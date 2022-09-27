ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Click2Houston.com

Supreme Court poised to keep marching to right in new term

WASHINGTON – With public confidence diminished and justices sparring openly over the institution's legitimacy, the Supreme Court on Monday will begin a new term that could push American law to the right on issues of race, voting and the environment. Following June's momentous overturning of nearly 50 years of...
The Independent

Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm

Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Letters to the Editor

Even though Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved a Constitutional amendment in 2015 to prevent partisan gerrymandering in state districts, and another in 2018 for congressional districts, GOP elected officials in our state have managed to drag their feet long enough so that the November election will be for unconstitutional districts. A...
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke accused each other of misinforming Texans during their debate. Here are the facts.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a third term, and Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat trying to unseat him in November, faced off in their only scheduled debate Friday night and sparred over the major issues in the race, from immigration to gun policies to the reliability of Texas' power grid since a February 2021 winter storm left millions without power or heat for days.
