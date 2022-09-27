Read full article on original website
Kevin Williams
1d ago
I'd be willing to bet that a minimum of 85 percent of the firearms used were not legally obtained. pretty sure they'll never mention that though 🤔
KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest man for second homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln man has been arrested for a second homicide, according to Lincoln law enforcement. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 56-year-old William Wright in connection with the death of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. Wright is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
1011now.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police arrest William Wright for another murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man in custody for second-degree murder is now facing first-degree murder charges in connection to another killing in Lincoln. Lincoln Police arrested 55-year-old William Wright of Lincoln Wednesday for 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz of Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man charged with murder arrested in another homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department arrested William Wright on Wednesday in connection with the death of a Lincoln man. Wright was arrested on Aug. 31 in the murder of Ronald George, 61, a homeless man who was found dead in a grassy field. During their investigation,...
klkntv.com
Inmate escapes while in downtown Lincoln for appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate went downtown for an appointment on Wednesday and “slipped away,” according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Danielle Zelazny, 37, is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. She was sentenced to two to four years for burglary in Lancaster County.
klin.com
LPD Concerned About Spike In Gun Violence
There have been eight homicides in the city of Lincoln this year. Most of the cases have happened since May and that spike in violence is a big concern for residents and police. “They have concerns and we have concerns as well about the violence in out city,” says assistant...
WOWT
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police make an arrest of someone who allegedly had a gun on school property. That doesn’t tell the whole story. Last week, Omaha police gave chase to a black Cadillac, they say, was tearing through a neighborhood. According to investigators, the vehicle came to...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police searching for 19-year-old involved in double shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 19-year old is being sought in relation to a double-shooting in the capital city. The Lincoln Police Department said 19-year-old Jason Hernandez is accused of shooting two other party-goers at a home just northeast of the UNL campus. Hernandez is now charged with felony assault and...
Lincoln Police make arrest in weekend homicide of an Omaha man
The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday that they have made an arrest in the Sunday morning homicide of an Omaha man.
klkntv.com
Missing Omaha inmate turns himself into authorities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- An inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center has turned himself into authorities. Clifford Brown left the facility on the evening of Sept. 22 with Matthew Hurich, who is still missing. The department of Nebraska’s Correctional Services reports that Brown went to the Omaha Police Department and has...
iheart.com
Lincoln Couple Killed In Western Nebraska Car Crash
(Morrill Co., NE) -- A couple from Lincoln is dead after a car crash in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says the driver of an SUV passed a semi truck in Merrill County Tuesday, slowed down to turn, then was rear-ended by the semi. The State Patrol says 74-year-old Joyce Glaesemann and 75-year-old William Glaesemann died in the crash. The driver of the semi suffered non-life threatening injuries.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at City View Apartments near south 22nd and St. Mary’s Avenue. According to officers at the scene, the 43-year-old victim is a tenant there and received a cut on the leg.
1011now.com
Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets, near Spike’s Beach Bar and Grill, just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
klkntv.com
One person shot, killed in Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– One person died after a shooting early Sunday morning according to Lincoln Police. Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets just after midnight Sunday. The man, who officers believe to be in his 30s, died at the scene after life-saving measures by First Responders were not successful.
klkntv.com
Lincoln porch fire causes $10,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A back porch near 8th and Y streets caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The fire started from a lit cigarette and spread into an interior wall of the home. The resident was able to put out most of the flames with the help of...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln shooting leaves one man dead
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. LPD said they received a report that a man had been shot in an alley near 19th St. and O St. around 12:10 a.m. Officers said they and the Lincoln Fire and...
klkntv.com
Chase County school bus, semi crash injures 11 children
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple students and two adults were taken to hospitals after a bus rollover crash on Tuesday involving a semi-truck in Chase County. Around 3:57 p.m., officers received reports of a crash southwest of Imperial near Champion. The Nebraska State Patrol said a Chase County school...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
KETV.com
The Lincoln Police Department arrests a 22-year-old linked to murder investigation
The Lincoln Police Department made an arrest in a homicide investigation. Jahhrasta Fletcher, 22, was arrested on first-degree murder charges Monday. Police believe he shot 33-year-old Robert Brannon of Omaha. Officers said surveillance video shows Fletcher firing a gun at Brannon just after midnight Sunday in an alley near 19th...
