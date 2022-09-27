Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Texoma high school students explore college options
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University hosted the annual Texoma area wide college fair. “We got over a thousand students here from 30 different high schools and about 30 different colleges and universities who have set up tables and are giving information to the students,” said President of SOSU, Dr. Thomas Newsom.
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
KOCO
OU Health stops some gender health services after receiving pressure from state
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health said they’re stopping some gender health services after receiving pressure from the state. This comes after a new piece of legislation threatened to withhold tens of millions in federal funds from the hospital if they continued. More than $39 million is on the line.
KXII.com
Murray State College signs partnership with Southern Oklahoma Library System
Commissioners push forward with Grayson County jail expansion, hire construction manager at risk. With Anchor Dan Thomas and Chief Meteorologist Steve LaNore. Supercomputing thrives at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
news9.com
‘Parent Promise’ Provides Resources To Strengthen Oklahoma Families
Parent Promise is a local nonprofit that’s goal is to strengthen the bonds of Oklahoma families. “Our mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect through the delivery of home base education support programs that’s more commonly known as home visiting,” said Sherry Fair, executive director of Parent Promise.
city-sentinel.com
State Representative Kevin West supports special session bill to restrict gender reassignments at OU Children's Hospital
Oklahoma City – Rep. Kevin West, R-Oklahoma City, on Monday (September 26) expressed his support for special session legislation restricting improper gender reassignment medical treatment at OU Children's Hospital and predicted a statewide restriction will be considered in regular session. In a special session scheduled this week to consider...
KOCO
New tool for first responders in OKC will help save lives of babies, children
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tool for first responders in Oklahoma City will help save the lives of babies and children all over the state. Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health gave KOCO 5 an exclusive look at their new neonatal-pediatric helicopter. The children’s hospital has had a...
“This is an Oklahoma issue”: Interim study scrutinizes OTA turnpike plan
Plans for Oklahoma Turnpike expansion continue to cause concern for many people across the state.
KXII.com
Bells ISD earns grant for welding technology program
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Texas Governor Greg Abbot announced very exciting news for Bells Independent School District. These are the student welders of Bells High School and right now, they are making the most of new and improved welding technology. “I’m having a bunch of fun in here learning different...
kgou.org
Oklahoma's special legislative session expected to finalize $1.87 billion in pandemic relief projects
By the end of the week, Oklahoma lawmakers are expected to allocate nearly all of the state’s $1.87 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds when they come back for a special session. The projects to be funded include millions for broadband upgrades across the state and scores of programs...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
Oklahoma Residents Ride Out Hurricane Ian In Florida
Hurricane Ian struck the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The storm blows in as many Floridians have moved away. The parents of News 9 traffic anchor and Meteorologist Hannah Scholl said she warned them to get out of the way of the storm. "She very early on said,...
KOCO
Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
Ranked: Oklahoma’s best high schools for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt demands legislators end Oklahoma Grocery Tax
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference calling for legislation to provide inflation relief for Oklahomans on Tuesday. In the wake of a nationwide inflation crisis, the Governor demanded immediate action to curb costs for people in-state. Tuesday’s conference focused on the state’s grocery tax,...
Oklahoma 4-year-old uses ‘brave heart’ to battle kidney cancer
Kaleb Largent's chemo port remains his "brave heart" even after remission and it serves as a reminder to his entire family of his incredible medical journey.
OSDH urges Oklahomans to recognize symptoms, seek testing after increase in syphilis cases statewide
Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health are working to reverse a sharp increase in syphilis infections across the state by encouraging individuals to recognize the symptoms and seek free, confidential testing regularly.
KTBS
Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax
Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
KOCO
Jena Nelson holds slight lead over Ryan Walters for Oklahoma state superintendent, poll shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — Exclusive polling shows that Democrat Jena Nelson has a 5-point lead over Republican Ryan Walters, the current secretary of education, in the race for Oklahoma's next state superintendent of public instruction. Among likely voters, a KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll found that Nelson leads Walters 49% to...
How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force
A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
