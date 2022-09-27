Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Get your telescopes ready — actually, you might not even need them; Jupiter is coming the closest it has to Earth in 59 years tonight. The giant gas planet will be so big and bright that you may even see it from a city (and it won't come this close again for over 100 years).

