9/30: CBS News Mornings
Georgia and the Carolinas brace as Ian strengthens back to Category 1 hurricane; Limited resources available for tourists stuck at travel destinations.
Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina: CBS News Flash Sept. 30, 2022
Another recovery and rescue effort is expected in South Carolina in coming days. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian will make landfall there Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. President Biden promised a strong federal response and said he plans to visit Florida. Rescue crews there continue to help thousands trapped amid shattered buildings and flooded homes. More than 2 homes and businesses remained without power.
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
See dramatic photos of Hurricane Ian's widespread damage across Florida
Floridians woke up to devastating scenes Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S., caused widespread destruction across the state's west coast. The storm, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, flooded numerous buildings and streets, ripped off roofs, left...
‘Where’s Jackie?’ Biden's latest gaffe ignored on-air by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC
Liberal network evening newscasts skipped on-air coverage of President Biden asking where the late Rep. Jackie Walorski was during an event on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian: death toll in Florida rises as storm bears down on South Carolina – live
State’s death toll rises to 21, most yet to be confirmed by officials to be related to storm, while the storm is expected to make landfall in South Carolina today
Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction along Florida's Gulf Coast
CBS News national correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to show the scope of the damage and destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian as residents begin cleanup efforts.
Live Updates: Ian, now a tropical storm, causing "catastrophic" flooding in Florida
Tropical Storm Ian continued barreling across Florida Thursday morning and was causing "catastrophic" flooding over east-central areas of the state, the National Hurricane Center said, warning that Ian could "produce life-threatening flooding, storm surge and gusty winds across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas." Ian hit land in southwestern...
NEXT Weather: Remnants of Ian expected to bring heavy rain to Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After leaving catastrophic damage in Florida, Ian has regained hurricane status and will hit South Carolina on Friday. It will hit the state as a Category 1 storm. The storm could bring a "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains"...
Disney reopens after closing for two days as Hurricane Ian blasted across Florida
Walt Disney World is gradually reopening its theme parks on Friday after closing for two days as Hurricane Ian flattened homes and businesses across Florida. Disney theme parks, including the Magic Kingdom, began opening their doors at 10 a.m. Epcot will reopen at 11 a.m., with Hollywood Studios set to reopen at noon and the Animal Kingdom theme park reopening at 1 p.m.
Why Hurricane Ian could disrupt air travel for the next week
When Hurricane Ian roared ashore In Florida as a Category 4, the damage and destruction to infrastructure was significant — and so was the storm's impact on travel. In the past few days, more than 3,500 flights were canceled. And on Thursday, more than 2,000 additional flights were canceled. And by Thursday evening, more than 800 flights had already been scrapped on Friday.
Tracking Ian: Rescue and recovery efforts underway along Florida's Atlantic coast
CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports and joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the rescue and recovery efforts along Florida's Atlantic coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Ian's death toll rises as massive rescue efforts continue in Florida
Some 1.9 million people are still without power.
WEATHER UPDATE: Conditions improve in coastal Georgia as Ian nears landfall
Georgia will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Ian as the Category 1 storm moves toward a second U.S. landfall near Charleston later Friday. On its current track, Ian will have “very limited impacts” for metro Atlanta.
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian
The massive scope of the devastating effects from Hurricane Ian is still emerging. The storm, which temporarily knocked out power to all of Cuba and brought record levels of storm surge and flooding to Florida, is now on its way up the East Coast. Videos of the hurricane's aftermath show...
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida
Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 2)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. HEADLINES: Latest of Hurricane Ian. Mark Strassmann and Kris Van Cleave reports. COVER STORY:...
