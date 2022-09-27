Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 06:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued as warranted. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 301 Trilby affecting Pasco and Hernando Counties. Hillsborough River Near Hillsborough River State Park affecting Hillsborough County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Anclote River At Elfers at Little Road affecting Pasco County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Riverview near US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River At Rye Bridge affecting Manatee County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Hillsborough...including Morris Bridge, Temple Terrace, Hillsborough River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Major flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Major flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Major flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. For the Anclote River...including Elfers at Little Road...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Anclote River At Elfers at Little Road. * WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, There is water over the roadway along the Elfers Parkway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 22.2 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.2 feet on 09/03/1985. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Anclote River Elfers at Little 20.0 13.8 Wed 10 pm 19.0 22.2 21.5 19.5 MSG
Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 23:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued as warranted. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 301 Trilby affecting Pasco and Hernando Counties. Hillsborough River Near Hillsborough River State Park affecting Hillsborough County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Anclote River At Elfers at Little Road affecting Pasco County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Riverview near US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River At Rye Bridge affecting Manatee County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Hillsborough...including Morris Bridge, Temple Terrace, Hillsborough River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Major flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Major flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Major flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. For the Anclote River...including Elfers at Little Road...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.9 feet, Water is on State Road 72. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.1 feet Friday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5 feet on 06/24/2003. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 9.7 Wed 10 pm 12.9 13.1 13.0 12.6 MSG
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 23:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lake; Volusia FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Brevard, Indian River, Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia. * WHEN...Until 530 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1140 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Palm Bay, Deltona, Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Port Orange, Sanford, Titusville, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Saint Cloud, Winter Park, DeLand, Casselberry and Rockledge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 23:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County This product covers East Central Florida **Significant Impacts From Hurricane Ian Will Continue Overnight** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Coastal Volusia, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Southern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Lake - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, and Inland Saint Lucie * STORM INFORMATION: - About 70 miles south of Orlando FL or about 80 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral FL - 27.5N 81.4W - Storm Intensity 90 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 1100 PM, Hurricane Ian was centered about 45 miles northwest of the city of Okeechobee, or about 65 miles southwest of Melbourne. Ian continues to weaken with it`s maximum sustained winds having decreased to 90 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Ian is moving north-northeast at about 8 mph. Ian will continue to weaken as its center tracks northeast into Osceola and northern Brevard Counties through sunrise, then offshore into the Atlantic a little north of Cape Canaveral by mid day. In spite of the forecast weakening, the most significant wind and rain impacts from Ian are expected overnight!! A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties and adjacent Atlantic waters. A Hurricane Warning continues for Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Okeechobee, Brevard, and Volusia counties, as well as the adjacent Atlantic waters. Widespread sustained winds of Tropical Storm Force will continue, with gusts near or above hurricane Force becoming numerous, especially along and near the track of Ian`s center, and in squalls, which are more numerous to the north and east of the center. A Flood Watch continues for all of east central Florida through late Thursday night. Significant to catastrophic flooding impacts are expected to continue overnight and last through Thursday. Widespread heavy rainfall expected to continue overnight into Thursday from Osceola and Brevard Counties northward, along and north of the track of Ian`s center. Additional rainfall amounts of 8 to 15 inches are expected across this area, dropping back to 2 to 4 inches across Okeechobee and Brevard Counties, with the lowest amounts, less than 2 inches of additional rainfall, now expected across the Treasure Coast. The higher rainfall amounts across the central and north will cause major flooding, especially for locations that have already received high rainfall amounts over the past 7 days. Creeks and rivers that are already approaching bankfull will overflow, leading to substantial flooding. Urban locations and low-lying areas are especially vulnerable with inundation of major roadways and flooding of structures expected. A Tornado Watch is in effect for all east central Florida counties except for Lake County through 1 AM. The potential for tornadoes will continue into early Thursday, especially from northern Osceola to the Volusia and Brevard coast. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across east central Florida from Osceola and Brevard Counties northward. . Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across east central Florida. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across east central Florida, mainly Volusia and Brevard Counties. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across coastal sections of east central Florida. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Moderate beach erosion, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Numerous strong rip currents. - Minor damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 23:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Levy; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Pasco; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Lee; Inland Levy; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas; Polk; Sumter This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **IAN OVER THE INTERIOR FLORIDA PENINSULA WITH CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE, WINDS, AND FLOODING CONTINUING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Inland Lee, and Pinellas - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Charlotte, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee, Inland Sarasota, and Polk - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, and Coastal Pasco - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, Inland Pasco, and Sumter * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles east of Mouth of Tampa Bay FL or about 70 miles east of Sarasota FL - 27.5N 81.4W - Storm Intensity 90 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ian has made landfall over southwest Florida and continues moving northeast as a category 4 hurricane. Life- threatening storm surge potential continues across the Charlotte and Lee county coastlines. Ian continues to lift off to the north- northeast at 8 mph. Numerous impacts are ongoing across the area. Residents should continue to hunker down for the duration of the storm. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across West Central and Southwest Florida. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding across west central Florida. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having possible moderate to extensive impacts. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across west central and southwest Florida. Potential impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across West Central Florida. Remain well braced against a tornado event having limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: IMMINENT/ONGOING PHASE - Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes, conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions as if it were a violent tornado. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Hurricane Warning issued for Northern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 23:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Lake County HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until late this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
