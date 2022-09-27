Read full article on original website
Williamsville Hands Pleasant Plains First Conference Loss Since 2017
Williamsville hosted Pleasant Plains on Friday night and handed the Cardinal their first conference loss since October of 2017, ending their winning streak at 38. The Bullets took the victory 25-23, 14-25, 25-20. Britni Walters had 17 kills in the win while Hope Keenan picked up 18 digs and Riley Holliday had 22 assists. Paige Wetherford led the Cardinals with 20 digs while Sydney McAfee had 11 kills. Williamsville moves to 4-0 in the Sangamo and travel to Olympia on Thursday while Plains hosts PORTA.
Early Entries Coming In For Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Fall Nationals
It’s officially race week for the 27th running of the DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway and the early entries continue to pour in. The ¼-mile track, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, is playing host to the season ending national event for the third season in-a-row.
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Sep. 26
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got volleyball, football, golf and boys soccer for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
Illinois Basketball: Illini high on Andy Katz’s Power 36 rankings
Illinois basketball fans get to see the team on the floor for the first time on October 28. That date is one month from today, but it will be here before you know it. The Illini are poised to have a great 2022-23 campaign with a big offseason of turnover and reloading.
Illinois basketball officially opens fall practice
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is officially underway for the fall. The team held its first practice on Monday at its renovated facility, with crews still working on the finishing touches of the $40 million upgrade. Seven new players highlight a reconstructed roster, highlighted by transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Matthew Mayer (Baylor), […]
Hype For Hope – Area Teams Come Together To Show Support For Veesenmeyer
We have a little hype video for hope to help encourage Pleasant Plains senior Jayden Veesenmeyer who suffered a serious medical emergency on Saturday night during the Cardinals’ game at Riverton. Those interested in showing support can go here: Go Fund Me. Apparel can be found here:. And finally:
wmay.com
Pleasant Plains Player Remains Hospitalized; Fundraisers, Support Efforts Underway
There’s not much new information yet about the condition of Jayden Veesenmeyer, the Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed on the sidelines during a weekend game and was rushed to the hospital. A GoFundMe page set up for Jayden’s family indicates he had to have emergency surgery after he...
A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign. It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball. It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
tspr.org
New research suggests French explorer La Salle's Ft. Crevecoeur's true locale was in Beardstown
Conventional wisdom tells us the traditional location of the French Fort Crevecoeur was somewhere in the Peoria area. Where exactly that is has long been disputed, but it's generally believed the fort lay somewhere along the eastern bank of the Illinois River. There's even a Tazewell County village and a...
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
1470 WMBD
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
stlpinchhits.com
Busch Stadium customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times at one game
ST. LOUIS — Patrons at Busch Stadium on Sept. 18 found that they were charged two or three times for items purchased at concession stands. Or four or five or six times. Or 20. Jason Piscia of Chatham, Illinois, bought two bottles of water for a total of $12.79....
wglt.org
Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition
The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
25newsnow.com
Twin brother of Peoria’s 19th homicide victim ‘lost his other half’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man says he’ll never be the same again after his twin brother became Peoria’s 19th homicide victim this weekend. Xaveria Joiner says he lost his other half, his twin brother Jarvis Joiner. “It’s like half of my heart and it’s so...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at groundbreaking of kid-designed playground
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at the groundbreaking of a new, kid-designed playground at the Southern Hills Apartments community in Decatur. The playground is the result of combined efforts between the Related Affordable Foundation, Related Midwest and KABOOM! to address local playspace inequity.
1470 WMBD
Local gas prices rise over the weekend
PEORIA, Ill. — You’ve probably noticed a jump in gas prices over the weekend. AAA-Illinois says the state average for regular unleaded gas is $3.97, but in the Peoria-Pekin metro area, prices are as high as $4.39 a gallon at some stations. AAA says local average price is...
Central Illinois Proud
State Farms assisting with Hurricane Ian fallout
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is sending a fleet of mobile catastrophe vehicles to help Florida and other states affected by Hurricane Ian. The three semi-trucks and mobile van left Bloomington at 6 a.m. Monday. They are headed to Birmingham, Alabama where they will form a staging area.
newschannel20.com
Multiple roads closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be multiple road closures in the capital city. Hilltop Road is closed between Cranleigh and IL-29 Frontage Road beginning Monday, September 26. Delay was due to weather. The closure will last thru Friday, October 14. STATE STREET SEWER REPLACEMENT. State Street, between Governor...
