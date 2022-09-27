ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
Shore Sports Network

Jersey Shore Football Community Steps Up to Support Injured High School Football Player

The Shore Conference has 42 football-playing schools that each have their own fierce rivalries, many of which date back decades and span several generations of players. The action can get intense and sometimes there is legitimate animosity between programs. But when a situation arises that transcends football, this community always comes through to support its own.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Asbury Park Press

Asbury Park Press

Neptune, NJ
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy