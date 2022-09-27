ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Loved By God
1d ago

it may have been an accident, but killing a person is still a crime, no matter who the person is, he should have been treated like any other person who accidentally killed someone, he didn't even go to jail for one day.

J M C
1d ago

Mr. Baldwin will be leaving the country real soon now people along with his family and possibly to France. Good luck getting him back for trial. Really he should've been locked up when it happened but we all know why he wasn't.

Sandra Kisling
1d ago

If it was anyone else we would be in prison, but since it's Alec Baldwin and he has money he's gotten awsy with it. Bottom line he should at least be charged with negligence.

TMZ.com

NYPD Officer Punches Woman in the Face During Arrest

NYPD is getting dragged on social media due to a viral video of a cop slugging a woman square in the face, leaving her down for the count. The brutal incident reportedly went down Aug. 12 in Harlem, but the video's just now circulating online -- and it shows a group of officers in the middle of a crowd. NYPD says they were attempting to arrest a man in connection with an attempted murder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
