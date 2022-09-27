Read full article on original website
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
Benton County semi cab suspiciously caught fire off I-82 & Coffin Road
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire officials and law enforcement are investigating what they deemed to be a mysterious fire off I-82 near Coffin Rd in Benton County, where they responded to a flaming semi cab with no trailer. According to a social media notice from Benton County Fire District No....
Update | Kennewick driver is killed when semi rams his car after he stopped on Highway 395
He was still in his car with his seat belt on.
Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage
(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
Tri-City Herald
Crash at Hanford snarls morning commute traffic as workers enter site north of Richland
Traffic was being diverted at the Hanford nuclear reservation during the Wednesday morning commute due to a crash, site officials announced about 6 a.m. They advised workers there would be traffic delays at the main entrance to the secure portion of the site, the Wye Barricade north of Richland. Traffic...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Father of WSP trooper shot in face credits son’s tattoo with surviving
Barely a week after his Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser was rammed in eastern Washington by a suspect who later shot him several times in the face, Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. continues to recover at Harborview Medical Center, where he was airlifted after driving himself to a Walla Walla hospital.
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Deadly crash on US 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22 6:30 a.m. The Washington State Patrol has notified the next of kin of the driver killed in the crash on US 395 Monday night. Kevin Hinojosa, 27, of Kennewick was stopped on the highway after being involved in a traffic collision, when his car was struck by a semi. He died at the scene.
KEPR
Kennewick man killed in car vs semi crash on US 395
KENNEWICK, Wash. — [UPDATE: 1:30 a.m. Tuesday] Washington State Patrol identified the person killed in a crash on US 395 Monday night as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa, a Kennewick resident. Investigators said Hinojosa was stopped in his car in the southbound lanes of 395 at milepost 18, after a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body recovered from Columbia River
KENNEWICK – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday by a fisherman of possible human remains located in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Detectives, deputies and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using the sheriff’s office boat.
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22. According to Pasco Police, a truck ran a red light at 20th and Argent and hit a motorcycle on Monday. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck also hit another vehicle, no injuries were reported in that collision.
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
nbcrightnow.com
Body found floating in river near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible human remains in a bag floating in the river. The BCSO remained on scene and located the remains just east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Coroners Office confirmed that the body found was that...
'10 times the man I am': Father of WSP trooper shot in Walla Walla gives update on his condition
SEATTLE — The father of Dean Atkinson Jr., the Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot in Walla Walla, gave an update on his son's condition on Monday. According to Dean Atkinson Sr., his son has made major improvements during his recovery at Harborview Medical Center. He is now in serious, but improving condition.
nbcrightnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Garfield Street and South Fruitland Street
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/26/22 6 a.m. Around 7 p.m. Sunday night Kennewick Police responded to reports of a driver travelling at excessive speeds and passing cars. According to the Kennewick Police Department, the driver hit several parked cars before crashing near S. Garfield and S. Fruitland. The driver, a...
Non-Profit, WSDOT To Put Fences Around I-90 Homeless Camp As Spokane Sheriff Prepares to Clear Camp
(Spokane, WA) -- A non-profit is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to put up a fence around the homeless camp near I-90. The D-O-T told reporters their goal is to start setting up the fence later this week, and until then the non-profit Jewels Helping Hands is working with people in the camp to clean up the border to clear the necessary space. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans on clearing the encampment by October 14th. When the fence goes up, a curfew from eight p.m. to eight a.m. will be put in effect for those in the camp.
