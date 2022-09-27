Alec Baldwin reflects on upcoming 'changes' amid new 'Rust' developments. As Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, get to know their newborn daughter, new developments are brewing in Alec's "Rust" set shooting case. Those developments could soon include criminal and homicide charges in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Monday (Sept. 26) Deadline reported Santa Fe, New Mexico, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has been granted $317,750 to move forward with potential charges and prosecutions of up to four people involved with the shooting. According to the DA's letter requesting those funds, "one of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin." (The actor was holding the gun that killed Halyna in the fatal incident, but had been told it contained no live rounds. Halyna's death was later ruled accidental.) Alec's lawyer, Luke Nikas, however, tells Deadline it's premature to "draw false conclusions" about whether Alec will be charged. "The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff's report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case," he said, in part. In the meantime, Alec seems to be embracing life as a newly minted father of eight. "Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he shared on Instagram on Monday. "My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," he added.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO