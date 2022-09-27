Effective: 2022-09-28 23:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County This product covers East Central Florida **Significant Impacts From Hurricane Ian Will Continue Overnight** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Coastal Volusia, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Southern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Lake - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, and Inland Saint Lucie * STORM INFORMATION: - About 70 miles south of Orlando FL or about 80 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral FL - 27.5N 81.4W - Storm Intensity 90 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 1100 PM, Hurricane Ian was centered about 45 miles northwest of the city of Okeechobee, or about 65 miles southwest of Melbourne. Ian continues to weaken with it`s maximum sustained winds having decreased to 90 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Ian is moving north-northeast at about 8 mph. Ian will continue to weaken as its center tracks northeast into Osceola and northern Brevard Counties through sunrise, then offshore into the Atlantic a little north of Cape Canaveral by mid day. In spite of the forecast weakening, the most significant wind and rain impacts from Ian are expected overnight!! A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties and adjacent Atlantic waters. A Hurricane Warning continues for Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Okeechobee, Brevard, and Volusia counties, as well as the adjacent Atlantic waters. Widespread sustained winds of Tropical Storm Force will continue, with gusts near or above hurricane Force becoming numerous, especially along and near the track of Ian`s center, and in squalls, which are more numerous to the north and east of the center. A Flood Watch continues for all of east central Florida through late Thursday night. Significant to catastrophic flooding impacts are expected to continue overnight and last through Thursday. Widespread heavy rainfall expected to continue overnight into Thursday from Osceola and Brevard Counties northward, along and north of the track of Ian`s center. Additional rainfall amounts of 8 to 15 inches are expected across this area, dropping back to 2 to 4 inches across Okeechobee and Brevard Counties, with the lowest amounts, less than 2 inches of additional rainfall, now expected across the Treasure Coast. The higher rainfall amounts across the central and north will cause major flooding, especially for locations that have already received high rainfall amounts over the past 7 days. Creeks and rivers that are already approaching bankfull will overflow, leading to substantial flooding. Urban locations and low-lying areas are especially vulnerable with inundation of major roadways and flooding of structures expected. A Tornado Watch is in effect for all east central Florida counties except for Lake County through 1 AM. The potential for tornadoes will continue into early Thursday, especially from northern Osceola to the Volusia and Brevard coast. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across east central Florida from Osceola and Brevard Counties northward. . Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across east central Florida. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across east central Florida, mainly Volusia and Brevard Counties. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across coastal sections of east central Florida. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Moderate beach erosion, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Numerous strong rip currents. - Minor damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

