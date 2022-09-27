Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for a Calculated Reason
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say.
Spotify Confirms What We All Suspected About Meghan Markle's Podcast
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast has been tearing up the charts on Spotify, even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money. The show, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex herself, explores words and phrases that have described women for years and dives into the stereotypes that females are often subjected to in their lives.
Queen Elizabeth’s Engagement Ring From Prince Philip Has an Incredible — Yet Frugal — Story
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s royal engagement began with an engagement ring that was actually made from his mother’s tiara.
Tyler Perry Explains Why He Lent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle His Home After ‘Megxit’
The actor, producer and director Tyler Perry has revealed why he lent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle his Southern Californian home when the couple first moved to America in 2020 after they left their senior roles within the royal family. Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s Today Wednesday, Perry said: “Yes, it was a very difficult time for them. What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love. These two people love each other. They found each other. Out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them.” Perry, whose new movie is A Jazzman’s Blues, added: “If I don’t have that, what she and Harry have, I don’t want it—that’s really amazing.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Is This Why Prince George Was Wearing a Blue Suit to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
Prince George may have worn a navy suit to match his father Prince William’s Royal Air Force uniform Prince George didn't sport black at his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday. George, 9, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a navy suit with a black tie, while his sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and mother Kate Middleton were both dressed in black along with most of the members of the congregation. Prince George's outfit may have been selected to match his father Prince William's Royal Air Force (RAF) uniform. For the service, the...
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral
Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
Kate Middleton’s Icy Glare at Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance Explained by Body Language Expert
A body language expert explained the moment that Kate Middleton appeared to glare at Meghan Markle, saying she 'appeared to look through her.'
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wanted a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle, But Got Frogmore Instead, Royal Author Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't quite get the palatial home they had their eye on while they were working royals, writes Katie Nicholl in her book The New Royals (opens in new tab). Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hoping for a "suite of apartments at Windsor...
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship
Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Oprah sparks backlash for suggesting Queen’s death could give Harry and Meghan ‘opportunity for peacemaking’
Oprah Winfrey has sparked a debate over her role in the tensions between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and members of the royal family after suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II’s passing provides “an opportunity for peacemaking”. Winfrey, who spoke with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a...
Meghan Markle Just Pulled Out Of A Huge Event Featuring A Former First Lady
In a very on-brand move for Meghan Markle, the outspoken feminist was planning to appear at a high-profile event in Los Angeles later this month alongside other very strong women. But the death of the Queen has caused the Duchess of Sussex to have to re-evaluate her participation. First, royal...
