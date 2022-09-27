Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Tapestry Opera Announces 2022-23 Season
Tapestry Opera has revealed its plans for the 2022-23 season. The season opens with “Tapestry Briefs: Les Shorts qui chanting” as led by director Tim Albery. The showcase features bilingual sketches, shorts, and scenes created by Canadian composers and librettists. The showcase will take place at the Alliance de Francaise de Toronto’s Spadina Theatre.
operawire.com
Royal Choral Society Announces 150th Anniversary Season
The Royal Choral Society is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a season that reflects its illustrious history and its connection with some of the most significant names in the musical world. The season will include works by Charles Gounod, Giuseppe Verdi, Antonin Dvorák, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Edward Elgar, Ethel...
operawire.com
Finnish National Opera Proposes New Artistic Director
The Board of the Finnish National Opera and Ballet Foundation has announced it is recommending Thomas de Mallet Burgess as the next Artistic Director for the company. “As an Artistic Director, Thomas brings a combination of experience and creativity that would boldly develop the future of opera at the Finnish National Opera,” said General Director Gita Kadambi.
operawire.com
Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change for ‘La Traviata’
The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for its production of Verdi’s “La Traviata.”. The company announced that soprano Nina Minasyan will sing the role of Violetta Valéry in the new Semperoper production of “La Traviata.” Minasyan will replace Adela Zaharia, who, to her and the Semperoper’s great regret, is forced to cancel her Dresden debut due to illness. The production is scheduled to open on Oct 2, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
operawire.com
Aleksandra Kurzak & Angela Gheorghiu Lead Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Tosca’ Revival
(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera) The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Puccini’s “Tosca” for 15 performances. The production by Sir. David McVicar, which is set to open on Oct. 5 and run through April 15, 2023, will star Aleksandra Kurzak in the first run of performances alongside Michael Fabiano and Roberto Alagna. They will be joined by John Lundgren in his Met debut. Of Kurzak’s “Tosca” OperaWire noted that the soprano “shined” in the title role.
operawire.com
San Francisco Opera to Live Stream ‘Eugene Onegin’
(Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera) San Francisco Opera’s Centennial Season continues with Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” which the company will live stream on Oct. 1, 2022. The opera, which opened on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 14, will be conducted Vassilis Christopoulos making his American debut leading...
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its opening night of “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk.”. The company said that Irina Rindzuner would sing the role of the Convict making her Met debut. She will replace Marcy Stonikas. Rindzuner is an American dramatic soprano who is well known...
operawire.com
On Site Opera Unveils 10th Anniversary Gala
On Site Opera will celebrate its 10 anniversary with a special gala on Oct. 19, 2022. The event, which will take place at the Museum of the City of New York, will honor Founding President Emerita Jan A. Gross while also featuring numerous pop-up performances. Audiences will be invited to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com
Asia Society of NY to Celebrate Beijing Music Festival’s 25th Anniversary
The Beijing Music Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a three-week event. In anticipation of the celebration, the company will present an event at the Asia Society in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Audiences will hear from music critic Ken Smith as he discusses the festival’s impact...
operawire.com
Opéra de Dijon Announces Associate Conductor
The Opéra de Dijon has announced Débora Waldman as the Associate Conductor. The company announced that Waldman will conduct one opera with the company a year and will begin with a production of “Stiffelio” in November 2022. In a statement, the Dijon Opera said, “Music director...
Smithonian
Cleopatra’s Iconoclastic Sculptor Was Her Own Kind of Queen
One hundred fifteen years after her death, the trailblazing Black and Native American sculptor Edmonia Lewis—the first American woman of color to achieve international recognition in this artistic discipline—is having a moment. In January, the United States Postal Service honored her with a Forever Stamp. And in June, Lewis was finally awarded her diploma from Oberlin College, more than a century-and-a-half after she’d been forced to leave without graduating.
operawire.com
Fresh Squeezed Opera Announces Final Vocal Lab Concert
Fresh Squeezed Opera will present the world premiere of four new works by Daniel Aaron Ramírez, Afarin Mansouri, Kendra Harder and Claudia Álvarez, on Sept. 30 as part of the. final concert of Fresh Squeezed Vocal Lab. Audiences can watch the showcase online via the company’s official website....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
operawire.com
Semyon Bychov Extends Contract with Czech Philharmonic
Semyon Bychov has signed a new contract with the Czech Philharmonic extending his stay with the organization until 2028. The news was announced prior to the opening of the Czech Philharmonic 127th season by Chief Executive David Mareček. Bychov has been with the orchestra since 2018 as its Chief...
operawire.com
Jacaranda to Present Concert Premiere of Cuban Missile Crisis Opera ‘Arkhipov’
On October 21, 2022, Jacaranda will present the concert premiere of “Arkhipov,” a new opera by Peter Knell and Stephanie Fleischmann. This new work, which won Opera America’s 2022 Campbell Librettist Prize, is based on the story of Soviet Naval Officer Vasili Arkhipov, who played a key role in diffusing nuclear war during a tipping point in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Presented in partnership with the Wende Museum of the Cold War, the work will features ten singers joined by the 18-member Jacaranda Chamber Ensemble, under the baton of Daniela Candillari making her debut with the concert series.
operawire.com
Castle of our Skins & Soprano Louise Toppin to Perform at Philadelphia Chamber Music Society
The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society is set to present Castle of our Skins and coloratura soprano Louise Toppin in performance on May 17, 2023. The ensemble, which is dedicated to celebrating Black artistry through music, will present “Time is an Impatient Thing.”. The performance will feature Perry’s “The Hidden...
operawire.com
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
operawire.com
Cleveland Orchestra Gifted Manuscript of Mahler’s Second Symphony
The Cleveland Orchestra received an autographed manuscript of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection.”. The gift was made by philanthropist Herbert G. Kloiber, who is one of the Trustees of the organization. The 232-page historic document will be preserved in collaboration with the Cleveland Museum of Art where it will be available for public viewing.
operawire.com
In Less Than Five Minutes, Get To Know Rosetta Cucchi
Rosetta Cucchi is a successful international stage director and the artistic director of Wexford Opera Festival. Rosetta Cucchi: “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” by Rossini. OW: What is the next opera you are scheduled to direct?. RC: “Adriana Lecouvreur” by Cilea at Sydney Opera. OW: What is...
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera General Manager Position Gets Name Change
The Metropolitan Opera’s General Manager has a new title. The company announced that Peter Gelb’s title will now be Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Manetti Shrem is a successful business person who has played a major role in establishing Gucci as a truly global force and she is a philanthropist who works in the fields of fine arts, education, science, and music. She has been a Met supporter for years as a member of the International Council, and in 2019, she launched the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Great Singers Fund. This year she upped the fund gift to 1.5 million as she believes singers “must be supported not just financially but also emotionally, given their long stretches on the road, far from loved ones.”
operawire.com
Anna Netrebko to Celebrate Maria Callas’s Centenary at Teatro San Carlo
(Credit: Julian Hargreaves) The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli is set to open its 2022-23 season with a special gala celebrating Maria Callas’ Centenary. The concert, which is set to be performed on Oct. 8, 2022, will mark the first of many concerts celebrating the great diva. Anna Netrebko will perform a program of music that includes excerpts from “Anna Bolena,” “Nabucco,” “Madama Butterfly” “Samson et Dalila,” “Roméo et Juliette,” “Pique Dame,” and “Tristan und Isolde.” Jader Bignamini conducts the Orchestra of Teatro di San Carlo.
Comments / 0