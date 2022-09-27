ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KXII.com

Texoma high school students explore college options

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University hosted the annual Texoma area wide college fair. “We got over a thousand students here from 30 different high schools and about 30 different colleges and universities who have set up tables and are giving information to the students,” said President of SOSU, Dr. Thomas Newsom.
DURANT, OK
news9.com

‘Parent Promise’ Provides Resources To Strengthen Oklahoma Families

Parent Promise is a local nonprofit that’s goal is to strengthen the bonds of Oklahoma families. “Our mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect through the delivery of home base education support programs that’s more commonly known as home visiting,” said Sherry Fair, executive director of Parent Promise.
city-sentinel.com

State Representative Kevin West supports special session bill to restrict gender reassignments at OU Children's Hospital

Oklahoma City – Rep. Kevin West, R-Oklahoma City, on Monday (September 26) expressed his support for special session legislation restricting improper gender reassignment medical treatment at OU Children's Hospital and predicted a statewide restriction will be considered in regular session. In a special session scheduled this week to consider...
KXII.com

Bells ISD earns grant for welding technology program

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Texas Governor Greg Abbot announced very exciting news for Bells Independent School District. These are the student welders of Bells High School and right now, they are making the most of new and improved welding technology. “I’m having a bunch of fun in here learning different...
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
KOCO

Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt demands legislators end Oklahoma Grocery Tax

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference calling for legislation to provide inflation relief for Oklahomans on Tuesday. In the wake of a nationwide inflation crisis, the Governor demanded immediate action to curb costs for people in-state. Tuesday’s conference focused on the state’s grocery tax,...
KTBS

Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax

Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
