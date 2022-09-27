ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason Why The Linux Logo Is A Penguin

There are many examples of memorable logos associated with various applications in the tech-sphere, one of which is the penguin image, most notably associated with Linux, a well-known open-source operating system. There is usually a number of reasons why a company would choose a certain emblem to represent its brand, as well as the services it offers. Quite often, the symbol signifies something important to the individual or group that started the enterprise.
Blink Reveals Its First Wired Outdoor Camera And A Handy Mini Mount

Don't blink, lest you miss this announcement: Amazon is bringing a pair of new products to bolster its (at times controversial) home security lineup. For one, we have an all-new outdoor floodlight camera, aptly named the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This $100 camera needs to be hardwired for power, but that's also the caveat keeping its price low.
iRobot's New Roomba Combo J7+ Brings Us Even Closer To Lucy From The Jetsons

If you used to watch "The Jetsons" many years ago, you may remember all of the technology the futuristic cartoon family had — so much so that everything could be done with the press of a button. While we're not quite there yet in real life, technology has made great strides in recent years, and iRobot's Roomba is one of those inventions that remind us about that. The company behind this well-known robot vacuum continues chasing new upgrades and new breakthroughs, and this time around, we've got a combo coming right up — or, more precisely, the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ model. This new 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo is already available for pre-order, and we know all of the important details.
