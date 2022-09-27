ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Sports: Milan, SMCC, Jefferson, State Line post volleyball wins

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago

MILAN – Milan and New Boston Huron both entered Monday’s match with 3-1 volleyball records in the Huron League.

Milan made a statement with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-21 victory.

“We came out strong tonight knowing we needed to win,” Milan coach Kathy Bradshaw said. “My girls really wanted it.”

Sylvia Koch provided the power for Milan with 13 kills. Other leaders for the 8-3-4 Big Reds were Madison Slack (27 assists), Amanda Gregorio (15 digs), and Malea Wourman (2 blocks).

Miranda Jasinski rang up 9 digs and Ellen Town, Erin Newman and Allison Hollingshead added 6 each. Other leaders were Gabby Cumbo (6 kills, 6 assists) and Maddy Dulecki (4 aces).

PREP VOLLEYBALL

SMCC perfect in league

FLAT ROCK – St. Mary Catholic Central ran its record to 15-4 overall and 5-0 in the Huron League with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-12 win over Flat Rock Monday.

Leah DeSarbo had 22 assists and 5 aces for the Kestrels while Mckenna Payne notched 9 kills and 7 digs, Jessica Costlow 13 kills, 5 digs and 4 aces. Mackenzie Niedermeyer, Raelyn Turner, Analiese Flint and Lauren Conant also played well.

Jets grounded

CARLETON – Joelle Shrewsbury delivered 13 assists and Peyton Zajac 13 digs, but Airport fell 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 to Riverview Monday.

Savannah Barkley led the hitters with 5 kills.

Bears hold on

GROSSE ILE – Jefferson looked like it would roll to an easy win Monday by winning the first two sets, but the Bears had to hold off a Grosse Ile comeback for a 25-15, 25-16, 19-25, 19-25, 15-9 victory.

“The Bears came out ready to play,” Jefferson coach Kylie Ely said. “We started out strong right from the start. … Our back row made some big plays tonight. We had a strong defense tonight. That plus aggressive serving won us the game.”

Gracie Jones (8 kills, 4 aces), Anna Boggs (21 digs, 2 aces), Clare Boggs (25 digs, 5 aces), Ellie Hintz (16 digs, 10 assists) and Lindsey Gennoe (20 digs) led the Bears.

State Line avenges loss

TEMPERANCE – State Line Christian avenged a loss earlier this season by beating Pittsford Freedom Farm 25-11, 25-17 Monday.

“This State Line team is more aggressive than any varsity team I've coached,” State Line coach Gina Yglesias said. “They are quick to back each other up. I love watching them play together.”

PREP SOCCER

Ida keeps rolling

IDA – Evan Schmitz rang up two goals and an assist as Ida ran its record to 13-0 with a 7-0 win over Blissfield Monday.

Davin Slater scored twice and sophomore Tiernan Stimpel netted his first varsity goal.

Other goals came from Jaxon Bolster and Grantham Nelson.

Carlson takes charge

GIBRALTAR –Gibraltar Carlson got rolling after a scoreless first half to beat Wyandotte Roosevelt 4-0 Monday.

Luis Jasso led the way with a goal and two assists. Tristan Haynes, Harry Elmazajj and Kyler Ostrowski also scored and Nick Valadez had an assist for the 9-5-1 Marauders.

State Line dominates

PITTSFORD – State Line Christian ran its record to 8-6 with a 9-2 rout of Pittsford Freedom Farm Monday.

Eli Dyer and Peter Cheedie led the way with two goals each. Jordan Reddick had a goal and two assists and Ethan Rains and Cooper Worley each netted a goal and an assist.

Brandt Dyer and Dawson Heaton completed the scoring.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Monroe splits

Monroe’s seventh grade had 18 aces, 21 digs, and 16 kills in a 25-15, 21-25, 25-19 win over Dexter Mill Creek Monday.

The eighth grade fell 25-20, 9-25, 25-17.

Eyler leads Summerfield

PETERSBURG – Ava Eyler had 10 aces and Abby Raymond, Savanna Novencido and Keielyn Grady played well as Summerfield’s seventh grade improved to 3-1 with a 25-16, 13-25, 25-7 win over Morenci Monday.

The eighth graders (2-2) fell 25-21, 25-12, 25-23 despite strong play by Juliet Keane, Sophie Stanger, Alexa Larocca and Elena Miller.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Milan, SMCC, Jefferson, State Line post volleyball wins

