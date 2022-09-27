ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Creative Flavors and Beautiful Dishes at Lime Restaurant in Chelsea

At first, the seared salmon at Lime, a new restaurant in Chelsea, seems like a familiar dish. But look again—the lovely piece of perfectly seared fish is resting atop purple yams instead of the more traditional mashed potatoes. And it’s topped with an especially vivid salsa verde—a bright and flavorful blend of tarragon, parsley, capers, garlic, and anchovies that provides the perfect counterpoint to the rich fish.
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

National Coffee Day: Where to find free cups and deals on Thursday

BOSTON - Caffeine lovers rejoice - September 29 is National Coffee Day! There are free cups to be found if you know where to look on Thursday. Below are some of the deals and freebies that Boston-area coffee sellers are offering:Aroma Joe's: Free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee (Free 24-ounce coffee for rewards members)Dunkin': Free medium hot or iced coffee for DD Perks members Marylou's: Hot or iced medium coffee for 99 centsPanera: $2 off select beverages for Sip Club members; new Unlimited Sip Club subscribers get 2 months freePeet's: Free small drip coffee with purchase; 20% off beans, pods and espresso capsulesCheck your favorite coffee shop's social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Thursday.   
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
DANVILLE, NH
Time Out Global

Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Boston

Bostonians love coffee, in fact some might say that we run on it! National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and there are lots of ways to mark the occasion in the Hub. Here is our ultimate coffee day itinerary around town. Visit Say Coffee at Time Out...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Karina Teixeira

The YMCA of Greater Boston has announced Karina Teixeira as the new executive director of the Huntington Avenue branch. Having worked with the YMCA of Greater Boston for over 15 years, Teixeira will help drive the organization’s mission and commitment in the South End, Back Bay and Fenway communities.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about

Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bostonchefs.com

Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA
NECN

Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
DEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts

WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22."Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said.   All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. 
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

Winthrop couple stays young by ice dancing into their 80s

WINTHROP -- A Winthrop couple in their 80s has stayed young -- and stayed together -- thanks to a unique hobby. For 55 years, Richard and Nancy Albert have been lacing up their skates and ice dancing. "We have 15 pairs of matching sweaters. So we always match," said Richard.   And they glide onto the ice. "It's the same waltz, foxtrot, tango, then it repeats," said Nancy. The Winthrop couple met as teenagers on a blind date. They married in 1957. Then they learned to skate with their two kids. "They went off to college and they stopped skating. And we're still out there," said...
WINTHROP, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
TOPSFIELD, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair

It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
TOPSFIELD, MA

