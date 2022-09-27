Read full article on original website
The Best AirPods Deals of September 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer
Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon constantly compete to offer...
TechRadar
iPad Pro Ultra sounds incredibly unlikely to arrive in 2022, disappointing no one
An intriguing rumor from earlier in the year pointed to the new iPad Pro for 2022 coming in a gigantic 14.1-inch configuration, and people paid attention, in part due to a big-name leaker saying the same a whole year before. However, we're soon to run through the ribbon which denotes...
TechRadar
Amazon's new cheap QLED 4K TVs offer ridiculous specs for the price
Amazon has upped its Fire TV game considerably with today’s announcement of the Omni QLED series 4K TVs. The new sets, which will be available in 65- and 75-inch screen sizes only, bring features typically found in higher-priced TVs such as Quantum Dot color and full-array local dimming, and also come with a new Fire TV Ambient Experience that allows for artwork and photos to be displayed when the set is not in use.
TechRadar
Don't trade your Samsung Galaxy for an iPhone
This season saw dazzling new flagship phones as the best Samsung phones and best iPhones hit the market, all with dazzlingly high price tags to match. Of course, if you already own a (working) smartphone (that isn’t cracked), you’ve got value in your pocket that you can trade for a new device. Be careful, though, because trade-in values vary wildly, and phone makers are just as tribal as you’d expect.
TechRadar
Amazon is turning your Alexa smart speaker into a Wi-Fi extender
Amazon has announced that its new Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will help to boost your home's Wi-Fi signal strength. A couple of its older Echo models will also get the feature. At its September 2022 Amazon Launch Event, the retail and device giant unveiled a new feature called Eero in...
TechRadar
These are the best iPhone 13 deals you can find right now for less than £40/month
The price of iPhone 13 deals has steadily been dropping since the launch of iPhone 14 and this makes it a great time to be shopping for the device. Affordable Mobiles is been offering some really good deals with Three in particular. For example, this iPhone 13 deal with 100GB data, unlimited calls, and texts for just £36/month and £35 upfront (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
New Amazon Kindle will have a stylus, leak says, and it'll come very soon
Our ranking of the best Amazon Kindles is going to get a massive shake-up soon, according to a leaker - there's an Amazon product launch happening in a few hours, and a leaker says a brand-new family of Kindle is launching at it. This leaker, called SnoopyTech (opens in new...
TechRadar
Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units
Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
TechRadar
The world’s largest foldable screen could give Samsung some hints on its next Fold
Display specialist Viewsonic has pulled back the curtain on its huge LDS-135-151 foldable (but not rollable) LCD screen. Given its price, $85,000 in the US (opens in new tab) (around £78,000, AU$130,000), and its deliberate lack of cutting-edge AV features, its main target will be corporate events, presentations and exhibitions where large format displays are the norm.
TechRadar
Insta360 Link review
While the Insta360 Link is one of the most expensive webcams currently on the market, the AI-controlled technology and build quality are excellent and well-implemented. And it sports true 4K image quality, which very few webcams feature, along with three mounts for a variety of positioning options. Pros. +. 4K,...
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 price leak suggests Google is totally out of touch
We're starting to hear more and more Google Pixel 7 leaks, with the launch of the phone just a week away, but tech fans might be getting a lot of déjà vu, with the leaks all listing near-identical specs to what we heard about the Pixel 6 a year ago.
TechRadar
If you’re having issues with your iPhone 14 Pro you aren’t alone
If you’re having problems connecting your iPhone 14 Pro to your local network or getting it to charge without restarting then you aren’t alone. Despite being an upgraded version of the base iPhone 14, users are reporting that their iPhone 14 Pro comes with a few extra issues alongside its impressive dynamic island and satellite phone capabilities.
5 effects of not getting enough sleep, and what you can do to get more
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you find yourself frequently tossing and turning at night and feeling the effects of not getting enough sleep, you aren’t alone. Many adults struggle through periods of sleeplessness throughout their lives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that in the United States, 1 in 3 adults report that they don’t get enough rest or sleep each day.
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Pro Max just beat the Galaxy S22 Ultra in one key way
We’re big fans of the iPhone 14 Pro Max here at TechRadar, and its 6.7-inch display is a major factor in our calling it “truly the best of everything in the current iPhone world.”. Now, DisplayMate (opens in new tab) – the recognized authority on mobile picture quality...
TechRadar
3 Fitbit Premium features you’re probably not using, but should be
Fitbit may be primarily known for its range of fitness trackers, but its Fibit Premium service is another key reason to own one in the first place. Whether you have the cheapest Fitbit Inspire 3 or the priciest Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Premium memberships are bundled with devices. In fact, there are up to twelve months included. Still, there’s a chance you may not be getting the most out of what’s on offer in your $9.99/£7.99/AU$15.49 per month membership.
TechRadar
How to clean a mattress topper
Wondering how to clean a mattress topper? If you answered yes to that question, you're in the right place. This guide will walk you through the steps you need to follow to keep your topper looking and feeling like-new. As we explain in our guide to this year's best mattress...
TechRadar
Target Black Friday deals 2022: what we expect to see
Here are our predictions for Target Black Friday sale in 2022. While Target isn't quite as big a Black Friday player as some other retailers, the shopping season is still the best time of the year to bag bargains on a huge range of items. On this page, we've drawn on what we saw last year to predict Target's Black Friday plans for 2022.
TechRadar
Asus RT-AX55 review
- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
TechRadar
Google Play Store and Apple Store adware downloaded millions of times
Almost a hundred apps across the Android (opens in new tab) and iOS ecosystems have been discovered engaging in advertising fraud, researchers have claimed. The apps, 80 of which were built for Android, and nine for iOS, have more than 13 million downloads between them, and include games, screensavers, camera apps, and more - some with more than a million downloads.
TechRadar
Is Microsoft forcing Spotify onto Windows 11 users?
Spotify is mysteriously installing itself onto Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, appearing in the Taskbar when you start up your PC – and I've had the pleasure of experiencing this myself. Starting up my PC this week, I found Spotify's icon glowing in my Taskbar as other apps...
