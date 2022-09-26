ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

9/30: CBS News Mornings

Georgia and the Carolinas brace as Ian strengthens back to Category 1 hurricane; Limited resources available for tourists stuck at travel destinations.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina: CBS News Flash Sept. 30, 2022

Another recovery and rescue effort is expected in South Carolina in coming days. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian will make landfall there Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. President Biden promised a strong federal response and said he plans to visit Florida. Rescue crews there continue to help thousands trapped amid shattered buildings and flooded homes. More than 2 homes and businesses remained without power.
ENVIRONMENT
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Why Hurricane Ian could disrupt air travel for the next week

When Hurricane Ian roared ashore In Florida as a Category 4, the damage and destruction to infrastructure was significant — and so was the storm's impact on travel. In the past few days, more than 3,500 flights were canceled. And on Thursday, more than 2,000 additional flights were canceled. And by Thursday evening, more than 800 flights had already been scrapped on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

The massive scope of the devastating effects from Hurricane Ian is still emerging. The storm, which temporarily knocked out power to all of Cuba and brought record levels of storm surge and flooding to Florida, is now on its way up the East Coast. Videos of the hurricane's aftermath show...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida

Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 2)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. HEADLINES: Latest of Hurricane Ian. Mark Strassmann and Kris Van Cleave reports. COVER STORY:...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

