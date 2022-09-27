CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today we're spending the day with a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office sergeant. She grew up listening to family members talk about life on patrol and watching hit shows about officers and detectives. Now she gets to solve the real-life crimes in her home state.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO