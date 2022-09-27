Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes

The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.

A tight battle between NFC East rivals came to a contentious end on Monday Night Football as the Cowboys put the finishing touches on a 23-16 win over the Giants.

After cornerback Trevon Diggs came away with a game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter, Dallas’ offense marched on to the field with 1:14 remaining on the clock to kneel out the rest of the game. Instead of getting a head start on the post-game handshakes, however, players from both teams started jawing back and forth until a full-on skirmish broke out on the field.

The tussle carried on as the clock ticked down to its final seconds, giving the longtime foes a little extra time to keep the competition going as the broadcast concluded.

Diggs’ interception capped an all-around smothering effort by the Cowboys defense against Daniel Jones and the Giants offense. The fourth-year quarterback was sacked five times and completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 196 yards with an interception to go with nine rushes for 79 yards. Star running back Saquon Barkley rushed for a team-high 81 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and added four receptions for 45 yards.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys, still led by Cooper Rush in place of the injured Dak Prescott (thumb), turned in their highest-scoring effort of the young season in the win. Rush tallied a 21-of-31 stat line for 215 yards and a one-yard TD toss to Ceedee Lamb, who finished with a game-high 87 yards on eight catches. Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard also managed impressive nights with a combined 178 rushing yards on 28 carries.

While there’s clearly no love lost between the Giants and Cowboys, both teams will have to wait until Week 12 for another chance to settle their never-ending differences in Dallas. In the meantime, the clubs will move on to different opponents on the road in Week 4, as the Giants face the Bears and the Cowboys face another NFC East rival in the Commanders.

