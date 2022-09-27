ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattaroy, WA

Fundraiser in place for teens’ families after fatal Chattaroy crash

By Jordan Smith
 2 days ago
CHATTAROY – Wash. — It’s been twelve days since two teens were life-flighted to the hospital after a devastating car crash near Chattaroy. One of the teenagers later died in the hospital from their injuries.

“You could just feel the heaviness in the air,” said Gina Licea, owner of Biggies, a local restaurant in Chattaroy.

With medical expenses piling up for the families of these teenagers, Licea felt the need to get involved.

“I’ve lost a child, I know what that feels like. That pain is something that never goes away,” Licea said. “I wanted to help take some of the financial burdens off of the families.” I thought, ‘why not allow us to lift them up; walk alongside with them as they’re going through the hardest thing they’ve ever gone through?'”

She, alongside members of her team at Biggies, have organized a taco fundraiser to take place at her restaurant.

“Our goal is to take as much of the financial burden off the families’ shoulders as possible,” said Randi Maupin, manager of the restaurant.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, they will be serving chicken and beef tacos with sides of rice or beans for ten dollars per plate. They will also be selling tickets for a raffle featuring a variety of items that local businesses have contributed.

So far, 25 businesses have donated items to be raffled off, or money to be go directly to the families that have been impacted.

“It was an immediate, ‘what can I do to help? How can I help?'” said Maupin. “In just two days we’ve raised over $800.”

All proceeds will go to the families.

A ‘GoFundMe‘ has also been created, with a $5,000 goal.

*If you are considering a contribution to a GoFundMe account, please proceed at your own risk. KXLY.COM cannot assure that money deposited to an account will benefit the persons you desire to benefit.

