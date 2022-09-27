Read full article on original website
Related
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
The Real Reason Why The Linux Logo Is A Penguin
There are many examples of memorable logos associated with various applications in the tech-sphere, one of which is the penguin image, most notably associated with Linux, a well-known open-source operating system. There is usually a number of reasons why a company would choose a certain emblem to represent its brand, as well as the services it offers. Quite often, the symbol signifies something important to the individual or group that started the enterprise.
Blink Reveals Its First Wired Outdoor Camera And A Handy Mini Mount
Don't blink, lest you miss this announcement: Amazon is bringing a pair of new products to bolster its (at times controversial) home security lineup. For one, we have an all-new outdoor floodlight camera, aptly named the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This $100 camera needs to be hardwired for power, but that's also the caveat keeping its price low.
The Reason NASA Needed To Reinvent The Wheel For The Mars Rover
The next generation of space rovers will feature wheels made with shape memory alloy, which can better handle the weight of long-distance travel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How AI Could Give Us The Ability To Talk To Animals
AI and machine learning revolutionized the way we solve everyday problems. Now, scientists are exploring ways AI can help us understand what animals are saying.
PETS・
Fast Company Compromised, Hackers Sent Obscene Notifications Through Apple News
Hackers have managed to gain access to another high-profile internet destination, using their brief time in the spotlight to send racist messages.
iRobot's New Roomba Combo J7+ Brings Us Even Closer To Lucy From The Jetsons
If you used to watch "The Jetsons" many years ago, you may remember all of the technology the futuristic cartoon family had — so much so that everything could be done with the press of a button. While we're not quite there yet in real life, technology has made great strides in recent years, and iRobot's Roomba is one of those inventions that remind us about that. The company behind this well-known robot vacuum continues chasing new upgrades and new breakthroughs, and this time around, we've got a combo coming right up — or, more precisely, the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ model. This new 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo is already available for pre-order, and we know all of the important details.
How To Fix A Netflix App That Keeps Crashing On iPhone
If you have an iPhone and Netflix seems to be failing, there are a few steps you can try to remedy the problem.
SlashGear
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0