Bears are the preseason pick to repeat as Big 12 champions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Three Things Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Said Entering Baylor’s Game against Oklahoma State

Some of the last looks Oklahoma State got of Dave Aranda came as he was raising the Big 12 trophy with green and yellow confetti floating around AT&T Stadium. Oklahoma State and Baylor will lock horns again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Waco in a rematch of last season’s Big 12 title game. Aranda met with reporters Monday to preview the matchup. Here are three things he said.
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Stillwater, OK
Football
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
KOCO

One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#Bears#12 Play#American Football#College Football#Gundy Talks Big 12 Opener#Oklahoma State#Osu#Nexstar Media Inc
KCEN

Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground

WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox44news.com

Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX
fox44news.com

What to expect at the HOT Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo begins Thursday, October 6 and ends Friday, October 16. Concerts start on Friday, Otober 7, and you can see that lineup here. The livestock show starts September 28 and includes 5,000 kids. There are a few...
WACO, TX
KFOR

‘The Outsiders’ House Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Outsiders House Museum is dedicated to the preservation of the home and memorabilia used in The Outsiders, filmed by Francis Ford Coppola in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1982. For more information on The Outsiders House Museum, visit their website.
TULSA, OK
fox44news.com

Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
ROBINSON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
ROBINSON, TX
KFOR

KFOR

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy