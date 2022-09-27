Read full article on original website
WCVB
State inspection found deteriorating street lights on Moakley Bridge 8 months before post hit woman
BOSTON — 5 Investigates is exposing the warnings issued before a woman was struck by a falling light post while she was walking on a Boston bridge on Tuesday. Poor conditions of street lights on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in South Boston were flagged not only in a state inspection done in January, but also by a resident who filed a complaint Sept. 1 through the city's 311 system.
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
WCVB
Inmate charged in attack on Massachusetts correction officer at MCI-Shirley
WOBURN, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney's Office has identified the inmate who is now facing charges in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts correction officer. Roy Booth, 40, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and mayhem.
whdh.com
State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
Beverly noise rule contributed to man’s death by banning train warning, lawsuit says
The family of an Emerson College professor struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Beverly nearly three years ago filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services did not maintain a safe station while the train operator failed to sound the train’s horn when entering the station.
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford and Massachusetts DEP take action against city’s tire recycling facilities
“MassDEP Joins City In Enforcement in the Wake of Bob’s Tire Fire. The City of New Bedford has intensified its efforts to hold tire recycling facilities across the city accountable for their impacts on surrounding neighborhoods. On July 8, one such tire recycling facility, Bob’s Tire, located on Brook...
NECN
Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy
Authorities have identified the man and a woman found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Monday. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the two people found dead from apparent contact with the electrified third rail were Klyer Granada, 20, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, 20, of Lowell. They said family members have been notified.
NECN
Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses
A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
Demolition company tied to deadly Government Center garage collapse facing $1.2M in fines
BOSTON — A South Shore-based company that was overseeing demolition when part of the Government Center garage in downtown Boston collapsed earlier this year is facing hefty fines for “willfully exposing workers to hazards,” including one employee who plunged to his death, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday.
Suspect in death of Salem police officer Dana Mazola switches plea to guilty
A Salem man pleaded guilty in Newburyport District Court Tuesday to charges in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that took the life of Salem Police Officer Dana Mazola. Juan Marinez, 27, of Salem pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and was found responsible for speeding...
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on the MBTA's red line tracks in the Boston suburb of Quincy on Monday morning. The bodies were first found on the tracks near Wollaston station around 6 a.m. by the operator of a red line train, officials said.
Assault weapons enforcement rests with Healey, Governor says
Reports about dozens of firearms dealers based in a Littleton mill circumventing the state's assault weapons ban should at least prompt conversations between Massachusetts officials and those involved, though any enforcement authority rests with Attorney General Maura Healey, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
WCVB
Southeastern Massachusetts residents protest plan to dispose of nuclear wastewater
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — People who live in southeastern Massachusetts are vowing to block a proposal that they insist would be illegal and hazardous: to dump up to 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater that is left over from Plymouth's Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. A rally...
thelocalne.ws
Heightened alert due to non-specific threat at area school
It’s all very vague and may amount to nothing, but police are investigating a possible threat to a school in the area. “Over the weekend, we were made aware of a non-specific threat directed at an unnamed school in our area on the social media app Yik-Yak (The posting was simply two emojis),” Ipswich Superintendent Brian Blake said in an email to parents Monday.
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
Plans for marijuana dispensary in Boston's North End met with opposition
BOSTON -- The North End is full of shops and restaurants with a lot of history, and now an aspiring business owner is trying to bring a new industry to the neighborhood.It's not cannolis...it's cannabis, and a vacant storefront at the corner of Hanover and Commercial Streets is sparking quite a bit of controversy. "It's a bad idea, it's a bad location," said restaurant owner Damien DiPaola.The company Bay State Herbal Solutions has submitted their plan to the city in hopes of winning their approval for the store. "I think CBD, THC, whatever gets you through the day is a gift," said...
Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say
A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
Cannabis cafes' long road ahead in Boston
Tito Jackson imagines a Boston where locals have a neighborhood hangout, a place where — as trite as it sounds — "everyone knows your name" like the iconic Boston-based sitcom "Cheers." Except the customers order cannabis products, not beers. Why it matters: Jackson, a city councilor-turned-cannabis executive, is far from alone in envisioning such a place. The cannabis consumption industry has flourished in California and Colorado — and a new law could allow Massachusetts to follow suit. But the state's morass of regulatory hurdles — only partially corrected by the law signed in August — has left would-be cannabis cafe...
