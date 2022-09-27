Read full article on original website
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
nshoremag.com
Creative Flavors and Beautiful Dishes at Lime Restaurant in Chelsea
At first, the seared salmon at Lime, a new restaurant in Chelsea, seems like a familiar dish. But look again—the lovely piece of perfectly seared fish is resting atop purple yams instead of the more traditional mashed potatoes. And it’s topped with an especially vivid salsa verde—a bright and flavorful blend of tarragon, parsley, capers, garlic, and anchovies that provides the perfect counterpoint to the rich fish.
universalhub.com
Replacement for shuttered Roslindale Square restaurant could come soon, keep much of its menu, atmosphere
The Boston Licensing Board could decide tomorrow whether to grant Virginia Schubert permission to re-open the Birch Street Bistro in Roslindale Square as Midnight Morning, and, if so, whether it also has any full-alcohol licenses for new restaurant. Boston Restaurant Talk reports that Schubert, a Jamaica Plain resident, plans to...
National Coffee Day: Where to find free cups and deals on Thursday
BOSTON - Caffeine lovers rejoice - September 29 is National Coffee Day! There are free cups to be found if you know where to look on Thursday. Below are some of the deals and freebies that Boston-area coffee sellers are offering:Aroma Joe's: Free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee (Free 24-ounce coffee for rewards members)Dunkin': Free medium hot or iced coffee for DD Perks members Marylou's: Hot or iced medium coffee for 99 centsPanera: $2 off select beverages for Sip Club members; new Unlimited Sip Club subscribers get 2 months freePeet's: Free small drip coffee with purchase; 20% off beans, pods and espresso capsulesCheck your favorite coffee shop's social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Thursday.
Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
Time Out Global
Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Boston
Bostonians love coffee, in fact some might say that we run on it! National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and there are lots of ways to mark the occasion in the Hub. Here is our ultimate coffee day itinerary around town. Visit Say Coffee at Time Out...
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Karina Teixeira
The YMCA of Greater Boston has announced Karina Teixeira as the new executive director of the Huntington Avenue branch. Having worked with the YMCA of Greater Boston for over 15 years, Teixeira will help drive the organization’s mission and commitment in the South End, Back Bay and Fenway communities.
Boston Globe
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about
Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
NECN
Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
Daily Free Press
Open Market’s Fenway Flea brings vintage, unique wares to an abandoned gas station
Under the string-light embellished awning of an abandoned gas station lies the Fenway Flea — a concept created by the brand Original Markets. The market, open on Sundays, opened to the public on Sept. 11 as one of many endeavors by the Boston-based company. Megan Fehling, CEO and founder...
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts
WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22."Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said. All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants.
Winthrop couple stays young by ice dancing into their 80s
WINTHROP -- A Winthrop couple in their 80s has stayed young -- and stayed together -- thanks to a unique hobby. For 55 years, Richard and Nancy Albert have been lacing up their skates and ice dancing. "We have 15 pairs of matching sweaters. So we always match," said Richard. And they glide onto the ice. "It's the same waltz, foxtrot, tango, then it repeats," said Nancy. The Winthrop couple met as teenagers on a blind date. They married in 1957. Then they learned to skate with their two kids. "They went off to college and they stopped skating. And we're still out there," said...
californiaexaminer.net
Robert Cormier Cause Of Death: Was It An Accident? Is Robert Death Mystery Solved?
Robert Cormier Cause Of Death: All of humanity was shocked by the news of Robert Cormier Cause Of Death. Many unanswered questions and conspiracy theories persist regarding the Robert Cormier Cause Of Death of one of the world’s most famous and beloved figures, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately proved fatal.
whdh.com
City of Boston to host second $75 gift card giveaway at vaccine clinic
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is hosting a second COVID-19 vaccination event with a $75 gift card giveaway. The first event of its kind drew huge crowds– and very long lines. The second event will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at White Stadium in Franklin Park from 10...
PLAY is offering international flights from Boston starting at $99
Travelers can snag the deal between between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2. Travelers looking to explore Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park, Blue Lagoon, and more can get there for less than $100 round trip aboard PLAY during a sale on airfares through Sunday. In celebration of World Tourism Day on...
“Shoebert” update: Seal from Beverly makes his return to the wild
BLOCK ISLAD, R.I. — The gray seal who captivated crowds after he was spotted swimming in a pond in Beverly, is back to the wild off Rhode Island after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. “Shoebert” was released into the ocean on Block Island on Tuesday,...
Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
nshoremag.com
10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair
It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
