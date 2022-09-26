Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
goduke.com
Game at Wake Forest Moved to Sunday
DURHAM — The Duke field hockey game at Wake Forest originally slated to be played Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m., in Winston-Salem, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., due to expected inclement weather. The game will be streamed on ACCNX on the ESPN app.
goduke.com
Duke Baseball Completes First Fall Exhibition
DURHAM – Duke baseball completed its first exhibition of the fall on Thursday evening at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, taking on NC State in a 14-inning contest. The Blue Devils pitching staff combined to toss 21 strikeouts and worked five consecutive hitless innings. HOW IT HAPPENED. Junior right-handed...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Announce Game Times, TV Designations for 2022-23 Slate
DURHAM – In conjunction with the ACC, Duke women's basketball announced the game times and TV designations for the full 2022-23 ACC slate on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Devils' conference schedule features eight games on ACC Network, six contests on ACCNX and four matchups on RSN. In addition, Duke...
goduke.com
Cooper Named United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Week
DURHAM – The honors keep rolling in for Duke women's soccer sophomore Michelle Cooper. On Wednesday, Cooper was named the United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Week. A day earlier, Cooper was selected the TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News National Player of the Week, while also earning...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Gear Up for Paul Short Run
DURHAM – The Duke cross country team heads to Bethlehem, Pa., this weekend as the Blue Devils get set to compete at the 48th edition of the Paul Short Run on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. MEET INFORMATION. Competing in the College Gold races,...
goduke.com
Men's Basketball Game Times, TV Announced
DURHAM – The complete Duke men's basketball schedule with games and TV designations is now available as the ACC and ESPN announced its conference television package on Wednesday. In total, Duke is scheduled to appear on ESPN or ESPN2 19 times, with 11 games on ACC Network and one...
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes No. 10 Pittsburgh, Virginia
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team will host No. 10 Pittsburgh (12-2, 3-0 ACC) and Virginia (8-6, 0-3 ACC) this weekend in Cameron Indoor Stadium. First serve Friday against the Panthers is set for 6:30 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m., match against Virginia Sunday. Sunday's match will be broadcast on ACCN.
bigeasymagazine.com
Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today’s Big Game?
The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
goduke.com
No. 4 Duke Finishes With 1-1 Draw Against Yale
DURHAM – The fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team battled through 19 fouls on Tuesday evening, playing to a 1-1 draw against Yale. Felix Barajas scored his first goal of the season, and the Blue Devils (6-0-2) finished the contest with eight shots on goal but were met by a strong defensive effort by the Bulldogs (4-0-3) that limited Duke's offense to just the one goal.
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
goduke.com
Men's Basketball Holds Annual Preseason Media Day
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon in his first public availability ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season. Scheyer, along with the assistant coaches and all players, were made available to the media as part of Duke's annual Preseason Media Day inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
goduke.com
Beguinet Announces 2023 Fencing Slate
DURHAM – Duke fencing head coach Alex Beguinet announced the 2022-23 competition schedule Wednesday. The spring slate features five regular season meets, including the annual home meet. Duke will also serve as the host site for the NCAA Championship. Both the men and women will kick off the 2022-23...
UNC Football: It’s time to start talking about Mack Brown’s future
The world of sports is one that is constantly a victim of the moment; the minute that a team or person is not performing up to par, many within the affected community are itching to sound the alarms. I, personally, despise this mindset, and I often try to steer away...
Garner coach apologizes for unsportsmanlike conduct after 49-0 loss against rival
“My decision to not shake hands after the game was made in the heat of the moment,” Garner High’s football coach wrote in an email to parents.
cbs17
Clayton High School to receive $250,000 check from Carolina Panthers for football field
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School is receiving a big gift from a big name in the North Carolina community on Thursday. In the midst of funding its $1.7 million athletic field renovation project, Clayton High School received a call from none other than the Carolina Panthers. In...
goduke.com
Sign Up Now for Birdies for Babies Program
DURHAM – The Duke men's and women's golf programs have opened the 2022-23 season and will return to the course in early October. Pledges are now being accepted for this year's Birdies for Babies program, which benefits the Duke Children's Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units. Over the five...
goduke.com
Johns Makes Round of 16 at Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns won his third consecutive match at the ATP Charleston Challenger on Tuesday and advances to Wednesday's round of 16. Johns bested Gianni Ross in his opening set on Tuesday 6-3 but fell in a heartbreaker in the second 7-5. With the match coming down to the outcome of set three, Johns made quick work of Ross and claimed a 6-1 victory to advance to the next round. He is scheduled to battle Giovanni Oradini of Italy on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Court One at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
cbs17
Wake Tech and Shaw University make ‘historic’ course credit transfer agreement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new agreement between two Triangle-based colleges that will help more students achieve a 4-year degree is going into effect in the fall 2022 semester. The historic technology articulation agreement between Shaw University and Wake Tech Community College will allow WTCC students course credits that...
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
