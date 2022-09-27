Read full article on original website
Georgetown PD: Man arrested for fraud
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Wednesday arrested Miguel Holmes (20) on multiple fraud-related charges. According to GPD, Holmes ordered smart board screens and mounts worth $23,328 and took possession of them before cancelling the payment. He also wrote a counterfeit check worth $9,000 to purchase a box truck for his […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston police investigate overnight fatal shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place the night of Sept. 27 outside an apartment complex in the Ladson area. Officers responded at roughly 11:30 p.m. to the Cypress River Apartments at 9325 Bluehouse Road to reports of gunfire, according to an incident report.
WJCL
Update: Missing South Carolina autistic woman found safe
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding an autistic woman who ran away from home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left her parents...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: Charleston Co. Sheriffs' Office Sgt. a Jill of all trades
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today we're spending the day with a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office sergeant. She grew up listening to family members talk about life on patrol and watching hit shows about officers and detectives. Now she gets to solve the real-life crimes in her home state.
counton2.com
Goose Creek man sentenced to prison for electronics theft scheme
PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek man who was working at a Philadelphia Walmart has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to steal and resell expensive electronics. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Rusmaldy Jimenez-Hiciano (38) of...
live5news.com
Teen facing charges in Sunday night Bluffton shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 16-year-old Bluffton teen is facing charges in connection to a Sunday night shooting that left another teen injured. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was arrested Monday afternoon with the assistance of the Bluffton Police Department. The teen is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, deputies said.
Man allegedly shot in the foot, police investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street. Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m. Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with […]
live5news.com
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead. It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area. A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan...
counton2.com
Woman suing DCSO, former deputy for brandishing weapons
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy is facing a lawsuit after allegedly threatening a woman with his service weapons. In October of 2020, while still employed as a DCSO deputy, Christopher Brooks went to speak to the assistant community manager at his Summerville apartment complex about a broken dryer in his apartment.
live5news.com
Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
Deputies investigating after several shot inside vehicle on Manning Highway
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Williamsburg County. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found several gunshot victims inside a vehicle off Manning Highway and Mary Road on September 17th. Investigators believe the victims were traveling on Manning Highway when a vehicle – traveling in the same […]
counton2.com
Family suing Colleton County Sheriff’s Office over fatal officer-involved shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a man who died in May after being shot by a Colleton County deputy has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). The lawsuit was filed by the McLeod Law Group on behalf of the...
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 34-year-old killed in shooting at Summerville barbershop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's office has identified the 34-year-old killed in a shooting at a Summerville barbershop over the weekend. Doug Kennerly, 34, of Summerville was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon on Cedar Street at around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 24.
live5news.com
Woman reported missing since Saturday found safe, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a 51-year-old woman reported missing Monday by her family has been located. The woman had last been seen by family members on Saturday but they told investigators they had not been heard from since then. She was believed to be without a vehicle...
2 arrested amid drug investigation in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies recovered nearly 10 kilograms of heroin following an investigation into illegal narcotics. Authorities executed a search warrant on a home off Gausetown Road in the Kingstree area on September 16 after their investigation revealed two people had delivered drugs to the home. Williamsburg County Deputies also executed a […]
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
holycitysinner.com
McLeod Law Group Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in the Shooting Death of William “Jerry” Crosby
The McLeod Law Group, on behalf of the Estate of William “Jerry” Crosby, today filed a Summons and Complaint in the Colleton County Court of Common Pleas for the untimely and wrongful death of life-long Walterboro resident Jerry Crosby. As alleged in the filed complaints, on Sunday evening...
