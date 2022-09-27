Read full article on original website
Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t
JEFFERSON, Iowa – For the first time in 19 years, I am not living in the Iowa countryside as the harvest begins. Yes, my frequent road trips are still giving me plenty of up-close views of harvest progress. But I’m feeling a little more like a spectator now and a little less like a participant, even […] The post Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’
It might be weeks before agriculture experts can say with confidence how the state’s corn and soybean yields fared this year, but some of the early harvesters are relieved their yields are better than expected. “The first fields that get harvested are hardly a barometer for what things are going to look like for the […] The post Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Iowa’s Case Of ‘Brain Drain’ Among The Worst in The Nation
The state of Iowa is having a major issue with 'brain drain'. No, it isn't some mystery illness that gives you a headache for days. But it is a significant issue that doesn't bode well for future generations of Iowans. So what exactly is 'brain drain'? The Cedar Rapids Gazette...
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
KIMT
Gov. Reynolds: Iowa has $1.91 billion budget surplus
DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds says the State of Iowa will end the 2022 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $1.91 billion. "Time and again over the last five years, we’ve ignored the self-appointed experts who insisted that tax cuts and economic prosperity wouldn’t be worth the cost,” says Governor Reynolds. “In fact, as today’s budget numbers show, they were worth every penny. It turns out that growth-oriented policies and fiscal restraint are a powerful combination.”
KCRG.com
Iowa company prepared to help people in Hurricane Ian's path
Some Iowa breweries say they are concerned about the possibility of a beer shortage. Thousands gather for funeral for former Japan Prime Minister. Thousands gathered for a state funeral for Japan's longest serving prime minister. 17 dead, 24 injured in Russia school mass shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. 17 people...
KCRG.com
Iowa-Nebraska Red Cross set up days ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, the Iowa-Nebraska Red Cross was in place, ready to help those in the storm’s path. “My mom has it on the TV,” said Katheryn McNelly of Hudson, Florida. “We get updates every two hours.”. McNelly moved...
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
Gov. Kim Reynolds race-baits in campaign’s new TV ad
Nothing happens in a campaign commercial by accident. Strategists plan every word and image, with the candidate’s approval. Directors may film many takes to get the perfect cadence for every line. So Iowans should understand: The racist tropes in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest TV ad are deliberate. Here’s “Still Works,” which the governor’s campaign launched on Sept. […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds race-baits in campaign’s new TV ad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa professors: sheriffs in political ads don’t violate rules
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three local sheriffs are featured in campaign ads for Iowa politicians running for Congress. Local experts say the sheriffs’ appearances in don’t break any rules, but they understand why it can be strange to see it. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner and Black...
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 27th, 2022
(Tama, IA) -- The driver of a semi had to be rescued from his burning rig in an accident in Tama County. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin hit an unoccupied disabled pickup in the right lane of Highway 30 near Tama Monday. The report says the semi jackknifed into the median and caught fire. First responders pulled Perkins from the burning truck. The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Kofi Adu-Sarkodi was standing nearby and suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed as the State Patrol investigates.
cbs2iowa.com
Early season frost may have you covering up your garden in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An early season frost may have you breaking out blankets and tarps to protect your garden and flowers. Tomatoes, peppers, and annual flowers are most at risk as temperatures drop into the 30s. Frost Advisories may be posted for parts of the...
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. You've probably heard by now that winter weather is on the way....
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
KCRG.com
Iowa breweries face beer shortage
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force. A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law. Cedar Rapids firefighters remind people to 'close before you doze'. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
