Lynn, MA

umlconnector.com

LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars

(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian

Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Car flips onto train tracks at Sullivan Square

A woman whose car somehow flipped onto the tracks that run alongside the Orange Line at Sullivan Square early Saturday walked away largely unscathed, Live Boston reports. The cause of the crash remains under investigation; Live Boston reports another vehicle might have fled the scene.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
bostonchefs.com

Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Crews work to repair water main break in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Water is shut off to several dozen homes as crews work to repair a water main break in Methuen. Crews are working near Pelham Street and Pearl Street. Officials warn residents that they could see discolored water. The city is also warning of road closures in the area.
METHUEN, MA
Andover Townsman

DA: Other students complained about Essex Tech teacher's behavior

DANVERS — Six other students made complaints to school officials about an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher in the weeks before he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a student in 2019, a prosecutor revealed in court Sept. 21. And, according to the prosecutor, the school’s response...
SALISBURY, MA
WBUR

The first fare gates on the MBTA's commuter rail turn on this week

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Get your telescopes ready — actually, you might not even need them; Jupiter is coming the closest it has to Earth in 59 years tonight. The giant gas planet will be so big and bright that you may even see it from a city (and it won't come this close again for over 100 years).
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Found Dead in Brighton

A man was found unresponsive early Sunday morning in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, police announced. Boston officers responded to a Kinross Road home around 6:25 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead on scene. Homicide detectives with the Boston Police Department are investigating until a cause of death is determined, police...
BOSTON, MA

