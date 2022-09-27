Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Three Reasons to Worry After Packers’ Victory Over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers earned a big-time victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here are three trouble spots as we turn the page to next week vs. the New England Patriots.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles to meet with staff regarding Aaron Rodgers' jumbotron comment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two yards away from tying things up in the waning seconds of their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Moments later, thanks to a crushing delay of game penalty, they were seven yards away, and after the ensuing unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Packers had all but wrapped up their eventual 14-12 victory.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP.
Buccaneers reveal biggest weakness in embarrassing loss to the Packers
The Buccaneers offense is broken. There is no way around it. Even with all of the injuries in mind, what we saw on the field was inexcusable. Yes, we know, before you all jump to say it; the Buccaneers are dealing with a mountain of injuries. Between the offensive line and almost all of the quality wide receivers being out, the Bucs are facing an uphill battle on that side of the ball, but that is still no excuse for what we have seen so far on the year.
Bucs vs. Chiefs Will Likely Not Be in Miami If Game Moved, per Report
The status for Sunday’s game is up in the air with Hurricane Ian expected to touch down.
Former Steelers great Hines Ward shares the main reason why he is not in the Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor shouts out 'special' Micah Parsons after Cowboys' Monday Night win
Through the early part of his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has proven to be the sort of unblockable nightmare off the edge that only comes about every so often. So much so that with 17 sacks to start his career and four in the first three games of the 2022 season, Parsons has drawn comparisons to the one and only Lawrence Taylor, who got to see the Cowboys' pass rushing terror for himself on Monday night.
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
Report: Buccaneers to use Dolphins' facilities for practice, possibly game
With the Miami Dolphins playing an early game this week at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the Baptist Health Training Complex will be available for use in the later part of the week. That’s great news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are trying to stay out of the way of...
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Limited practice Wednesday
Gage (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday. Gage joined Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) with a cap on his reps, while Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) was unable to practice at all. Otherwise, Mike Evans wasn't listed on the injury report as he returns from a one-game suspension. If one or both of Godwin and Jones is able to play Sunday versus the Chiefs, Gage wouldn't be due the 13 targets he managed when Evans, Godwin and Jones were sidelined during a Week 3 loss to the Packers. First, though, the Bucs have two more sessions before they're required to give designations ahead of this weekend.
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Logs limited practice
Bakhtiari (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Bakhtiari made his season debut Sunday against the Buccaneers, playing 56 percent of the team's offensive snaps. After a long recovery from his ACL tear in late 2020 it makes sense for the team to remain cautious with him, as they ease the left tackle back into action. Whether or not he'll be able to play Sunday against the Patriots remains unknown, but if he does suit up, he'll likely still be on some form of snap count.
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Another double-digit tackle game
Owens recorded 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears. Owens has recorded at least 10 tackles in his first three games this year, tying Roquan Smith for the NFL high with 36 stops. Owens already has twice as many tackles this season than he had in any of his previous three campaigns, so the undrafted safety out of Missouri Western is in uncharted territory but will look to maintain his stellar pace against the Chargers in Week 4.
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Catches one pass in win
Okwuegbunam caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Okwuegbunam continued his disappointing start to the 2022 season, seeing just two targets for the second straight week. What's more concerning is that the 24-year-old played on just 24 of the Broncos' 74 offensive snaps, 11 fewer than fellow tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson. Fantasy managers hoping for Okwuegbunam to take a major step forward this season will have to take a wait-and-see approach as Denver works to repair an offense that has been disjointed through three weeks. Until then, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder will be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Favorite to start at SF
Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.
