Normal, IL

Williamsville Hands Pleasant Plains First Conference Loss Since 2017

Williamsville hosted Pleasant Plains on Friday night and handed the Cardinal their first conference loss since October of 2017, ending their winning streak at 38. The Bullets took the victory 25-23, 14-25, 25-20. Britni Walters had 17 kills in the win while Hope Keenan picked up 18 digs and Riley Holliday had 22 assists. Paige Wetherford led the Cardinals with 20 digs while Sydney McAfee had 11 kills. Williamsville moves to 4-0 in the Sangamo and travel to Olympia on Thursday while Plains hosts PORTA.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Sep. 26

The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got volleyball, football, golf and boys soccer for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball officially opens fall practice

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is officially underway for the fall. The team held its first practice on Monday at its renovated facility, with crews still working on the finishing touches of the $40 million upgrade. Seven new players highlight a reconstructed roster, highlighted by transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Matthew Mayer (Baylor), […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign.  It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball.  It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night.   Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend.    To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
PEKIN, IL
wglt.org

Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition

The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Local gas prices rise over the weekend

PEORIA, Ill. — You’ve probably noticed a jump in gas prices over the weekend. AAA-Illinois says the state average for regular unleaded gas is $3.97, but in the Peoria-Pekin metro area, prices are as high as $4.39 a gallon at some stations. AAA says local average price is...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State Farms assisting with Hurricane Ian fallout

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is sending a fleet of mobile catastrophe vehicles to help Florida and other states affected by Hurricane Ian. The three semi-trucks and mobile van left Bloomington at 6 a.m. Monday. They are headed to Birmingham, Alabama where they will form a staging area.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Multiple roads closed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be multiple road closures in the capital city. Hilltop Road is closed between Cranleigh and IL-29 Frontage Road beginning Monday, September 26. Delay was due to weather. The closure will last thru Friday, October 14. STATE STREET SEWER REPLACEMENT. State Street, between Governor...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

