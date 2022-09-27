Read full article on original website
Related
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical
OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
Comments / 0