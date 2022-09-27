ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nahant, MA

WCVB

State inspection found deteriorating street lights on Moakley Bridge 8 months before post hit woman

BOSTON — 5 Investigates is exposing the warnings issued before a woman was struck by a falling light post while she was walking on a Boston bridge on Tuesday. Poor conditions of street lights on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in South Boston were flagged not only in a state inspection done in January, but also by a resident who filed a complaint Sept. 1 through the city's 311 system.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy

Authorities have identified the man and a woman found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Monday. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the two people found dead from apparent contact with the electrified third rail were Klyer Granada, 20, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, 20, of Lowell. They said family members have been notified.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses

A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
LYNN, MA
thelocalne.ws

Heightened alert due to non-specific threat at area school

It’s all very vague and may amount to nothing, but police are investigating a possible threat to a school in the area. “Over the weekend, we were made aware of a non-specific threat directed at an unnamed school in our area on the social media app Yik-Yak (The posting was simply two emojis),” Ipswich Superintendent Brian Blake said in an email to parents Monday.
IPSWICH, MA
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area

Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Plans for marijuana dispensary in Boston's North End met with opposition

BOSTON -- The North End is full of shops and restaurants with a lot of history, and now an aspiring business owner is trying to bring a new industry to the neighborhood.It's not cannolis...it's cannabis, and a vacant storefront at the corner of Hanover and Commercial Streets is sparking quite a bit of controversy. "It's a bad idea, it's a bad location," said restaurant owner Damien DiPaola.The company Bay State Herbal Solutions has submitted their plan to the city in hopes of winning their approval for the store. "I think CBD, THC, whatever gets you through the day is a gift," said...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say

A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
LOWELL, MA
Axios Boston

Cannabis cafes' long road ahead in Boston

Tito Jackson imagines a Boston where locals have a neighborhood hangout, a place where — as trite as it sounds — "everyone knows your name" like the iconic Boston-based sitcom "Cheers." Except the customers order cannabis products, not beers. Why it matters: Jackson, a city councilor-turned-cannabis executive, is far from alone in envisioning such a place. The cannabis consumption industry has flourished in California and Colorado — and a new law could allow Massachusetts to follow suit. But the state's morass of regulatory hurdles — only partially corrected by the law signed in August — has left would-be cannabis cafe...
BOSTON, MA

