Hilton volleyball tops Mercy in five

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cadets stormed back down 2-1 to top Mercy in a five-set thriller.

After winning a tough first set 25-23, Hilton dropped the next two sets. Mercy won 25-19 and 25-15 and seemed for a victory on their home court.

But Hilton fought back to win the fourth set 25-19 and stormed out to an 8-2 lead in the decisive fifth set. The Monarchs rallied to tie the set up at 12, but a few costly mistakes set up match point which Hilton won on a Brodie Bostley kill.

Hilton (3-4) will host Brighton on Wednesday while Mercy (3-4) will remain at home for a contest against Geneva on Tuesday.

