Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing.

Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.

Now that construction has started on the $756 million project, those who visit the finished park can expect a marine habitat-sensitive design, a shaded tree grove and a big lawn.

It will also include an iconic sea life playground for kids and families.

A unique 18-foot-tall jellyfish-inspired climbing structure will be built with slides with rolling tentacles.

It is planned to be a great place to sit in the shade and enjoy the views of Elliott Bay. People will also get to enjoy outdoor movies and other public events once the park is completed.

KIRO 7 found out that it will take two years to build the new project, which will include the removal of the deteriorating Pier 63.

Pier 63 has been closed for five years.

KIRO 7 was told that the open space will improve the marine ecosystem, which will allow more plants to grow and attract more fish as there will be more sunlight.

As for the under-construction Pier 58, most of the work will be done within the next few months from the water. Crews will install 120 new steel pilings to hold up the new 28-acre park.

