Supreme Court poised to keep marching to right in new term
WASHINGTON – With public confidence diminished and justices sparring openly over the institution's legitimacy, the Supreme Court on Monday will begin a new term that could push American law to the right on issues of race, voting and the environment. Following June's momentous overturning of nearly 50 years of...
Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
Texas can withhold list of people it thinks are noncitizens and can’t vote, appeals court rules
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas does not need to release details about a list of 11,737 registered voters whom the state has identified as potential noncitizens. The...
Letters to the Editor
Even though Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved a Constitutional amendment in 2015 to prevent partisan gerrymandering in state districts, and another in 2018 for congressional districts, GOP elected officials in our state have managed to drag their feet long enough so that the November election will be for unconstitutional districts. A...
Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke accused each other of misinforming Texans during their debate. Here are the facts.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a third term, and Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat trying to unseat him in November, faced off in their only scheduled debate Friday night and sparred over the major issues in the race, from immigration to gun policies to the reliability of Texas' power grid since a February 2021 winter storm left millions without power or heat for days.
Solutionaries: How ‘modern slavery’ thrives in the U.S. through visa programs
Houston – Sex trafficking and human smuggling make big headlines in Texas. They are both forms of human trafficking that victimizes many. Yet experts say another form of trafficking that is easier to accomplish is creating what many consider modern day slavery. It is called labor trafficking and the...
Targeting three congressional seats, Republicans blitz South Texas with attack ads
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Democrats are confronting a blitz of attack ads in South Texas as Republicans make good on their promise to seriously contest three congressional seats there. Since Labor Day, outside GOP...
