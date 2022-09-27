Read full article on original website
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
umlconnector.com
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars
(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
WCVB
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
New Sports Bar With Bowling, Billiards, Darts, Live Music, DJ’s in New Hampshire
What do you want to do to relieve stress, have some fun, meet new people, and enjoy live music or a killer DJ spinning the ones and twos? It's always fun when a new place opens up where we can go and let loose, and that's happening in Newmarket, New Hampshire.
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
WCVB
Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian
Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
universalhub.com
Car flips onto train tracks at Sullivan Square
A woman whose car somehow flipped onto the tracks that run alongside the Orange Line at Sullivan Square early Saturday walked away largely unscathed, Live Boston reports. The cause of the crash remains under investigation; Live Boston reports another vehicle might have fled the scene.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
whdh.com
Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
whdh.com
Crews work to repair water main break in Methuen
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Water is shut off to several dozen homes as crews work to repair a water main break in Methuen. Crews are working near Pelham Street and Pearl Street. Officials warn residents that they could see discolored water. The city is also warning of road closures in the area.
Andover Townsman
DA: Other students complained about Essex Tech teacher's behavior
DANVERS — Six other students made complaints to school officials about an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher in the weeks before he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a student in 2019, a prosecutor revealed in court Sept. 21. And, according to the prosecutor, the school’s response...
21-year-old woman from Lawrence killed in North Andover collision
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — An early morning head-on collision in North Andover killed a young woman from Lawrence and injured several other people. The crash happened near 1800 Great Pond Road at around 7:00 a.m. Police say a Chevy pickup truck collided with a Honda Pilot. The 21-year-old woman...
WBUR
The first fare gates on the MBTA's commuter rail turn on this week
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Get your telescopes ready — actually, you might not even need them; Jupiter is coming the closest it has to Earth in 59 years tonight. The giant gas planet will be so big and bright that you may even see it from a city (and it won't come this close again for over 100 years).
NECN
Man Found Dead in Brighton
A man was found unresponsive early Sunday morning in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, police announced. Boston officers responded to a Kinross Road home around 6:25 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead on scene. Homicide detectives with the Boston Police Department are investigating until a cause of death is determined, police...
