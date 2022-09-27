ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound news – live: Punish Truss for market turmoil, says Labour as Bank vows action

By Maroosha Muzaffar,Andy Gregory and Rory Sullivan
The Independent
 4 days ago

Labour has urged voters to punish Liz Truss for the sterling crisis sparked by her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget last week.

“Don’t forget. Don’t forgive. The only way forward is to stop this – with a Labour government,” party leader Keir Starmer said.

The historic slump in the pound ’s value will likely “require a significant monetary policy response”, the Bank of England ’s chief economist has said, as he sought to reassure markets spooked by the government’s plan to slash taxes and increase borrowing.

The Bank warned on Monday that interest rates could be hiked “by as much as needed” to control inflation, as mortgage lenders temporarily withdrew deals for new customers and traders banked on rates hitting nearly 6 per cent next year, sparking some fears of a future housing crash.

However, Mr Kwarteng insisted during a meeting with City bosses on Tuesday that he was “confident” in his economic plan, telling them during a meeting on financial deregulation: “Our approach will work.”

