Seattle, WA

Larry Brown Sports

Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason

Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Mariners Fans Have A Right To Be Furious After Sunday

Fans of the Seattle Mariners might need a hug this morning. After jumping out to an 11-2 lead on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, the Royals began to chip away, and with an 11 spot in the bottom of the sixth, Kansas City took the lead and held on for a 13-12 victory.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction

New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
BRONX, NY
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Home, WA
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
Front Office Sports

Seattle Seahawks Could Hit Market As Early As 2024

Another NFL team could be hitting the market in the not-too-distant future. The Seattle Seahawks could change hands in the next couple of years, according to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. “Seattle — with Paul Allen, my friend, unfortunately passing away, and that team is in a trust — is...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
LOS ANGELES, CA

