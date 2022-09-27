ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for a Calculated Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say.
Tyler Perry Explains Why He Lent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle His Home After ‘Megxit’

The actor, producer and director Tyler Perry has revealed why he lent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle his Southern Californian home when the couple first moved to America in 2020 after they left their senior roles within the royal family. Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s Today Wednesday, Perry said: “Yes, it was a very difficult time for them. What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love. These two people love each other. They found each other. Out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them.” Perry, whose new movie is A Jazzman’s Blues, added: “If I don’t have that, what she and Harry have, I don’t want it—that’s really amazing.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Is This Why Prince George Was Wearing a Blue Suit to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?

Prince George may have worn a navy suit to match his father Prince William’s Royal Air Force uniform Prince George didn't sport black at his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday. George, 9, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a navy suit with a black tie, while his sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and mother Kate Middleton were both dressed in black along with most of the members of the congregation. Prince George's outfit may have been selected to match his father Prince William's Royal Air Force (RAF) uniform. For the service, the...
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Prince William
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home

Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship

Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
