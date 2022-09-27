Read full article on original website
10 best electric toothbrushes that keep teeth healthy, bright and pearly white
A basic manual toothbrush will always beat an electric on things like price, charge and portability. However, there’s a reason dentists recommend you go electric in the morning.Quite simply, the performance of a powered brush head can’t be beaten and the rapidly moving bristles can make up for the inadequacies in technique that we all suffer from when we manually brush. They can more effectively remove debris and bacteria on the surface, in between teeth and at the gum line to leave behind clean, healthy teeth. Electric brushes can be broadly broken down into sonic and oscillating, which refers to...
PC Magazine
Walmart Fall Sale: Huge Rollbacks on TVs, Small Appliances, PCs, and Accessories
Walmart's latest round of rollbacks are here just in time for the change of the season. Fall is a great time to replace old electronics or get some early holiday shopping finished. With over 1,000 products from a variety of categories—including tech, home improvement, video games and media, and school supplies—on deep discount, this is a sale you won’t want to miss.
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
Science Focus
Best cheap smart TVs to save money in 2022
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Find the right, affordable smart TV for all-inclusive entertainment on a budget. With the plethora of smart TVs available, it's natural to assume that there are many affordable, yet good-quality, options out there. A smart TV is a great way to combine all of your entertainment into one device, where streaming apps and connectivity are all built into the TV.
Flash Sale: Replace Your Microwave With Breville’s 4.7-Star Rated Smart Oven Air Fryers
One thing we can guarantee about Breville and the brand’s assortment of hybrid smart oven air fryers is their stellar ratings. This stems from several impressive qualities across performance and versatility. With access to ample interior space, multiple cooking functions and super convection technology, their products will ensure you prepare your meals perfectly. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or unquestionably know your way around it. If those aren’t the best selling points for you, this sale may make it more appealing. In addition to stellar Amazon reviews, SPY editors have also given Breville’s smart ovens high marks. We recently...
Digital Trends
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
These are the best cordless vacuums under £100
We've tested a bunch of cordless vacuums, all of which sit under £100. For budget-friendly (yet powerful) cleaning
IGN
Deal Alert: Score a Massive 86" LG 4K Smart TV for Only $1100
When it comes to TV shopping, size matters. In fact, size might be the single most important factor when determining just how future proof your TV will be. Today, Best Buy is offering the massive 86" LG UQ75 4K Smart TV for only $1099.99. You won't find another 80"+ TV for the same price or less, regardless of brand.
Fall cleaning season is here: The best robot vacuum deals on iRobot Roomba, Shark IQ Robot, more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Fall cleaning season is almost here. If you want to get in the fall cleaning swing, now's an ideal time...
Engadget
Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with Alexa falls to an all-time low of $35
Both colorways are on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more
Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
reviewed.com
How to pre-order all of the new Amazon smart home devices
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon unveiled plenty of new Alexa-enabled smart home devices at its fall hardware event on Wednesday, Sept. 28. In addition to new Alexa skills and features, and continued support for Matter, a smart home protocol aimed at unifying smart devices and ecosystems, Amazon announced a new generation of Echo Dot speakers and over-the-air audio improvements to existing smart speakers like the Echo Studio.
yankodesign.com
Logitech G Fits earbuds have custom molding ear tips for passive noise isolation and peak comfort
The sound quality and comfortable fit of any pair of earbuds depends on how well they rest inside your ear canals. Audiophiles who want the best experience often go for the custom-fit ear tips that mold to the shape of the ear canal for the best possible passive noise isolation and state-of-the-art comfort.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Beautiful 55-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED TV with 120Hz back on sale for its lowest price yet on Amazon
The most affordable OLED TV in Sony's 2022 lineup has now dropped back to its lowest price ever on Amazon, which sits 35% below the official MSRP of the adequately sized 55-inch Bravia A80K and constitutes a good opportunity to purchase one of the most popular and sought-after 120Hz OLED TVs on the market.
Benzinga
Logitech Unveils Diverse Portfolio of Mice and Keyboards "Designed for Mac"
With Seamless Compatibility and Ultimate Functionality, New MX Mechanical Mini for Mac, MX Master 3S for Mac, Lift for Mac and K380 for Mac Deliver Performance, Comfort and Style. Today, Logitech LOGN LOGI announced a new "Designed for Mac" collection of products, crafted to be seamlessly compatible and reliable with...
TechRadar
Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuums clean a home better than anything ever before
Creating a hygienic home is now made easier, with Dyson’s brand-new generation of cord-free vacuum cleaners, the Dyson V15 Detect. Engineered to reveal hidden dust, and equipped with an acoustic piezo sensor to enable scientific proof of what's been sucked up as small as 10 microns, these new Dyson technologies redefine deep cleaning at home.
The best sales to shop today: Dyson, Crane & Canopy, Roomba and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo, a discounted Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum and savings on a Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer. All that and more below.
Best TVs: upgrade your lounge with the best OLED, QLED, 4K and Smart TVs
The best TVs to invest in for your next movie night, binge-watch, or the big game
Apple Insider
Logitech's 'Designed for Mac' collection includes a mechanical keyboard
Logitech says plastic parts in MX for Mac and Lift for Mac products include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-life plastic from old consumer electronics. K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard: This modern keyboard features round, scooped keys for smooth, quiet typing in a minimalist layout. It's...
