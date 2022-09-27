Read full article on original website
Related
71 House Democrats warn Pelosi against including Manchin's permitting deal in government funding bill
Nearly a third of House Democrats warned Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday against tying this month's must-pass government funding bill to legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is desired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Seventy-one House Democrats penned a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., warning that the bill's inclusion will...
msn.com
Spending Bill Survives Senate Test, Staving Off Government Shutdown Threat
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move forward with a temporary spending package needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, drawing closer to averting a shutdown after Democrats dropped an energy proposal that had drawn bipartisan opposition. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York...
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
WCAX
Washington Wrap: Sanders helps sink Manchin’s ‘big oil side bill’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Senate voted Tuesday to move forward with a stop-gap bill needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, leaving out a controversial oil and gas permitting reform measure that had split Vermont’s congressional delegation. The measure had included energy permitting reforms supported by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House homeland chairman asks DHS and DOJ to investigate DeSantis immigrant flights
House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice asking them to investigate flights of immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, ordered by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
Southeastern Massachusetts Vocational Schools Get $5.3 Million to Expand Programs
Three vocational schools on the SouthCoast are getting a total of $5.3 million in funding from the state, after the Baker-Polito Administration announced $24 million in Skills Capital Grants statewide. Funding is meant to help the schools modernize their labs and expand programs that provide careers-based training and education, state...
More Senate Democrats oppose Manchin push for permitting reform in stopgap funding
Additional Senate Democrats have come out in opposition of Sen. Joe Manchin’s push to change the approval process for energy projects. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) lead a letter calling for the separation of the permitting reform message from a stopgap government funding measure known as a continuing resolution. Sens....
RELATED PEOPLE
Warwick Democrat delivers Chamber endorsement to GOP's Fung for 2nd congressional district
WARWICK -- He may be a Democrat, but in his day job Warwick City Council President Stephen McAllister is a regional vice president for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. And the U.S. Chamber, unlike some local chambers, leans to the right. So in a week of post-primary Democratic unity, it...
Massachusetts School District Bans ‘Political’ Items
Items such as Gay Pride flags, Thin Blue Line flags, and Black Lives Matter endorsements are among the "political items" now banned from public school classrooms in Stoughton, Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reported that a school faculty member said the policy changes were announced during a staff meeting last week....
NECN
Sen. Leahy of Vermont Holding Series of Events to Discuss New Book
Vermont’s retiring U.S. senator has announced a series of events where he will discuss his new book about his nearly 50 years in Washington. Democrat Patrick Leahy recently released his memoirs, titled “The Road Taken.”. In the book, Leahy traces many of the changes he has witnessed since...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0