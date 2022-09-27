Read full article on original website
Thanks to This Steam Mop, Shoppers Say Floor Care Is 'No Longer a Dreaded Chore' — and It's 59% Off
“It is lighter than the Swiffer Wet Jet” There are just some messes that can't be tackled by a standard vacuum or an old-school mop. Whether it's a floor that's been neglected with built-up dirt and grime, shower tiles that have seen better days, or furniture with lingering stains, sometimes a modern solution is the answer. But if you're also looking to keep costs reasonable when shopping for cleaning tools, we recommend snagging the Moolan Steam Mop while it's currently 59 percent off at Amazon. Thanks to the...
TechRadar
Amazon is turning your Alexa smart speaker into a Wi-Fi extender
Amazon has announced that its new Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will help to boost your home's Wi-Fi signal strength. A couple of its older Echo models will also get the feature. At its September 2022 Amazon Launch Event, the retail and device giant unveiled a new feature called Eero in...
Gear Patrol
Roomba Finally Made the 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop Practical
Robot vacuum cleaners have become fairly ubiquitous, with many people happily accepting the little cleaning robots’ faults in exchange for the ability to cross a time-consuming chore off of their to-do lists. Robot mops haven’t quite garnered the same following yet, however — and robot vacuum-mop combos? Let’s just say they often do more harm than good.
Best smart ceiling fans 2022
Smart light, check. Smart speakers, check. But have you thought about keeping your home cool or warm with a smart ceiling fan? Now's the time, and these are some of the best.
CNET
Save Up to $300 on Roborock Vacuums With These Instant Coupon Discounts
If you have a busy schedule, cleaning your home may be difficult to do on a daily basis. Maybe you clean every weekend, but if you want to keep your home free of dirt and mess each day, you might want to invest in a good robot vacuum. You don't have to dish out money and pay full price for one: Amazon is offering great robot vacuum deals on select Roborock models.
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
Best handheld vacuum 2022: for easy cleaning on the go
We've reviewed the best handheld vacuums of 2022 from Shark, Roidmi, Black and Decker, Dyson, and more
TechRadar
New Amazon Echo Dot with better audio might mean you don't need the bigger one
And check out the 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids Edition purple dinosaur!. Love Amazon's spherical smart speakers? Then today's a good day for you all round (sorry). Amazon just announced the new Echo Dot 5th Gen, with improved audio – specifically, up to 50% less distorting, and yet up to twice the bass at the same time.
TechRadar
These are the best iPhone 13 deals you can find right now for less than £40/month
The price of iPhone 13 deals has steadily been dropping since the launch of iPhone 14 and this makes it a great time to be shopping for the device. Affordable Mobiles is been offering some really good deals with Three in particular. For example, this iPhone 13 deal with 100GB data, unlimited calls, and texts for just £36/month and £35 upfront (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
How to clean a mattress topper
Wondering how to clean a mattress topper? If you answered yes to that question, you're in the right place. This guide will walk you through the steps you need to follow to keep your topper looking and feeling like-new. As we explain in our guide to this year's best mattress...
Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
TechRadar
New Amazon Kindle will have a stylus, leak says, and it'll come very soon
Our ranking of the best Amazon Kindles is going to get a massive shake-up soon, according to a leaker - there's an Amazon product launch happening in a few hours, and a leaker says a brand-new family of Kindle is launching at it. This leaker, called SnoopyTech (opens in new...
Lifehacker
9 Things You're Not Cleaning in Your Washing Machine (but Should Be)
Washing machines—is there anything they can’t do? Just kidding: There are plenty of things you shouldn’t wash in your machine. Plus, the machine itself has to be washed, which is tedious. Still, there are some surprising uses for yours, even if it’s not usable for every situation. Here are a few ways you should be using your washing machine (and probably aren’t) that go beyond the usual clothes, towels, and linens.
Best handheld vacuum 2022: 9 top-rated small vacs for your home and car
Find the best handheld vacuum to quickly clean hard-to-reach areas, cars, and crumbs at the best prices
Which Household Appliances Are Draining Electricity?
It’s hard to find an appliance that actually turns off these days. Even when we hit the switch, things continue in the background. Sometimes they use as much “standby power,” spent just waiting, as they do performing their designed function. Standby power runs internal clocks in microwaves....
Best Dyson cordless vacuum: our 6 top Dyson vacuums to buy
Find the best Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner for your home with our expert guide
First Look: iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Perfects the 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Design
Even as Amazon prepares to finalize its acquisition of iRobot, the veteran robot maker isn’t distracted by its continuing conquest of the space. Today’s announcement of the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ is proof of that, which marks the company’s first of a kind 2-in-1 robot vacuum that vacuums and mops. For iRobot, this is a big deal because it’s been on the sidelines watching its rivals continually coming out with 2-in-1 robots for quite a while. What makes the Roomba Combo j7+ special is the fact that we feel that it’s the first to really address the problem of actually doing...
TechRadar
Amazon unveils a Ring security camera with radar, and a new panic button
As part of its September 2022 Amazon event, the retail giant has unveiled three new Ring devices: the Spotlight Cam Pro, the Spotlight Cam Plus, and the Ring Alarm Panic Button (2nd Gen). Ring and its parent company Amazon are behind some of the best home security cameras and best...
Digital Trends
The best robot vacuums for high-pile carpet
Certain homeowners may be skeptical of how easily a robot vacuum can handle their thicker, high-pile carpets. That’s a legitimate concern; robot vacuums pack a lot of power for their small size, but they can struggle to clean thick carpet as thoroughly as a traditional vacuum that sports a more powerful motor and larger cleaner head.
