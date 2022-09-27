If you used to watch "The Jetsons" many years ago, you may remember all of the technology the futuristic cartoon family had — so much so that everything could be done with the press of a button. While we're not quite there yet in real life, technology has made great strides in recent years, and iRobot's Roomba is one of those inventions that remind us about that. The company behind this well-known robot vacuum continues chasing new upgrades and new breakthroughs, and this time around, we've got a combo coming right up — or, more precisely, the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ model. This new 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo is already available for pre-order, and we know all of the important details.

